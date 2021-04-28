Derek Chauvin juror says trial was like ‘watching somebody die on a daily basis’

One of the 12 jurors who convicted former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd said in an interview Wednesday that being in the courtroom nearly every day for more than three weeks was like “watching somebody die on a daily basis.”

Brandon Mitchell, the first juror to speak out publicly since last week’s verdict, described the experience as stressful but dismissed the idea that ongoing racial justice protests or any other outside pressure played a role in the panel’s decision. The 31-year-old high school basketball coach, who was known as Juror #52, said he and his fellow jurors did not follow the news during the trial.

“We were really just locked in on the case,” Mitchell told ABC News’ Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America.”

“I mean, those things are just so secondary because you’re literally, throughout the trial, watching somebody die on a daily basis, so that stress alone is enough to take your mind away from whatever’s going on outside of the four walls of the courtroom,” he said.

Mitchell’s interview comes days after one of the two alternate jurors in the case spoke out about her experience watching the trial. Lisa Christensen, who was excused after closing arguments, said she felt Chauvin was guilty and would also have voted to convict him.

The 12 jurors deliberated for about 10 hours last Monday and Tuesday before finding Chauvin guilty of all three charges he faced — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The fired police officer, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May as the handcuffed Black man repeatedly begged for his life, was sent back to prison immediately after the verdict and is set to be sentenced on June 25.

The now-convicted murderer chose not to testify in his defense.

“It probably was to his detriment that he didn’t take the stand because people were curious on what his thoughts were throughout the entire incident,” Mitchell said.

The Minneapolis resident said the deliberations were mostly “straightforward” as one of the jurors was trying to be more “delicate” about the language involving the case and “just wanted to make sure that they got it right.”

“There were a few hiccups with terminology and understanding exactly what the instructions were…” he told ABC News. “There wasn’t too much banter back-and-forth.”

Mitchell singled out two witnesses who had the most impact on his decision. One of the them was Dr. Martin Tobin, an expert on breathing who testified that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, or asphyxia. The other was former college wrestler Donald Williams, a bystander who described in graphic detail how Chauvin appeared to be using a “blood choke” to cut off Floyd’s circulation.

One of the key pieces of evidence for Mitchell was the graphic bystander video of Floyd’s fatal arrest, which prosecutors played in the courtroom multiple times during the trial.

“It’s a historic video, unfortunately,” he said.

The three other officers charged in the May 25 killing are expected to face a joint trial in August.