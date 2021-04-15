Derek Chauvin news - live: Officer won’t testify as Kim Potter to appear in court over Daunte Wright shooting

A demonstrator holding a poster of George Floyd and sign reading “Justice for Wright” in front of a line of police officers outside the Brooklyn Center police station while protesting the death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on 14 April 2021 ((AFP via Getty Images))

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin confirmed on Thursday that he will not testify in his murder trial.

Mr Chauvin is currently standing trial for the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd, who died in the former Minneapolis police officer’s custody last May.

Meanwhile, Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s first court hearing on second-degree manslaughter charges is scheduled for today.

Ms Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, stemming from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black Man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday.

In a statement announcing Ms Potter’s charges on Wednesday, Imran Ali, Washington County assistant criminal division chief, said that her “action caused the unlawful killing of Mr Wright and she must be held accountable.”

Her first court appearance is scheduled to be via Zoom at around 1:30pm. Under her current charges, Ms Potter faces up to 10 years in prison.

Protests continued outside the Brooklyn Center police station on Wednesday evening, just hours after Ms Potter, who resigned from the force the day before, was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Although the protests on Wednesday were calmer then previous nights, demonstrators called for Ms Potter to be charged with murder as 24 were arrested.

The Star Tribune reported that during the protests on Wednesday, Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, shouted: “What do we want? Murder charges! What she did was murder!”

