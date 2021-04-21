Derek Chauvin pictured in new mugshot after being separated from rest of jail for his ‘safety’

Louise Hall
·1 min read
Minnesota Department of Corrections released the mugshot of Derek Chauvin following his transfer to a maximum-security prison

(Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Derek Chauvin has been pictured in a new mugshot following his transfer to a maximum-security prison in Minnesota after a jury convicted him of the murder of George Floyd.

The photograph was released by the Minnesota Department of Corrections after the former police officer was found guilty on all three counts he faced by a 12-person jury on Tuesday.

CNN reported that Chauvin is being held in a restricted housing unit separate from the general population at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights for “safety” reasons.

“Administrative segregation is used when someone’s presence in the general population is a safety concern,” a department spokesperson told the outlet.

