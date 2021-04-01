Derek Chauvin murder trial resumes today after jury hears him say 'we've gotta control this guy'

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
4 min read
Prosecutors will resume calling witnesses for a fourth day Thursday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin one day after jurors heard the now-fired police officer explain why he pinned George Floyd to the pavement late last spring until and after the man went motionless.

Wednesday's testimony before Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill was dominated by two witnesses who gave emotional accounts of being at a south Minneapolis intersection seeing Floyd detained by the neck under Chauvin's knee until lapsing into unconsciousness.

Until Wednesday's proceedings in Minneapolis, the public had not heard Chauvin explain what motivated him to restrain Floyd in the way that he did outside Cup Foods, a popular neighborhood convenience store.

"We've gotta control this guy because he's a sizable guy; looks like he's probably on something," Chauvin is heard saying from the officer's body-worn camera video that was put into evidence by the prosecution.

Chauvin said that at the time to Charles McMillian, a 61-year-old man who started watching when officers arrested Floyd on suspicion of passing fake currency at a corner store and then struggled to get Floyd into the back of a squad car.

McMillian stayed at the scene throughout, and is heard on various videos played in the courtroom pleading with Floyd as officers strained to push him into the squad car at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue.

"I'm trying to get him to understand that when you make a mistake, once they get you in handcuffs, there's no such thing as being claustrophobic, you have to go," McMillian testified. "I've had interactions with officers myself and I realize once you get in the cuffs, you can't win."

McMillian kept up his pleas even while Chauvin and two other officers had Floyd pinned to the pavement. They got up once paramedics arrived. Chauvin soon made his way to his squad car, and that's where McMillian provoked the officer into explaining himself.

"Why did you feel the need to talk to Mr. Chauvin?" prosecutor Erin Eldridge asked McMillian, who earlier needed a break to push aside to tearful grief recounting that night.

He replied: "Because what I watched was wrong."

Chauvin is on trial for second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter. Fired Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are scheduled for trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Earlier Wednesday, surveillance video was shown from inside the store where Floyd bought cigarettes with the suspected counterfeit currency before his encounter with police.

In the footage disclosed publicly for the first time, Floyd ambled about Cup Foods for several minutes and appeared fidgety at times while chatting with others inside as Christopher Martin, a clerk in the store back then, explained in testimony what was being shown.

Martin, who lived above the store, said Floyd eventually bought cigarettes with a $20 bill. Martin said the color of the bill made him suspicious that it was fake, and he went outside to talk to Floyd twice about it. Eventually, someone called police and that set off the sequence of events that led to Floyd's arrest and death later that night.

Martin, 19, said store policy meant that he would have to pay for any counterfeit currency he and his co-workers accepted. "I took it anyway and was willing to put it on my tab, and then I second guessed myself," he said.

Martin said he saw Floyd as he went "motionless, limp" under Chauvin's knee.

Looking back, a somber Martin testified that he is left now with "disbelief and guilt."

Why guilt? Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked.

Martin replied: "If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided."

The day ended with Police Lt. James Rugel, who oversees the department's body-worn camera program, explaining for the jurors' benefit how officer body cameras work and when they are to be activated. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher then played much of the bodycam video recorded on the night of Floyd's arrest from officers Lane, Kueng and Thao.

Star Tribune staff writers Rochelle Olson and Chao Xiong contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

