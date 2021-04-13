Derek Chauvin trial: defence opens its case with ex-police officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris McGreal
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The defence in the Derek Chauvin murder trial opened its case on Tuesday by attempting to show George Floyd had a history of failing to cooperate with the police while under the influence of drugs.

Related: Chauvin’s defence faces uphill battle after prosecution undercuts case

Scott Creighton, a former Minneapolis police officer, testified that he stopped a vehicle in May 2019 in which Floyd was a passenger and found him incoherent and unable to obey orders.

But the picture that emerged from the testimony and body-camera video may be of limited help to the defence. Floyd comes across as frightened and not threatening, pleading with the police not to shoot him while Creighton and other officers give contradictory orders and rapidly escalate the situation.

One officer tells Floyd to put his hands on the dashboard while another orders him to put them on his head.

“You’re not going to get beat up or nothing if you’re just going to do what we’re asking you to do,” Creighton says to Floyd at one point.

A paramedic who treated Floyd after his 2019 arrest, Michelle Moseng, said he told her he had swallowed opioid pills.

The judge permitted the video and testimony on the grounds it provided medical evidence of Floyd rapidly ingesting drugs when he was stopped by the police, similar to the situation the defence says happened on the day of his death in May last year. But he warned the jurors that they should not use Creighton’s evidence to judge Floyd’s character.

Chauvin, 45, denies charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over the 46 year-old Black man’s death which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. The former officer faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

Shawanda Hill, who was in the vehicle with Floyd when police arrested him last year, said she met him in a shop a few minutes earlier and he appeared alert, friendly and talkative. But he fell asleep in the car before police banged on the window.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, attempted to establish from Hill that Floyd behaved in a way that indicated he was under the influence of drugs. But she described her friend as more confused than threatening.

Hill said she repeatedly tried to rouse Floyd and when he finally came round he became frightened when he saw the officers who wanted to question him about an alleged attempt to spend a counterfeit $20 bill. She said he was very startled when an officer pulled a gun.

“He instantly grabbed the wheel and was like, ‘Please, please don’t kill me. Please, please don’t shoot,’” she said.

Hill also said Floyd did not exhibit trouble breathing or complain of chest pains before his arrest. Nelson contends he died from a combination of drugs and heart failure.

Medical experts testified for the prosecution last week that Floyd was unable to breathe because of the way he was pinned to the ground by three officers including Chauvin, who had his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Nelson also called a Minneapolis park police officer, Peter Chang, who arrived at the scene but did not directly participate in the arrest. Chang described bystanders as loud and “very aggressive” and said he was concerned for the safety of the officers.

Nelson has claimed Chauvin was distracted from giving his full attention to Floyd’s deteriorating condition because he was concerned by the threat from a crowd demanding he get off of the detained man’s neck.

Related: Minneapolis: police and protesters clash for second night over death of Daunte Wright

The prosecution spent 11 days putting its case but the defence is expected to wrap up in four. Closing statements are scheduled for Monday and the case will then go to the jury.

The three other officers at the scene are not expected to give evidence. They are scheduled to be tried later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The authorities have brought in hundreds of national guard troops after the police killing of yet another Black man, Daunte Wright, in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday stoked tensions further.

Officials claim the officer who shot him, Kim Potter, accidentally pulled out her gun when she meant to reach for her Taser.

The trial continues.

Recommended Stories

  • Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, police chief have resigned in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

    Kim Potter, a 26-year department veteran, was identified as the officer who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

  • What's next for Derek Chauvin trial as prosecution wraps up case

    As prosecutors prepare to rest their case in the murder trial, ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams and Channa Lloyd discuss upcoming legal strategy for the defense moving forward.

  • Turkey imposes partial Ramadan lockdown amid record cases

    Turkey's president announced a partial lockdown Tuesday during the first two weeks of the Muslim month of Ramadan to curb COVID-19 infections as the number of infections hit a record. In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government was re-imposing bans on intercity travel, barring people over 65 and under 18 from using public transport, re-adjusting public sector working hours, closing sports and leisure centers and expanding the length of night-time curfews. Weddings, engagement parties and other crowded gatherings will be barred until after the Muslim Eid holiday, Erdogan said.

