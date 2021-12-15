Derek Chauvin Has Pleaded Guilty To Federal Charges That He Violated George Floyd's Civil Rights

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges that he violated George Floyd's civil rights when he killed him in 2020.

Chauvin and three other former officers were indicted in May of violating Floyd's constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizure and force by a police officer. Chauvin had originally pleaded not guilty in the federal case but, eight months after he was convicted of murder, changed his plea.

Video of Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck as he yelled out that he couldn't breathe helped galvanize a nationwide social movement aimed to draw attention to and stop excessive use of force by police against Black people. Floyd's cries of "I can't breathe" were stamped on flags and signs that were carried in street protests across the country.

Chauvin's conviction in April, a rare outcome for law enforcement officers, was applauded by civil rights leaders who have been calling for local, state, and federal reforms for law enforcement agencies.

He was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

Chauvin faces another federal trial for a separate incident in which he allegedly grabbed a 14-year-old by the neck and beat them with a flashlight. Chauvin allegedly held the teen down by placing his knee on the teen's neck while they were handcuffed, a similar tactic that was found to have killed Floyd.

Chauvin's former fellow officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane were also charged in the federal case with failing to provide Floyd with medical care at the scene.

The trio had petitioned the court hoping to be tried separately from Chauvin, arguing they could not receive a fair trial if they faced a jury alongside him, but a federal judge ruled the four ex-officers would be tried together.

That trial is expected to begin early next year.

