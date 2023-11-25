Derek Chauvin 'seriously injured' in prison stabbing, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison confirms

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison addressed Saturday the stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

Ellison expressed upset at the violent attack on the former police officer, saying that Chauvin had the right to serve his sentence "without fear of retaliation or violence."

"I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence," Ellison told The Washington Post through his spokesman, Brian Evans. "He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence."

In this photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after his conviction in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was stabbed in federal prison by another inmate on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said no other inmates or prison personnel were harmed in the attack on Chauvin.

Portait of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, taken while he was serving as US House of Representative.

Employees broke up the assault and transported the former police officer to the hospital for life-saving care. The FBI was alerted to the incident.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the incident happened at Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, Arizona.

The Bureau of Prisons said there was an incident at the prison at around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The agency said employees at the prison contained the incident and performed "life-saving measures," on an inmate, but didn't confirm it was Chauvin.

The incident marks the second incident at the prison in around a year. In November 2022, an inmate at the prison's low-security camp attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, but the weapon was misfired.

Chauvin was convicted in the 2020 murder of Floyd, which sparked violent protests nationwide.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.





