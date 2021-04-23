Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted earlier this week in the murder of George Floyd, is scheduled to be sentenced June 16, according to a court docket.
The big picture: Chauvin, who is being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day over fears for his safety in prison, was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
He faces a likely sentence of around 12 years behind bars for the second-degree murder charge, though the judge could go higher.
