Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Marcus
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;A courtroom sketch of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd.&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

A courtroom sketch of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd.

(REUTERS)

Opening arguments begin on Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last May, renewing a nationwide reckoning around racism, policing, and civil rights.

Here are some key details about the officer at the centre of the case, his past record at the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), and his personal background.

What is he charged with?

At the trial, held in downtown Minneapolis’s Hennepin County District Court, Mr Chauvin faces three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. The murder charges could carry 40 and 25 year sentences, respectively. Mr Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to all three.

The charges stem from a 25 May arrest, where four officers were called to the scene on reports that George Floyd was using a counterfeit $20 bill. Eventually, as Mr Chauvin tried to detain Mr Floyd, he was captured on video kneeling on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Mr Floyd pleaded for air and eventually lost consciousness.

What is his record on the Minneapolis police?

Mr Chauvin worked for the MPD for nearly 20 years before being fired shortly after Mr Floyd’s death.

While he was with the MPD, Mr Chauvin won commendations for bravery and rendering life-saving medical aid to a suspect. He also was the subject of at least 22 complaints or internal investigations into his performance as an officer, some of which will be discussed during the trial.

During his time on the force, he was involved in two deadly encounters with civilians, as well as two nonfatal shootings.

He was disciplined once after a 2007 traffic stop, where a woman said she was pulled over for driving 10mph above the limit. Mr Chauvin allegedly frisked her and put her in a squad car. He got a letter of reprimand for how he handled the stop and not turning on his recording equipment.

Others who came into contact with him have said that while he was an officer, he was quick to use force and unnecessarily rough.

Zoya Code said Mr Chauvin choked her and hog-tied her after he responded to a police call about a fight between her and her mother, despite not resisting once she had been handcuffed and taken outside.

“He just stayed on my neck,” she told The Marshall Project. Frustrated with Mr Chauvin’s alleged conduct, she dared him to press harder. “Then he did. Just to shut me up,”

In 2008, he shot Ira Latrell Toles in the stomach during another domestic call, telling an internal review panel the man wasn’t complying with commands to get on the ground and was reaching for a gun. Mr Toles’s ex-girlfriend says he fired his gun “about two seconds” after arriving to the room where he was standing.

Mr Chauvin’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

What do friends and former associates say about him?

One of Mr Chauvin’s family members told the Minneapolis StarTribune they were horrified when they saw the widely shared video of him detaining Mr Floyd.

“The number one question I had was, ‘Why didn’t you just get up?’ ” said the relative.

Others have said he was a quiet, focused police officer.

“He’s not the devil that he’s made out to be,” Sgt. Joey Sandberg, a retired Minneapolis officer told the paper.

What is Mr Chauvin’s background?

The former officer grew up in St Paul, Minnesota, just across the river from Minneapolis. He served in the US military police in Minnesota and Germany before joining the MPD in 2001.

Recommended Stories

  • Duke University investigating after toxicology report pinned to George Floyd memorial

    An investigation has been launched after someone attached George Floyd’s toxicology report to his photo at a Duke University dorm. A student discovered the report and a handwritten note alluding to Floyd causing his own death. The school is now investigating, per The Washington Post.

  • Kamala Harris appears at women’s event with Bill Clinton after anger over sexual harassment claims against him

    The talk, held on Friday, was to discuss female empowerment amid Covid-19

  • ‘Designed to incite’: Tucker Carlson accused of stirring race hate by comparing Tammy Duckworth to the KKK

    Fox News host also called Barack Obama a ‘racial arsonist’

