Derek Chauvin to be sentenced to 20-25 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin. Court TV via AP, Pool, File

A federal judge on Wednesday accepted a plea deal from former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who last year was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, The Washington Post reports.

The plea deal will sentence Chauvin to between 20 and 25 years in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights, per the Post. The ex-cop is already serving a 22.5-year sentence (which he is appealing) for Floyd's 2020 murder, which sparked mass racial justice protests nationwide.

Chauvin late last year pleaded guilty to one count of violating Floyd's civil rights, admitting "he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer," writes The Associated Press. He had initially pleaded not guilty.

The former officer could have faced life in prison on the federal court, notes AP. Prosecutors said they would recommend Chauvin serve his state and federal sentences concurrently.

You may also like

Ukraine says it destroyed Russia's Izyum command center, killing 200 but just missing Russia's top general

Texas Gov. Abbott's border inspections prompt Mexico to move lucrative trade link to New Mexico

John Oliver explores the deliberate causes and tragic costs of environmental racism