  • U.S. has more than enough vaccine to maintain pace of inoculations as J&J shot paused

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday that the United States has more than enough vaccine from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to keep up the pace of vaccinations during a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's shot. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing administering J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after getting the shot, dealing a setback in efforts to tackle the pandemic.

  • Louisiana woman charged with pocketing $1.2m bank error in her favor

    Kelyn Spadoni arrested after pocketing $1.2m deposited in errorSpadoni bought house and car with money from brokerage firm Kelyn Spadoni was arrested last week but after going directly to jail was released on a $150,000 bond. Photograph: Wayne Parry/AP A Louisiana woman experienced what for many would have been a dream come true: Over $1.2m randomly appeared in her bank account one day in February. Kelyn Spadoni used the fast-acting skills she developed as a 911 dispatcher and quickly purchased a house and a car within a day of the money appearing in her account. Now Spadoni’s brokerage firm, Charles Schwab, wants the money back, arguing the cash was put into her account accidentally, the result of a software glitch. The company said it meant to transfer $82.56 into Spadoni’s account with Fidelity Brokerage Services. Instead, they ended up transferring $1,205,619. Charles Schwab is taking Spadoni to court for refusing to return the money to the company saying that Spadoni signed their client contract that says clients must return an overpayment of funds in full. The company says Spadoni ignored multiple calls, texts and emails from the company requesting the money’s return. The brokerage firm went to the local sheriff’s office to file a criminal complaint against Schwab. Spadoni was arrested on 7 April for theft greater than $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds, the sheriff’s office announced. Spadoni is currently out on a $150,000 bond, according to the New York Times, and has also been fired from her job as a dispatcher. “She has no legal claim to that money even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error,” captain Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the Jefferson parish sheriff’s Office, told local news site Nola.com. The sheriff’s office, through an investigation, determined that Spadoni used some of the money to buy a new house and car, specifically a 2021 Hyundai Genesis sports utility vehicle, which can cost up to $70,000. Rivarde said that their office and Charles Schwab were able to reclaim all but a quarter of the money. While accidental bank transfers are extremely rare, they can happen. In 2015, a teen in Georgia who was mistakenly wired $30,000 by his bank was sentenced to 10 years on probation for spending the money on a BMW.

  • 'A big momma's boy': Floyd's brother offers 'spark of life' testimony at Chauvin murder trial

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -Prosecutors on Monday neared the end of their case in the murder trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, calling George Floyd's younger brother to the stand for emotional testimony about how his sibling grew up obsessed with basketball and doting on his mother. "He was a big momma's boy," Philonise Floyd said after jurors looked at a picture of his older brother in his mother's arms while Chauvin sat across the courtroom, writing notes on a yellow legal pad with his head down. The younger Floyd, who at one point broke down in tears, was among the final witnesses called by the state.

  • Police chief and officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resign

    Kim Potter, identified as the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a weekend traffic stop near Minneapolis, resigned from her position "effectively immediately," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said in a statement Tuesday.What's new: Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, Elliott said at a press conference. Elliot also called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to turn the case over to Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is currently prosecuting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Potter had been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, per the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minn.Police said Monday that Potter had inadvertently pulled out her gun instead of a Taser during the traffic stop. She was placed on administrative leave on Monday.The Hennepin County medical examiner said Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.The big picture: Wright's killing, just 10 miles from where George Floyd died a year ago, has sparked Black Lives Matter protests and new calls for police reform. A judge denied a request by Chauvin's lawyers on Monday to sequester the jury in his murder trial due to the civil unrest surrounding Wright's death.Go deeper: Fallout over Daunte Wright shooting continuesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cable company scammed out of more than $700,000 by three Columbia women, SLED says

    The women set up hundreds of fake accounts with the company now known as Spectrum.

  • Tina Knowles-Lawson pays tribute to Richard Lawson on sixth wedding anniversary

    On their sixth wedding anniversary, Tina Knowles-Lawson paid tribute to her husband Richard Lawson in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Knowles-Lawson loves using social media to celebrate special occasions, and her wedding anniversary this year has proved to be no exception.

  • Seattle Supersonics: Timberwolves sale to include agreement to not move team

    It could be hard to enforce though...

  • U.S. administers 192.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

    The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot. According to the tally posted on April 12, the agency had administered 189,692,045 doses of the vaccines and distributed 237,796,305 doses.

