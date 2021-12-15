Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted for the murder of George Floyd, has now also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights.

Chauvin on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the federal charges, changing his previous plea of not guilty, NBC News reports.

In April, Chauvin was found guilty on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of Floyd, a Black man, after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. He was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

In May, Chauvin was indicted on charges that he violated Floyd's constitutional right "to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer." Three other former officers who were at the scene of Floyd's arrest were also indicted, and they have pleaded not guilty. Chauvin was separately charged with holding a teenager "by the throat and [striking] the teenager multiple times in the head with a flashlight," and he admitted guilt in that case on Wednesday, per NBC News.

According to CNN, prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 25 years for Chauvin on the federal charges, which would be served concurrently with his previous murder sentence.

You may also like

Let's pre-emptively stop pretending the metaverse is impressive

5 cartoons about Russia's looming invasion of Ukraine

In SNL cold open, 'Fauci' presents COVID Christmas showcase