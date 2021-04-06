Derek Chauvin took crisis intervention training but still used 'excessive' force, and other trial day 7 takeaways

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·5 min read
Derek Chauvin
A photo of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd was submitted as evidence. Pool video, Court TV

  • The prosecution had officials continue to walk jurors through police policy on day 7 of the trial.

  • Derek Chauvin took Crisis Intervention Training and training on how to render aid, evidence showed.

  • Still, law enforcement experts testified Chauvin acted outside of that training with George Floyd.

The trial of fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin continued Tuesday with a string of law enforcement officials testifying about police policies around the use of force and rendering medical aid.

Several Minneapolis police officers who led training sessions Chauvin completed were among the witnesses.

Sgt. Ker Yang, a 24-year veteran of the department, has a doctorate in psychology and coordinates crisis intervention training for officers. He said when someone is in crisis - whether it's related to mental health, intoxication, or an overwhelming situation - officers are taught to use crisis intervention training.

"The policy requires that when it's safe and feasible, we shall deescalate," Yang said.

Chauvin participated in a 40-hour course in crisis intervention in 2016, according to evidence presented Tuesday. He additionally completed training on how to render basic medical aid.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck and back for more than nine minutes while he was handcuffed and on his stomach.

Here are the key takeaways from Chauvin's instructors and the other experts who testified Tuesday.

Use of force expert called Chauvin's restraint 'excessive'

Los Angeles police Sgt. Jody Stiger testified as an expert witness on the use of force by law enforcement.

Stiger has travelled nationally reviewing use of force policies and reviewed thousands of use of force cases. He also reviewed Chauvin's case, mining through body camera evidence and department policy.

"My opinion was that the force was excessive," Stiger told the jury of Chauvin's restraint on Floyd.

Police were first called to the scene for a report that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill, and Stiger said that's not typically the kind of call where an officer would expect to use force.

Floyd was actively resisting when officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were trying to place him in the car, Stiger said, so the initial force officers used on Floyd was reasonable.

"However, when he was placed in the prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased his resistance and at that point the officers - or ex-officers, I should say - should have slowed down or stopped their use of force as well," he said.

Officers should have attempted to deescalate the situation when Floyd was no longer resisting, Stiger added.

"They continued the force that they were utilizing from the time he first put him on the ground," he said.

'Just because they're speaking doesn't mean they're breathing adequately'

Minneapolis Police Officer Nicole Mackenzie, who trains officers (including Chauvin) on how to provide basic medical aid, told the jury that the phrase "if you can talk, you can breathe" is not part of department training.

On May 25, Floyd repeated 27 times that he couldn't breathe. Chauvin told him, "It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk."

"Just because they're speaking doesn't mean they're breathing adequately," Mackenzie said.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, asked Mackenzie whether there are situations where it would make more sense to wait for paramedics to arrive instead of providing aid to to a subject having a medical emergency.

She testified that there were, offering the example of a suspect with a "knife in their chest."

"There is only so many things you can do pre-hospital," she said.

Nelson asked whether a loud, volatile crowd could also make it "incredibly difficult" and "absolutely" distracting to officers trying to assess a medical condition and provide aid.

Mackenzie testified officers still would still have a duty to provide aid unless members of the crowd were physically interfering.

Another trainer was less decisive about Chauvin's use of force

Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use of force instructor for the Minneapolis Police Department, offered testimony on the use of a neck restraint that differed from other department leadership.

While other officers, including the department chief, previously testified the neck restraint Chauvin used on Floyd was in violation of policy and not a part of their training, Mercil was less decisive.

He told the jury that while Chauvin didn't use a neck restraint that he learned in Minneapolis Police Department training, there are situations when officers can use their body weight to restrain a suspect, even when that suspect is handcuffed and doesn't appear to be actively resisting.

While it's part of training to put a handcuffed suspect on his side in the "recovery position" after restraining him, Mercil said he can imagine circumstances when that wouldn't be possible.

Still, Mercil said officers are trained to use as little force as necessary to gain control of a subject and should avoid putting their body weight on a person's neck if possible.

He testified the risk of interfering with a subject's breathing increases when a person is proned and handcuffed, and even more so when body weight is placed on their back and neck.