  • A venomous snake — with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • 'Step Brothers' director says Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's characters would be 'way into' QAnon if a sequel were ever made

    Adam McKay told The New York Times that the controversial right-wing group would be a major plot point.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • A Royal Caribbean-owned cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew.

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • People who got blood clots after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine got them within two weeks of their COVID-19 shot

    Of the 6.8 million people who've received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, six people subsequently developed CVST blood clots.

  • Companies that have containers on the Ever Given could have to help pay the up to $1 billion Egyptian authorities are demanding before the ship leaves the Suez Canal

    Three weeks after getting stuck, the Ever Given is still anchored in the Great Bitter Lake at the Suez Canal.

  • The Truth About Philip and Fergie’s Bitter Feud

    Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Philip was often said to have vowed never to be in the same room as Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of his son Andrew, after photographs appeared in a newspaper in 1992 of Sarah topless and having her toes sucked by a lover in the South of France.Gyles Brandreth, Philip’s official biographer whose book The Final Portrait will be published later this month, has confirmed that long-standing rumor today in the second lengthy excerpt from his book.Even as a Corpse, Prince Philip Has to Take Second Place to the QueenPhilip, he said, declared “enough was enough” after the pictures appeared. He told Brandreth Fergie was “simply beyond the pale,” and resolved not to have anything more to do with her.At the time when the pictures were first published, Sarah was staying at the queen’s Scottish country estate of Balmoral. Philip put his resolution into immediate action, as Ferguson herself recalled to Brandreth, saying: “It was ridiculous. As soon as I came in through one door, he’d be falling over the corgis to get out of the other. It was very funny. Except, of course, it wasn’t.”Although the queen continued to receive Fergie even after her separation and subsequent divorce from Prince Andrew, Philip made it clear that he had no desire to ever see her again.Sarah plaintively told Brandreth: “Of course I want to see him. I am the mother of his granddaughters, after all.”Brandreth said when he raised this with Prince Philip, he just shrugged and said: “But the children come and stay,” adding, “I am not vindictive, but I don’t see the point.”He described Andrew and Sarah’s post-divorce arrangements which have seen them continue to share a home as “truly bizarre,” adding, “I don’t pretend to understand it.”Brandreth writes that Fergie and Philip held diametrically opposed views on “bottling up your feelings” which she believed was positively harmful.Brandreth writes that when her daughters were children she would tell them to stand in the middle of the extensive grounds of their home, Sunninghill Park, and scream.Brandreth wrote that Sarah then demonstrated, catching him by surprise as she let out a blood-curdling scream.He writes: “The prospect of encountering his former daughter-in-law screaming in the middle of Sunninghill Park could have been one of the reasons the Duke of Edinburgh decided to give her a wide berth after her separation from Prince Andrew. He regarded reticence as a virtue and self-control as a quality to be admired.”Philip did not sit down for the 2011 six-parter on the Oprah Winfrey Network Finding Sarah, in which Fergie wept on screen with a TV psychiatrist. He told Brandreth he was in favour of “self-awareness” but against “the endless introspection that seems to be so prevalent these days.” As reported on Monday, he regarded Harry and Meghan’s decision to do a similar interview as “madness.”Fergie, Brandreth reports, tried to repair relations with Philip but was constantly rebuffed.For Philip’s 80th birthday, she sent him “a handsome dinner service.” But even here, fate conspired against her, Brandreth writes: “It was supposed to have 12 settings, but it arrived with 13: the ‘sample’ had been included with the set. With Sarah, somehow, something always goes wrong.”Philip’s allegedly vow to never be in the same room as Fergie was broken only when they both attended the wedding of Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land Grab

