Derek Chauvin to be sentenced Friday. What you need to know.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jun. 24—Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for the murder of George Floyd and while his attorneys have argued for probation, prosecutors are seeking up to 30 years in prison.

Legal experts think the final judgment will fall somewhere in between.

"It's hard to say what the judge will do, but if I had to put money on a single outcome, I would think he wouldn't go above 25 years," said Richard Frase, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School.

Frase bases his estimate on a number of factors: the high visibility of the case, the strong case presented by the prosecution and the likelihood of losing on appeal if the sentence is too harsh.

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, agrees.

"If you were to have a bell curve of possible outcomes, probably the height of that bell curve would be between 15 to 25 years," he said.

CONVICTED IN THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD

On April 20, Chauvin was convicted of killing Floyd. A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, while in policy custody.

The arrest was caught on video, with images of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's back and neck for over nine minutes until Floyd stopped breathing. Video of the incident — including Floyd gasping for breath and begging for his life — went viral and sparked violent protests around the globe, rekindling a passionate debate on the issues of race and policing.

The trial brought massive media coverage to Minneapolis and the landmark verdict drew reaction from across the nation.

On Friday, Chauvin will be sentenced either to prison or probation for the most grievous charge of second-degree murder.

WHAT THE PROSECUTION WANTS

If the prosecution gets its way, the judge will give Chauvin at least 30 years in prison.

State sentencing guidelines recommend 12 1/2 years in prison for a conviction on unintentional second-degree murder for someone with no criminal history, such as Chauvin. However, the prosecuting attorneys presented a list of aggravating factors that they say justifies Chauvin getting more time.

Those factors include:

— Floyd was a vulnerable victim and treated with particular cruelty.

— Chauvin abused his position of authority.

— Chauvin committed the crime with three or more others and in front of children.

— Floyd was placed in a vulnerable position and Chauvin acted against his training to prevent asphyxia.

— Chauvin failed to render medical aid despite signs Floyd was in medical distress.

Frase said these factors will most likely influence the sentencing, noting that Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill has mentioned them himself.

"Judge Cahill has already made the finding that several aggravating factors exist," Frase said. "So, it seems likely that the judge is inclined to depart upward as to the duration of the prison sentence."

A sentence of up to 40 years would be possible given the aggravated factors.

WHAT THE DEFENSE WANTS

But Chauvin's attorneys contest those factors and point to his record and his cooperation during the trial. They say Chauvin didn't mean to kill Floyd and they are asking for probation.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said in a memorandum that Floyd being handcuffed did not make him "particularly vulnerable," pointing out that Floyd was over 6 feet tall, weighed more than 200 pounds and he was resisting arrest.

"I think there's a zero chance of that," Osler said of a prison-free sentence.

Frase also thinks it's unlikely Chauvin will avoid jail time.

"The defense has seemingly put all of their eggs in the probation basket," Frase said. "I don't think they can win on all of the aggravating factors."

AN APPEAL IS LIKELY

If the judge sentences Chauvin to prison time, the defense is expected to appeal. They've already indicated a number of issues they want to challenge, such as the judge's refusal to move the trial out of Minneapolis, not allowing them to call a drug dealer to the stand and objections to the way some of the jury instructions were written.

"I don't think they're going to win on any of the liability issues on appeal," Frase said. "But I'm virtually certain that they will appeal."

The other three officers at the scene of Floyd's death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are set to go to trial together in March. All three are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Their trial will be televised.

All four officers also face federal civil rights charges in the death of Floyd.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to unveil first new Windows in six years

    Microsoft Corp will show off on Thursday the first major revamp of its Windows operating system since 2015. The software that turned Microsoft into a household name and dominated personal computers for years has been overtaken in popularity by devices using Apple and Google software, but it is still core to Microsoft's strength in the corporate market. And the upgraded operating system may also appeal to individuals, who have helped drive sales of PCs sharply higher over the past year due to work-from-home practices adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dog sitter found dead in garage after pit bull attack, Oklahoma cops say

    The 28-year-old woman had two children, according to an obituary.

  • Police officer in critical condition after being shot in head while investigating suspicious incident

    A police officer is in critical condition after he was reportedly shot in the head while he was investigating a suspect who was allegedly involved in a suspicious incident. The shooting happened sometime on Wednesday evening when an officer from the Daytona Beach Police Department was responding to investigate a suspicious incident on Kinston Avenue in Daytona Beach, according to a statement released by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Authorities released a 29 second clip from the officer’s body camera and the unnamed police officer can be seen approaching the suspect who is sitting in a parked car before the shooting.

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • States with most guns, homicides

    Data: USA Facts, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe president unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to Gun Violence Archive data.By the numbers: Kentucky and Illino

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.

  • ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun On New Beau

    The ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested again, this time for allegedly assaulting her new beau. Jen Harley, 34, allegedly got into an argument last Saturday night with her new boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, according to local news station KTNV. The dispute erupted in Las Vegas during a night of drinking and ended up with Ambrosole telling police that Harley had pulled a gun on him while shouting a racial slur. “I’ll shoot you, n----,” Harley allegedly said as

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher

  • 1 dead, 8 injured in Miami condo collapse a block from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's home, reports say

    Champlain Towers at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, has partially collapsed, killing at least one woman and injuring eight, per local media.

  • ‘I Ruined My Life’: Greek Pilot Who Staged Fake Home Invasion After Slaying Of Wife Speaks In Court

    A Greek helicopter pilot who confessed to staging his wife’s murder last month as a botched home invasion told an Athens court this week that he regrets his actions. Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, wore a bulletproof vest and was trailed by a caravan of police as he arrived at an Athens courthouse Tuesday. He sat expressionless through trial proceedings, Sky News reported. “I wish I could go back in time," he said in court, later adding, "I ruined my life, I ruined my family's life." Anagnostopoulos