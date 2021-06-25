Derek Chauvin sentencing: Key moments from trial after former officer jailed for 22.5 years

(REUTERS)

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, resulted in the former officer being found guilty on all three counts he was charged with, two of murder and one of manslaughter.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty in April of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee into Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he begged for his life and repeatedly said “I can’t breathe”.

The sentence is 10 years more than the average sentence for the crime, but significantly less than Mr Floyd’s family had asked for.

Sentencing Chauvin, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said, “What the sentence is not based on is emotion or sympathy, but at the same time I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain that all the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family. I acknowledge and hear the pain you are feeling.

“I acknowledge the pain not only of those in this courtroom, but the Floyd family who are outside this courtroom and other members of the community. I am not going to attempt to be profound or clever, it is not the appropriate time. I am not basing my sentencing on public opinion, or any attempt to send any messages.”

Here are the key moments from this historic case.

