Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for murdering George Floyd

Derek Chauvin Court TV via AP, Pool, File

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin received his sentence on Friday about two months after he was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in April. Prosecutors asked for Chauvin to receive 30 years in prison. According to The Associated Press, Chauvin "could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years."

The sentence was read after Floyd's daughter and brothers delivered emotional victim impact statements during a hearing. Philonise Floyd asked for Chauvin to receive the maximum sentence, saying, "My family and I have been given a life sentence." Chauvin also delivered brief remarks before the sentence was announced.

"I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," Chauvin said. "There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and I hope things will give you some peace of mind."

Judge Peter Cahill said in court that the sentence would not be swayed by "public opinion," but he acknowledged the "deep and tremendous pain that all the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family." Earlier on Friday, Cahill rejected Chauvin's request for a new trial.

