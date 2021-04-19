Derek Chauvin: Prosecutor defends police while condemning officer who 'abandoned his values'

(Independent)

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher claimed that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was not on trial for being a police officer, but solely because of his role in the death of George Floyd last year.

Mr Schleicher was trying to convince the jury to separate their biases about police from the facts surrounding Mr Floyd's death.

"Policing is a noble profession. This is not a prosecution of the police this is a prosecution of the defendant....There is nothing worse for good police than bad police that don't follow the rules," Mr Schleicher said.

He insisted that the state's case was not an indictment of the Minneapolis police department.

“This case is called the state of Minnesota vs Derek Chauvin, not the state of Minnesota vs the police,” he said.

