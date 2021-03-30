Derek Chauvin legal team says he ‘did exactly what he was trained to do’

‘The use of force is not attractive,’ said Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, ‘but it is a necessary component of policing.’

The trial of The State of Minnesota vs. Derek Chauvin is underway nearly one year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the former Minneapolis police officer.

In his opening statement, Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson said the jury will learn about the authorized use-of-force policies that were in place at the time of Floyd’s death. “You will learn,” said Nelson, “that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Chauvin is facing three possible outcomes. He could be found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder or manslaughter. A fourth outcome? He could also be acquitted.

“The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing,” Nelson added.

The opening statements of the Chauvin trial were immediately triggering as the prosecutors played the bystander video of Floyd, who was pinned down in the street with Chauvin’s knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson blames surrounding crowd, which he says caused “the officers to divert their attention from the care of Mr. Floyd.” pic.twitter.com/jyntUNWQ1f — The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2021

Nelson made it clear early on in his statement that he intended to pursue an argument that Floyd’s death was due to a combination of drug intoxication, heart disease and high blood pressure. He contended that Floyd suffered a fatal heart attack as adrenaline coursed through his system during the struggle with the four officers, including Chauvin.

He also said that an autopsy of Floyd’s body showed “no telltale signs” of asphyxiation from Chauvin’s knee.

However, Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker ruled Floyd’s death a homicide, saying his cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.”

Baker is expected to be a key witness in the trial.

The trial will stream live on Court TV. It is the first trial in Minnesota history to be broadcast nationally.

