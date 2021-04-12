Derek Chauvin’s lawyers argue Daunte Wright protests could bias trial

(Independent)

Lawyers for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, argued in court on Monday that ongoing protests against the alleged police killing of another Black man in the area, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who police shot on Sunday during a traffic stop, could skew the jury’s final decision and make them afraid of provoking popular unrest.

“This incident last night highlights and brings it to the forefront of the jury’s mindset,” defence attorney Eric Nelson argued, and suggested jurors should be requestioned about their backgrounds and sequestered to avoid further exposure to the protests.

“It’s a different case. It’s a different department,” state prosecutor Steve Schleicher said in response. “World events happen. Things continue to happen in the state despite the fact that we’re all here at trial. That’s just what happens.”

Ultimately, Hennepin County judge Peter Cahill rejected the move to sequester the jury.

“This is a totally different case, and I realize there’s civil unrest, and maybe some of the jurors did hear about that,” he said. “I understand the argument from the defence that this now puts them even more ill at ease, but I think sequestering them would only aggravate that,” he added.

Read More

Lung expert picks apart argument that Derek Chauvin's knee didn't cause George Floyd's death

Czech foreign minister fired in government reshuffle

Truck driver hits murder suspect’s car, ending police chase