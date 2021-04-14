Chauvin trial: Floyd's death should be 'undetermined', defence expert says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

George Floyd's death should have been classified as "undetermined", an expert has told the murder trial of former US police officer Derek Chauvin.

Forensic pathologist David Fowler told the court in Minnesota that the cause of Mr Floyd's death was not clear.

Mr Fowler said in his view, drug use, heart disease and other factors contributed to Mr Floyd's death.

Mr Fowler was a key witness for the defence of Mr Chauvin, who has denied charges of murder and manslaughter.

His defence team is trying to contradict earlier expert testimony that Mr Floyd died from lack of oxygen during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota last May.

Prosecutors argue that Mr Floyd died of asphyxia after Mr Chauvin, 45, was filmed kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

The footage of Mr Chauvin, who is white, restraining Mr Floyd, a black man, on the floor as he shouted "I can't breathe" spurred global protests against racism.

This week the anger that exploded in the wake of Mr Floyd's death was reignited by the fatal shooting of a black man, Daunte Wright.

The shooting happened on Sunday in a Minnesota suburb only 10 miles (16 km) away from the court where Mr Chauvin's trial is taking place, setting off days of protests.

On Wednesday, a prosecutor charged Kim Potter, a white police officer who shot dead Mr Wright during a traffic stop, with second-degree manslaughter.

What did the defence's expert say?

Dr Fowler, who was chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland until his retirement in 2019, was called to testify by Mr Chauvin's defence on the 13th day of the trial.

He was questioned about the findings of the Hennepin County medical examiner, who ruled Mr Floyd's death a homicide.

"I would fall back to undetermined, in this particular case," Dr Fowler testified.

The former chief medical examiner of Maryland, Dr David Fowler
Dr David Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist, was cross-examined by the defence and prosecution on Wednesday

He said, in his opinion, the cause of death was not clear because there were "so many conflicting different potential mechanisms". These complicating factors, he said, could be considered homicide in some cases, and accidental in others.

Mr Floyd's consumption of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and his possible exposure to carbon monoxide poisoning from the police car's exhaust, were among the complicating factors cited by Dr Fowler.

Asked about the cause of death, Dr Fowler said he believed Mr Floyd suffered "a sudden cardiac arrest" while struggling with the officers.

Dr Fowler said Mr Floyd's health problems contributed to an erratic beating of his heart, known as sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

In response, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell launched an aggressive cross-examination of Dr Fowler, questioning his conclusions and credibility as a witness.

The former chief medical examiner of Maryland, Dr David Fowler
Dr Fowler said, in his view, the death should have been ruled "undetermined"

Under questioning, Dr Fowler admitted that someone who dies from being deprived of oxygen ultimately dies of an arrhythmia.

"Every one of us in this room will have a fatal arrhythmia at some point," Dr Fowler testified.

Dr Fowler also agreed that Mr Floyd should have been given immediate medical attention when he went into cardiac arrest, as there still was a chance to save his life.

Mr Chauvin has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge - second-degree murder.

A conviction on any of the counts against Mr Chauvin will require the nine-woman, five-man jury to return a unanimous verdict.

What else happened in court?

Earlier on Wednesday, the judge presiding over the trial denied a defence motion to acquit Mr Chauvin of all charges.

Defence attorney Eric Nelson said prosecutors had failed to prove their case against Mr Chauvin beyond reasonable doubt.

The motion is a standard request in criminal trials at the end of the presentation of the prosecution case and it was rejected by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill.

Morries Hall invokes his Fifth Amendment constitutional right against self-incrimination
Morries Hall invoked his Fifth Amendment constitutional right against self-incrimination

Judge Cahill also said he would allow a potential defence witness to invoke his right - under the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution - not to testify.

Morries Hall was with Mr Floyd on the day of his arrest and his lawyer told the judge that his client could "not answer any questions without incriminating himself".

What was the prosecution's case?

Last week the court heard from several expert witnesses who testified that Mr Chauvin's use of force was excessive.

They were also steadfast in their belief that Mr Floyd died from being subdued and not from drug use or ill health.

The police chief who fired the officer after seeing the video of him kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck told the court his actions went against all police training.

There were also eyewitnesses who described their concerns for Mr Floyd as they watched the arrest taking place.

YQA logo
YQA logo

What questions do you have about the Derek Chauvin trial?

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.

