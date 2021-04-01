Derek Chauvin told bosses George Floyd was ‘going crazy’ in force review after arrest

Josh Marcus
1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

Despite being at the center of a closely watched trial, jurors—and the public at large—haven’t heard much from former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murdering George Floyd last May.

A jury in Minneapolis on Thursday heard a call between Mr Chauvin and a supervisor reviewing the force he had used during the arrest, where Mr Chauvin knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.

“We just had to hold a guy down,” Mr Chauvin tells a sergeant, David Pleoger, who was called to review what happened. “He was going crazy.”

The call was played in court while Mr Pleoger described the Minneapolis Police Department’s the use of force and medical care rules officers officers are required to follow while making arrests.

