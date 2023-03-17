Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to tax evasion charges as he remains behind bars for murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges as he remains behind bars for the murder of George Floyd.

The disgraced former Minneapolis police officer and convicted killer entered a guilty plea on two counts of tax evasion in a Minnesota court on Friday.

He appeared via Zoom from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, where he is serving time for the Memorial Day 2020 murder of the Black father.

Chauvin and his now ex-wife were charged with multiple counts of underreporting their joint income by more than $460,000 between 2014 and 2019 and of failing to file tax returns.

His ex-wife pleaded guilty last month to two charges.

This comes months after Chauvin filed an appeal against his state murder charges, claiming that he was deprived a fair trial due to the high-profile nature of the case.

Chauvin is currently behind bars after being convicted on both state and federal charges over the murder of Floyd.

Back on Memorial Day 2020, the veteran Minneapolis police officer knelt on the Black man’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds as he begged for air saying “I can’t breathe” until he died.

Cellphone footage captured the horrific killing, leading to protests across the globe demanding racial justice and an end to police brutality against Black people.

In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter at his state trial and was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years.

Eight months later, he then pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights when he murdered him – in a plea deal that saw him moved from a Minnesota state facility to a nicer federal prison.

In July 2022, he was sentenced to 21 years on the federal charges.

The two sentences are being served concurrently.