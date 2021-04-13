Derek Chauvin was ‘justified’ in use of force against George Floyd, police trainer says

Josh Marcus
·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

Derek Chauvin was “justified” when he put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May, a police trainer and use of force expert testified in Mr Chauvin’s murder trial on Tuesday. “I felt that office Chauvin’s interactions with Mr Floyd were following his training, following current practices in policing, and were objectively reasonable,” said Barry Brodd, a witness for the defence.He’s the first to offer this interpretation, after numerous senior Minneapolis police officers and outside experts have argued that the former officer went way overboard during Mr Floyd’s fatal arrest for a counterfeit $20 bill last May.