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYAll-out cyberwarfare, nation-wide forced blackouts, and the targeted disruption of internet services—for one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists, all of those tactics are fair game in what she describes as a fated war-to-come against the U.S.“War [with the U.S.] is inevitable,” declared Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of the state-funded Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, who believes the conflict will break out when, not if, Vladimir Putin moves to seize more territory from Ukraine.As Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s doorstep mounts, Kremlin loyalists have been urging for even more overt aggression and bloodshed in the campaign to annex Ukraine’s Donbas region. The only thing standing in the way, they say, is U.S. support for their beleaguered neighbor.NATO issued a statement on Wednesday demanding an end to Russia’s troop movements on the border with the disputed territory of Donbas in eastern Ukraine. It is the largest buildup of Russian troops since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The U.S. underlined the statement this week by deploying two warships to the Black Sea.On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov threatened retaliation. “We warn the United States that it will be better for them to stay far away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast. It will be for their own good,” he said.The escalation was foreshadowed on state television’s Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev over the weekend. Simonyan explained that it was time for Russia to gear up for a showdown against the U.S., and prophesized a kind of war driven by hacking, the forced disruption of internet access, the shutting down of power supplies, and an all-out offensive on U.S. infrastructure.“I do not believe that this will be a large-scale hot war, like World War II, and I do not believe that there will be a long Cold War. It will be a war of the third type: the cyberwar,” said Simonyan.She warned that—in this theoretical battle—the U.S. would plot to cut off the electricity of entire Russian cities. In turn, she speculated, Moscow would be able to force a blackout in Florida or New York’s Harlem at the flip of a switch.“In conventional war, we could defeat Ukraine in two days,” Simonyan said, “but it will be another kind of war. We’ll do it, and then [the U.S.] will respond by turning off power to [the Russian city] Voronezh,” she said.The top RT editor asserted that “[Russia] needs to be ready for this war, which is unavoidable, and of course it will start in Ukraine,” arguing that the Kremlin is “invincible where conventional war is concerned, but forget about conventional war... it will be a war of infrastructures, and here we have many vulnerabilities.”Her solution consists of Stalin-type measures to eliminate “vulnerabilities” in the run-up to another escalation, emphasizing the need for a hack-proof, government-controlled internet. “We still don’t have a sovereign internet, but God willing, we will,” she said.She wholeheartedly endorsed a suggestion from Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the ultranationalist leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, who argued that all of Russia’s opposition must be eliminated by May 1, 2021. With imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a hunger strike—and suffering from severe health ailments after being denied appropriate medical treatment—the Kremlin seems to be firmly set on that course.Simonyan argued that once Russia minimizes its vulnerabilities and renders Putin’s opposition powerless—which she argued could happen in a matter of months—the Kremlin will finally be ready to annex Ukraine’s eastern region.“I’ve been agitating and even demanding that we take Donbas. We need to patch up our vulnerabilities as fast as we can, and then we can do whatever we want,” she boldly proclaimed. The host, Vladimir Soloviev, wholeheartedly agreed: “We only lose if we do nothing.” He argued that by absorbing parts of Ukraine—or the entire country—Russia would be able to remove the zone of American influence further away from its borders.As one of the Kremlin’s most valued propagandists, Margarita Simonyan is notoriously close to the Russian president and has received multiple awards directly from Putin. After accepting one such award in 2019, Simonyan thanked Putin “for the most important reward in life… this honor to serve one’s Motherland.”Her “service” has involved RT and Sputnik-driven disinformation operations aimed at influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which she often boasts about by pointing to the inclusion of her name in various U.S. intelligence reports.Russia’s recent cyberspace activities seem to serve as good practice for the “inevitable war” foreshadowed by Simonyan.Last year, six Russian intelligence officers were criminally charged by the U.S. for using the world’s most destructive malware to force blackouts in Ukraine and damage the critical infrastructure of multiple countries, which caused nearly $1 billion in losses. On Monday, hackers operating from Russia targeted France’s homeschooling platform.The Kremlin is prepared to intensify its offensive against the West, but fears of the retaliation that would follow. The idea of a bulletproof “sovereign internet”—completely under government control within Russian borders—is already on the books, with Moscow having introduced the idea as a preventative measure against retaliatory hacking attempts from other nations.Simonyan argued that Russia will surely be able to exploit the U.S.’s “catastrophic” educational standards, and referred to American military analysts and specialists as incompetent and stupid. She heartily laughed about news that more than 200,000 U.S. service members experienced hearing loss due to defective earplugs.“We can never come to any agreements with [Americans],” Simonyan said, arguing that instead, Russia can just as easily defeat the U.S. in a cyberspace war.She added, mockingly: “We don’t even need the nukes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik says she's 'tried very hard' to be in a superhero movie or TV show

    Mayim Bialik is a huge Marvel and DC fan. She told Insider about the "Spider-Man" role she once auditioned for that didn't pan out.