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Alibaba, Amazon, Palantir, Google, Takeda, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 39 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Thursday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 468,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and were down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Sold 3,571 shares of the global e-commerce giant, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Amazon.com stock closed 1.32% lower at $X on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $3,552.25 and low of $1,885.78. Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA): Sold 51,402 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.29% of the ETF. Alibaba stock closed 2.99% lower at $222.72 on Thursday and were up 0.96% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $319.32 and low of $184.5. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 78,519 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.16% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday and was further up 0.31% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 68,499 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 13.3% higher at $27.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER): Bought 77,391 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Seer stock closed 8.14% lower at $41.74 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of 38.37. Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Bought 112,514 shares of the life sciences and materials science company, representing about 0.08% of the ETF. Schrodinger stock closed 3.61% lower at $69.43 on Thursday and surged 0.79% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $117 and low of $35.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 1,028 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0003% of the ETF. Repare stock closed 6.07% higher at $30.05 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 80,118 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and were up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 127,800 shares of the ultrasound tech company, representing about 0.02% of the ETF. Butterfly stock closed 2.6% lower at $18 on Thursday and were up 0.83% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 180,617 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0756% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 0.78% lower at $38.68 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $22.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX): Sold 102,956 shares of the biopharma company, representing about 0.23% of the ETF. Vertex stock closed 0.39% lower at $212.36 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $306.08 and low of $202.56. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 113,025 shares of the Japanese pharma company, representing about 0.024% of the ETF. Takeda stock closed 0.16% lower at $19.23 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 36,861 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF. Roche stock closed marginally lower at $40.65 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $36.42. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 180,692 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 200,700 shares of the video game software development company, representing about 0.0844% of the ETF. Unity stock closed 1.97% lower at $90.88 on Thursday and surged 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Bought 783,500 shares of the big data analytics company, representing about 0.791% of the ETF. Palantir stock closed 3.20% higher at $22.58 on Thursday and surged 0.53% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45 and low of $8.90. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG): Bought 148,542 shares of the online real estate marketplace company, representing about 0.0847% of the ETF. Zillow stock closed 1.4% lower at $131.35 on Thursday and was up 0.49% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.40 and low of $28.26. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 50,395 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.0734% of the ETF. Zoom stock closed 0.04% lower at $314.85 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $108.53. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 306,976 shares of the clinical-stage biotech company, representing about 0.1075% of the ETF. Fate stock closed 4.22% lower at $78.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 122,367 shares of advanced genetic medicines innovator, representing about 0.0469% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 3.08% higher at $83.34 on Thursday and was further up 1.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 100,684 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.0926%% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 2.59% higher at $202.6 on Thursday and was further up 0.59% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TECHY): Sold 307,283 shares of Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.1102% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 27,672 shares of the biotech company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 0.69% higher at $463.48 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $424.02. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 309,932 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.33% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 434,179 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.0412% of the ETF. Pure stock closed 1.24% higher at $21.15 on Thursday and was down 1.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 134,000 shares of the truck maker, representing about 0.0564% of the ETF. Paccar stock closed 1.27% higher at $92.27 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $55.93. Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS): Sold 71,063 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.0287% of the ETF. Novartis stock closed 1.37% higher at $87.21 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $98.52 and low of $74.3. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 68,100 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.217% of the ETF. Jaws stock closed 0.5% higher at $10.20 on Thursday and surged 0.98% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 31,505 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.2048% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,088 shares of the Google parent company, representing about 0.197% of the ETF. Alphabet stock closed marginally lower at $2032.46 on Thursday and were up 0.37% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $2145.14 and low of $1075.08. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ): Bought 745,700 shares of the online mobile gaming company, representing about 0.2108% of the ETF. Skillz stock closed 3.25% lower at $19.34 on Thursday and was up 2.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $46.30 and low of $9.8. Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:: OPEN): Bought 453,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and was down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 32,600 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 58,186 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.1518% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $X176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI): Sold 6765 shares of the Argentine online marketplace company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Mercadolibre stock closed 1.06% higher at $1402.50 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $2020 and low of $435.04. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE): Sold 120,362 shares of the global exchange company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Intercontinental stock closed 0.29% lower at $112.28 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $119 and low of $72.51. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 56,687 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU): Sold 42,662 shares of the television streaming platform company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Roku stock closed 0.26% lower at $317.62 on Thursday and was up 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $486.7 and low of $79.38. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChip Shortage Leads Ford To Idle F-150 Plant Through SundayTesla, Nio, And Riot Blockchain Trump FAANG Stocks For Indian Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • Trump may visit border ‘soon’ but is waiting for Biden ‘to fail on his own’, aide says

    Donald Trump is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border but is giving Joe Biden enough space to “fail on his own”, according to aide Jason Miller. In a new podcast interview, Mr Miller was asked if the former president was planning to return to the border to highlight the growing migrant “disaster”. “We discussed that recently, I could see him doing that soon,” he told The Michael Berry Show following Joe Biden’s first press conference as president.

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.

  • Biden news - live: Trump congratulates Georgia over ‘Jim Crow’ voting law but is mocked for latest press release

    Follow the latest updates

  • Street-racing suspect blames the grandmother killed in Alabama car crash

    The 22-year-old woman was charged with murder.

  • Michigan GOP leader says Gov. Whitmer and other Democratic women are ‘witches’

    Two of the Michigan Democrats have joked on social media about the Republican leader’s remark.

  • Trump insider's ex-wife says she's shared seven boxes of documents with investigators

    Organisation reportedly paid employees with perks rather than providing raises

  • Serbia starts COVID-19 vaccinations at migrant camps

    Serbia began vaccinating its migrant population on Friday to curb the coronavirus from spreading in refugee camps where social distancing is a challenge. Currently around 6,000 migrants, mainly from the Middle East and central Asia, are in Serbia, mostly in 16 government-operated camps and cases of COVID-19 have been recorded. So far, enough of the AztraZeneca vaccine has been delivered to give 570 migrants their first dose.

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border