Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years in the murder of George Floyd

Jun. 25—Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill announced the sentence inside the Hennepin County Government Center Friday.

"I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," Chauvin said in a brief statement before he was sentenced.

Outside the courthouse, crowds gathered. The city has been waiting on edge since May 25, 2020 when during an arrest, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's back and neck for over nine minutes, ignoring Floyd's pleas for help as he struggled to breathe. Video of Floyd gasping for breath and begging for his life went viral, prompting people to take to the streets in protest over Floyd's treatment.

His defense team has indicated they will appeal.

Four of Floyd's family members spoke, expressing deep grief over all they've endured since Floyd's death, including the stress of the intense global media interest in the case.

Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd wept as he struggled to speak.

"I wanted to know from the man himself," he said, addressing Chauvin. "Why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on our brother's neck?"

Philonise Floyd, another of Floyd's brothers, wiped his eyes as he spoke and asked the judge for closure by giving Chauvin the harshest sentence possible.

"I was a trucker and immediately my life changed," he said, telling how he's spoken for his brother to people all over the world. "For an entire year, I had to relive George being tortured to death...my family and I have been given a life sentence."

Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams requested the maximum penalty.

"Our family is forever broken," he said. "We cannot express the pain, anguish and suffering that our family and friends have endured."

Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd was present virtually through a video phone call. She said she asks about her father all the time and wishes she could play with him.

Story continues

"I miss you and I love you," she said of Floyd.

Cahill's decision started with the state's sentencing guidelines which recommend 12 and a half years in prison for a conviction on unintentional second-degree murder for someone with no criminal history.

The prosecution asked for 30 years, or double the highest recommended sentence of 15 years.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank reiterated the four aggravating factors the prosecution hoped would sway the judge to add years to Chauvin's prison sentence — that Chauvin abused his position of authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty, that the crime was seen by several children and that Chauvin knew the restraint of Floyd was dangerous.

"I think torture is the right word," he said. "The typical second degree murder does not include, does not involve that extent of abuse."

The defense asked for probation only, pointing to Chauvin's clean record and cooperation during the trial. Attorney Eric Nelson said Chauvin was the product of a "broken" system and "believed he was doing his job."

Chauvin's mother Carolyn Pawlenty spoke on behalf of their family. She said although she has not spoken publicly before, she has always supported her son.

"Derek devoted 19 years of his life to the Minneapolis Police Department," she said. "Derek has always dedicated his life and his time to the police department. Derek is a quiet, thoughtful, admirable and selfless man. He has a big heart."

She told her son she has always believed in his innocence and told the judge, "When you are sentencing him, you are sentencing me."

Since his conviction April 20, Chauvin has been incarcerated at the state's only maximum security prison, in Oak Park Heights. He's been kept away from the general population for his own protection. It's not clear if he will remain there.

How Cahill would sentence Chauvin has been the topic of much speculation over the past few weeks, with legal experts predicting Chauvin would get between 15 and 25 years.

Floyd's death prompted days of civil unrest with the burning down of several Minneapolis and St. Paul buildings, including Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct. Several have been arrested and charged for their part in the unrest.

The incident has fueled efforts to reform policing policy in regards to race and use of force.

The other three officers at the scene of Floyd's death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are set to go to trial together in March. All three are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Their trial will be televised.

All four officers also face federal civil rights charges in the death of Floyd. No trial date has been set.