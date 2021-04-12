Derek Chauvin’s lawyers argue Daunte Wright protests could bias trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Marcus
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Independent)
(Independent)

Lawyers for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, argued in court on Monday that ongoing protests against the alleged police killing of another Black man in the area, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who police shot on Sunday during a traffic stop, could skew the jury’s final decision and make them afraid of provoking popular unrest.

“This incident last night highlights and brings it to the forefront of the jury’s mindset,” defence attorney Eric Nelson argued, and suggested jurors should be requestioned about their backgrounds and sequestered to avoid further exposure to the protests.

“It’s a different case. It’s a different department,” state prosecutor Steve Schleicher said in response. “World events happen. Things continue to happen in the state despite the fact that we’re all here at trial. That’s just what happens.”

Ultimately, Hennepin County judge Peter Cahill rejected the move to sequester the jury.

“This is a totally different case, and I realize there’s civil unrest, and maybe some of the jurors did hear about that,” he said. “I understand the argument from the defence that this now puts them even more ill at ease, but I think sequestering them would only aggravate that,” he added.

Read More

Lung expert picks apart argument that Derek Chauvin's knee didn't cause George Floyd's death

Czech foreign minister fired in government reshuffle

Truck driver hits murder suspect’s car, ending police chase

Recommended Stories

  • Police kill Black man in Minneapolis suburb, sparking protests near Chauvin trial

    A police officer in a Minneapolis suburb fatally shot a young Black man during a traffic stop for what his mother said was air fresheners dangling from his rear-view mirror, sparking protests that spilled into Monday morning. The shooting and subsequent unrest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, came hours before the resumption of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former white Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd.

  • She got $1.2 million by mistake — then bought a car and a house, Louisiana cops say

    The former dispatcher is accused of refusing to give back the money.

  • Top American CEOs vow to block Texas attack on voting rights in unprecedented Zoom summit

    Critics say the law will make it difficult for poorer voters to cast ballots

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • The real story behind the giggling photograph of Prince Philip and the Queen

    Was it a prank or was there more to the story?

  • Daunte Wright: Who was the 20-year-old Black man shot dead by police in Minneapolis suburb?

    Daunte Wright is survived by a two-year-old son

  • Donald Trump thinks the coronavirus vaccine should be called ‘Trumpcine’

    Former president also tore into Dr Anthony Fauci: ‘Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?’

  • Judge denies bid to sequester Chauvin jury after police shoot Black man near Minneapolis

    The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with George Floyd's deadly arrest last May, denied a defense request on Monday to sequester the jurors after police in a neighboring city fatally shot a Black man. Testimony resumed in the murder trial as the prosecution called an expert in cardiology to testify that Floyd died as a result of the restraint used on him by police rather than a drug overdose, as suggested by the defense. Before jurors were brought into the courtroom, Chauvin's lead lawyer, Eric Nelson, sought to have the panel sequestered in light of the fatal police shooting a day earlier of a Black man named Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a suburban city just north of Minneapolis.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Judge won't sequester jury following protests in nearby Brooklyn Center after shooting

    The judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death, won't sequester the jury following unrest in nearby Brooklyn Center.

  • Chauvin trial: Judge denies motion to sequester jury after nearby police shooting of Black man

    The judge presiding over Derek Chauvin's murder trial denied a motion by the defense to sequester and re-question the jury in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright near Minneapolis Sunday night. Why it matters: The defense argued that the police shooting of a Black man just miles away from where George Floyd died could influence the jury and result in prejudicial bias.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The prosecution countered that Wright's case was sufficiently different and that "world events happen, things continue to happen in the state despite the fact that we're all here in trial."The prosecution also argued that it would be exceedingly difficult for the jurors to avoid all exposure to media, and noted that jurors had already been questioned about their ability to remain impartial during jury selection."This is a totally different case," Judge Peter Cahill said after denying the defense's motion. He acknowledged that some jurors may have heard about the civil unrest in Minneapolis Sunday night, but that no significant change in the jury's security had taken place.Cahill said that he chose not to sequester the jury at the trial's start with the caveat that sequestering could happen if someone reached out to a juror and tried to influence them — but he noted Monday that this has not happened.Cahill also said that the jury may be sequestered next Monday when the case anticipates closing arguments.Between the lines: "The idea here you're going to be able to sequester a jury away from any officer-involved shooting or officer-involved death is really going to be an—not just an uphill battle, it will be impossible to do so," Laura Coates, a former federal prosecutor told CNN.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • The Latest: Matsuyama hopes to be pioneer for Japanese golf

    Hideki Matsuyama has delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all. A decade after Matsuyama made a sterling debut as the best amateur at Augusta National, he claimed the ultimate trophy with a victory in the Masters. Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese winner of a men's major championship.

  • Matsuyama makes golf history with 2021 Masters victory

    The prize for the win is more than $2 million.

  • Mobile vaccine unit administers COVID-19 vaccine in Lowell

    Mobile COVID-19 vaccination busses are helping administer the vaccine to people in need in Lowell.

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.

  • We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The death of Prince Philip has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, as tributes poured in and the royals thanked the public for its support. Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief. Andrew called his father a "remarkable man" after he left a private church service in Windsor, near where Philip died on Friday aged 99.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • BLM official calls for investigation after founder Cullors buys $1.4 million home

    Black Lives Matter of Greater New York chair Hawk Newsome questions how much Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has contributed to charity. The head of New York City’s Black Lives Matter chapter is calling for an investigation into BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors over a series of million-dollar real estate purchases she’s made. Cullors, 37, has reportedly purchased four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the U.S. alone, per New York Post, including property in a mostly white area of Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles County for $1.4 million.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.