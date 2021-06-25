Derek Chauvin to be sentenced for murder of George Floyd - live updates

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on Friday for the killing of George Floyd, the African American man whose death sparked a global protest movement.

Chauvin, a white former officer, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April after he was filmed last year kneeling on the neck of Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he gasped "I can't breathe".

The vital footage of the killing led to intense scrutiny of racism in policing in the US, and across the globe, and Chauvin's case has come to be seen as a watershed moment for police accountability.

The 45-year-old will face the Floyd family in court in Minneapolis once more on Friday, when Judge Peter Cahill hands down his sentence for the most serious of his three convictions, second-degree murder.

Chauvin may offer his own account of his actions in court for the first time, if he chooses to address the judge before the sentence is delivered.

What next for Derek Chauvin?

Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, Mr Chauvin faces at least 12-and-a-half years in prison for his conviction as a first-time criminal offender., Verity Bowman writes.

But prosecutors could seek a longer sentence of up to 40 years if Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the trial, determines that there were aggravating factors.

He will consider that the killing was committed in front of children and that Mr Floyd was treated with “particular cruelty” during the incident, according to court filings by the state.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, speaks during the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin - AP

With aggravating factors taken into account Judge Cahill could hand out a maximum sentence of 40 years for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

It will be up to Judge Hill whether the sentences are run consecutively or concurrently, meaning there is a chance Mr Chauvin could be in prison for up to 75 years.

"The verdict was huge, but this is where the justice comes down"

Attorneys on both sides are expected to make brief arguments Friday. Floyd's family members - including his brother Philonise, his brother Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams - will give statements in court.

Ben Crump, an attorney who has represented Floyd's family, said family members were feeling "anxious and tense" ahead of the sentencing.

"To us, George Floyd is a cause. He's a case; he's a hashtag. To them - that's their flesh and blood. You know, that that's their brother," Crump said.

Philonise Floyd, Attorney Ben Crump and the Rev, Al Sharpton, from left, react after Chauvin's guilty verdict - AP

Chauvin can also make a statement, but it's not clear if he will. Experts say it could be tricky for Chauvin to talk without implicating himself in the pending federal case accusing him of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Chauvin chose not to testify at his trial. The only explanation the public has heard from him came from body-camera footage in which he told a bystander at the scene: "We got to control this guy 'cause he's a sizable guy ... and it looks like he's probably on something."

"Between the incident, the video, the riots, the trial _ this is the pinnacle of it," Mike Brandt, a local defense attorney who has closely followed Chauvin's case, said. "The verdict was huge too, but this is where the justice comes down."

Judge in Minnesota rejects Chauvin's appeal for new trial

A judge has rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's request for a new trial in George Floyd's death.

Judge Peter Cahill denied the request Friday, saying defense attorney Eric Nelson has not shown that abused its discretion and denied Chauvin the right to a fair trial.

Chauvin, 45, pinned Floyd to a Minneapolis street for about 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020, ignoring the Black man's cries of "I can't breathe" and the shouts of onlookers. Bystander video of Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis, some violent, and quickly spread around the world.

A sign is seen on a gas station's marquee near the site where George Floyd was killed by then Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin - AP

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin learns his sentence Friday for murder in George Floyd' s death, closing a chapter in a case that sparked global outrage and a reckoning on racial disparities in America.

Chauvin, 45, faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years. Though Chauvin is widely expected to appeal, he also still faces trial on federal civil rights charges, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.