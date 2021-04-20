Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in the death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of all charges against him in the killing of George Floyd. After less than 12 hours of deliberations, the jury returned the verdicts against Chauvin, finding him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020.

    Jurors found Derek Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, but there is still another trial on the horizon — this time for the three other officers who were part of Floyd's arrest last May. As it stands now, the trial for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, is set to start on Aug. 23, with the men facing charges of aiding and abetting in the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd. If convicted, they could face more than 16 years in prison. A hearing is scheduled for May 20 at the Minnesota Court of Appeals, with the state attorney general's office seeking to add a third-degree murder charge against Kueng, Lane, and Thao. On May 25, 2020, the officers responded to a call at Cup Foods in Minneapolis, after it was reported that Floyd allegedly tried to pass a fake $20 bill. Footage of Floyd's arrest shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and prosecutors say Kueng, who graduated from the police academy in 2019, at one point was between Chauvin and Lane, kneeling on Floyd's back. When Floyd became unresponsive, Kueng checked for a pulse, and reported that he couldn't find one. Lane, who had been on the police force for just a few days, was the officer who told Floyd to get out of his car, and placed handcuffs on him. Prosecutors say Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane all used their weight to keep Floyd on the ground, after he resisted attempts to get into the back of a police car. Lane asked at one point if they should roll Floyd over, and Chauvin responded, "No, staying put where we got him." Thao, who rejoined the force in 2012 after being laid off, arrived at Cup Foods with Chauvin, after Floyd had already been handcuffed. Prosecutors say that while Thao did not have any physical contact with Floyd, he could see how Floyd was being restrained, and did not try to intervene. All of the officers were fired and arrested following Floyd's death. Kueng, Lane, and Thao are now out on $750,000 bail. In January, their trial was split from Chauvin's due to COVID-19 safety precautions. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, ranked

    Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of all 3 charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of George Floyd.

    President Biden delivered remarks on the guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday evening. Chauvin was found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May 2020.

    It's great that Derek Chauvin was convicted, but let's not forget that he was the subject of 18 complaints before he killed George Floyd.

    Here's what you need to know about each of the charges and what prosecutors must have proved to the jury in order to convict him.

    Even Fox News' Jeanine Pirro is backing the jury's verdict in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, agreeing the facts "clearly" supported his conviction. The Fox host and former judge voiced her approval on Tuesday after Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. "Clearly, the verdict is supported by the facts," Pirro said. "The facts are solid on this verdict. This verdict will be upheld on appeal." Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. His conviction, Pirro argued, is evidence that the "American justice system works." Later on, though, the Fox broadcast went a bit off the rails as host Greg Gutfeld bizarrely declared he's "glad" Chauvin was convicted on all of the charges "even if he might not be guilty" on all of them — prompting Gutfeld's Fox colleagues, including Pirro, to react in disgust. Judge Jeanine Pirro (yes, that Jeanine Pirro): "Clearly the verdict is supported by the facts... make no mistake, the facts are solid on this verdict, this verdict will be held on appeal." pic.twitter.com/AvaKMZxShH — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 20, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, ranked

    The conviction Tuesday of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges for pinning George Floyd's neck with his knee was already drawing renewed attention to the legal fight in the death of another Black American, Pamela Turner. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said after the jury announced it had found Chauvin guilty on all counts that he would be putting on a march for justice for Black women, including Turner, who was fatally shot in 2019 by a police officer in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas, after a struggle over his stun gun. “If you was outraged when you saw the video of George Floyd got killed by the police, then you should be equally outraged when you see the video of how they killed Pam Turner, an unarmed Black woman laying down on her back that he shot in the face, in the chest and in the stomach,” Crump said, adding that the demonstration would take place in a few weeks.

    Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. Chauvin, 45, was immediately led away with his hands cuffed behind his back and could be sent to prison for decades. “Today, we are able to breathe again,” Floyd's younger brother Philonise said at a joyous family news conference where tears streamed down his face as he likened Floyd to the 1955 Mississippi lynching victim Emmett Till, except that this time there were cameras around to show the world what happened.

    Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes a day after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol on January 6, the chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., told the Washington Post on Monday. Francisco J. Diaz, the examiner, said Sicknick died after suffering two strokes the day after the riot, caused by a blood clot that prevented flow to the base of Sicknick’s brain stem. Diaz added that “all that transpired” during the Capitol riot “played a role in his condition.” Two rioters are charged with attacking Sicknick with a chemical irritant. Diaz’s determination that Sicknick died of natural causes will likely hamper prosecutors’ efforts to charge the two rioters with homicide. The medical examiner’s office “took the appropriate amount of time to evaluate all the evidence,” acting deputy mayor for public safety Christopher Geldhart told the Post. Geldhart added that Diaz “felt he was able to make this call in good conscience.” Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008, and was honored at the Capitol following his death. Police said that Sicknick collapsed after he returned to his office in the wake of the riot. Conflicting reports emerged of the circumstances of Sicknick’s death. Then-acting U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Rosen said on January 8 that Sicknick died of “the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol.” Law enforcement officials initially told the New York Times that rioters hit Sicknick with a fire extinguisher, however weeks later police investigators and medical examiners could not agree on a cause of death. The Capitol Police released a statement saying the department “accepts the findings” of the medical examiner that “Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. This does not change the fact that Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” US Capitol Police issue a statement in response, saying in part, “This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/DLsLSdwoF0 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 19, 2021

    Partisan divides were on full display Tuesday morning as the Senate Judiciary Committee discussed a wave of restrictive voting legislation introduced in statehouses across the country and federal legislation that would standardize voting laws. Republicans across 47 states have introduced 361 voting-related bills in their legislative sessions this year with the premise of restoring confidence in elections -- setting off outrage from Democrats and advocacy groups who are dubbing the trend "The New Jim Crow." The title of Tuesday's hearing was "Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote."

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken into custody after a jury found him guilty of murdering George Floyd.

    Protesters marched in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 19, as the jury retired to deliberate in the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged over the death of George Floyd.This video uploaded by jobejuan shows crowds and a parade of cars making their way through streets in Minneapolis.Chauvin has pled not guilty to all three of his charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Credit: jobejuan via Storyful

    Prosecutors and the defense delivered their closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, leaving the jury to decide whether George Floyd’s death was caused by Chauvin’s use of force or a perfect storm of health problems, drug use and a turbulent encounter with police.

  • Minneapolis reflects on Chauvin verdict as a step toward healing and calm

    A growing crowd outside the Hennepin County Government Center broke out into cheers, hugs and tears of relief as word of the Derek Chauvin verdict spread just after 4pm CT.Catch up quick: Eleven months after George Floyd died under the former Minneapolis police officer's knee, a jury of 12 neighbors returned a guilty verdict on all three counts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Floyd's family and many activists believe that true justice would mean Floyd was still alive, but they have said that nothing short of a second-degree murder conviction would be an acceptable outcome.After weeks of testimony and about 10 hours of jury deliberations, they got what they wanted.What remains to be seen: Whether this marks a more significant turning point for police accountability, given how rare convictions remain.What's next: Sentencing, a likely appeal and the August trial of the other three officers lie ahead. Calls to address deeper issues with racial justice and policing will continue — both here and across America.Even as many celebrate the verdict, the broader community is still grappling with the police shooting of Daunte Wright just over a week ago.Courteney Ross, Floyd's girlfriend at the time of his death, captured the hopes of many in our community in a CNN interview before the verdict was read:"I think it will mean change. It’s a first step in a long road to recovery. We have a lot of work to do in Minneapolis. But I believe Floyd came here for a reason. ... Maybe we are the epicenter for change. Maybe we are making the world look at things in a different way."The bottom line: After weeks of anxiety, many across the metro will be hoping for closure, a step toward healing and relative calm.Go deeper: Derek Chauvin found guilty of all 3 charges in George Floyd's deathMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free