Derek Chauvin seeks new trial in George Floyd case
Victoria Albert
·3 min read
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seeking a new trial over the death of George Floyd, according to court documents filed by his attorney on Tuesday. The filing comes just weeks after a jury convicted Chauvin of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin's attorney said the court made several errors in handling the case, including "abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law." 

While the request for a new trial does not include any specific examples of jury misconduct, the filing repeatedly argues that the court failed to shield jury members from the publicity surrounding the trial. 

"The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," the filing said. It also accused prosecutors of "pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct" including disparaging the defense and failing to adequately prepare witnesses. 

Although the document does not mention any jurors by name, the filing comes amid a controversy surrounding one of the jury members. In a photo at a march in Washington, D.C., last August, juror Brandon Mitchell can be seen wearing a shirt that says "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks." 

In his juror questionnaire, Mitchell said he had not attended any protests against police brutality. Mitchell told CBS affiliate WCCO on Monday that he had attended the march to support voter turnout in the 2020 election.    

The filing also seeks an order for a hearing to "impeach the verdict," on the grounds that "the jury committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race-based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations." According to the rule cited in the filing, such a hearing would involve jurors being examined under oath and their testimony being recorded. 

University of St. Thomas law professor Rachel Moran told WCCO that it's unlikely Chauvin's legal team will succeed in overturning the verdict. 

"It's really hard to overturn a conviction, and courts are especially reluctant to interfere with the jury deliberation process," Moran said.

The original jury, which consisted of six White people, four Black people and two multiracial people, heard 13 days of testimony from medical experts and law enforcement officials. Multiple members of the Minneapolis Police Department testified, including the police chief — who told jurors that Chauvin's conduct was "not part of our training" and "certainly not part of our ethics or values." 

The jury, which was sequestered during deliberations but not during the earlier part of the trial, reached a verdict in less than a day. 

Chauvin is now awaiting sentencing on the charges. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison in Minnesota. Third-degree murder has a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, and second-degree manslaughter has a maximum sentence of 10 years. 

While Chauvin may face less time because he does not have a criminal history, prosecutors have also introduced multiple "aggravating factors" that could add to his sentence. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 25. 

  • Chauvin Trial Juror Participated In BLM Protest Last Summer

    One of the jurors who served on the jury that returned a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd defended his attendance of a Black Lives Matter protest before the trial. Brandon Mitchell said he participated in the August 28 event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech delivered during the 1963 March on Washington, according to the Associated Press. Mitchell claimed that his reason for attending was that he’d never visited Washington, D.C. before. “I’d never been to D.C.,” he said. “The opportunity to go to D.C., the opportunity to be around thousands and thousands of Black people; I just thought it was a good opportunity to be a part of something.” A photo circulating on social media depicted Mitchell sporting a Black Lives Matter shirt featuring a picture of King and the phrase, “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!,” at the protest. Mitchell admitted that he was present at the event. Speakers at the demonstration included family members of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Eric Garner, who were all involved in fatal altercations with law enforcement officers, according to a schedule of the event. Mitchell was one of 12 jurors who convicted Chauvin of all counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. A form sent to prospective jurors before selection included two questions pertaining to demonstrations. Mitchell said he responded “no” to both. The first question asked: “Did you, or someone close to you, participate in any of the demonstrations or marches against police brutality that took place in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death?” The second question asked: “Other than what you have already described above, have you, or anyone close to you, participated in protests about police use of force or police brutality?” Mitchell said during jury selection that he had a “very favorable” view of Black Lives Matter. He also mentioned that he knew some police officers at his gym who are “great guys,” and that he felt neutral about Blue Lives Matter, a pro-police organization. “I think I was being extremely honest, for sure,” Mitchell told the Star Tribune. “I gave my views on everything — on the case, on Black Lives Matter.” Mitchell’s past protest activity could be used as grounds for an appeal that Chauvin’s constitutional right to an impartial jury was violated, Ted Sampsell-Jones, a Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor, told the Associated Press. “Speaking frankly, Chauvin did not have a fully impartial jury in the sense we usually give criminal defendants,” Sampsell-Jones remarked, according to the Associated Press. “That wasn’t the fault of the judge or the prosecutors, it was simply a function of the incredible publicity and public pressure.”

  • Derek Chauvin: ex-officer convicted in George Floyd’s murder asks for new trial

    Attorney Eric Nelson alleges prosecutorial and jury misconduct and errors of law at trial and says the verdict was contrary to law A memorial at what is now George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has asked a judge for a new trial, according to a court document filed Tuesday. In a series of motions filed to the district court judge Peter Cahill, Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, said his client had been deprived of a fair trial, adding that there had been prosecutorial and jury misconduct and errors of law at trial and that the verdict was contrary to law. Nelson cited many reasons in his request for a new trial, including allegations of prosecutorial and jury misconduct. Nelson also said Cahill, who presided over the trial, had abused his discretion when he denied an earlier request for a new trial based on publicity during the proceedings, which Nelson said threatened the fairness of the trial. Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer listens as the verdict is read in his trial. Photograph: AP Nelson also took issue with Cahill’s refusal to sequester the jury for the trial or admonish them to avoid all media, and with his refusal to allow a man who was with Floyd at the time of his arrest to testify. The move comes two weeks after Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s killing. A 12-member jury swiftly and unanimously found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all three counts he faced, following three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. The rare verdict against a police officer is considered a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans. Ben Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, called the verdict “a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement” at the time. In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, a white veteran of the police force, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, for more than nine minutes on 25 May 2020. Chauvin and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Floyd, accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.