Recommended Stories

  • Medical expert: Chauvin's knee did not injure Floyd

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's attorneys continued their defense on Wednesday, arguing Chauvin's knee on the neck of George Floyd was not what ultimately killed him, reports The Washington Post. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed him under arrest, restraining him with his knee for more than nine minutes. Experts who testified for the prosecution previously said it was the pressure of Chauvin's knee that killed Floyd via a lack of oxygen, but David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner, testified Wednesday that none of Floyd's injuries were in areas that Chauvin's knee pressed on. "The amount of force that was applied to Mr. Floyd was less than enough to bruise him," said Fowler, testifying that "all of Floyd's injuries were in areas that Chauvin's knee did not press on." Fowler concluded that Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia due to heart disease, with contributing factors, but criticized the fact that Floyd did not receive immediate medical attention to reverse his cardiac arrest. Chauvin's lawyers have argued Floyd died as a result of drug use and underlying health issues. Chauvin is facing murder and manslaughter charges. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comWhy Trump's insistent dominance of the Republican Party could be a real 'gift' to BidenThe GOP's economic confusionThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

  • Man finds toddler walking alone along I-45 feeder

    Dominique Edwards said he saw a car swerve, and when he realized they were dodging a child, he immediately stopped to help.

  • Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition adds limited-run model to top-dog GT-R

    The GT-R ain’t dead yet, and here’s a 2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition to prove it. This latest limited-run version of the GT-R is an appearance package for the top-dog Nismo version of the car. Instead, Nissan is using this model to highlight a new clear-coated carbon fiber hood, unique 20-inch Rays forged aluminum wheels with red accents and a special Stealth Gray exterior color.

  • Trump-era spike of Israel settlement growth has only begun

    An aggressive Israeli settlement spree during the Trump era pushed deeper than ever into the occupied West Bank — territory the Palestinians seek for a state — with over 9,000 homes built and thousands more in the pipeline, an AP investigation showed. If left unchallenged by the Biden administration, the construction boom could make fading hopes for an internationally backed two-state solution — Palestine alongside Israel — even more elusive. Satellite images and data obtained by The Associated Press document for the first time the full impact of the policies of then-President Donald Trump, who abandoned decades-long U.S. opposition to the settlements and proposed a Mideast plan that would have allowed Israel to keep them all — even those deep inside the West Bank.

  • Senate Republicans ready to pass anti-riot bill with no changes

    As was the intent of Senate President Wilton Simpson, the Republican majority in the Florida Senate on Wednesday blocked all attempts to amend a House anti-riot bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis has prioritized this year.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • NATO to match US troop pullout from Afghanistan

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has agreed to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan to match U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country starting on May 1. Stoltenberg said the full withdrawal would be completed “within a few months” but did not mention the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks set as a goal by Biden. There are between 7,000 and 7,500 non-U.S. NATO troops currently in Afghanistan.

  • Inspired by ‘Breaking Bad,’ Pennsylvania researcher tried acquiring ricin, feds say

    After watching “Breaking Bad,” a researcher attempted to obtain the powerful poison ricin, officials say.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • ‘It should be murder’: Brooklyn Center reacts to manslaughter charges against Daunte Wright shooting officer

    ‘I would be happy if they just take another look to see if there’s anything else than can be brought. That is what happened with George Floyd’

  • Is it time to take the police out of traffic stops?

    Traffic stops are the most common way Americans interact with the police. Does it make sense to have armed officers enforcing traffic laws?

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • Turkey to host Afghan peace talks later this month

    The United Nations, Turkey and Qatar announced Tuesday that a high-level conference between Afghanistan’s warring sides will take place in Istanbul later this month. The meeting is aimed at accelerating peace negotiations and achieving a political settlement to decades of conflict. The three co-conveners said they are “committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.”

  • Review: The glorious mysteries of Agnes Pelton's desert paintings, on view in Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Art Museum reopens with desert heroine Agnes Pelton, who deserves a place alongside Georgia O'Keeffe among early American Modern artists.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Biden team believes Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, is alive

    The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a team gathering diplomatic leads and intelligence together in one place, is pursuing Tice’s case.

  • Pentagon chief on inaugural tour of Europe to shore up ties

    Nearly a year after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to leave Germany, capping a series of setbacks for U.S. relations with major allies, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin began an inaugural tour of Europe to shore up partnerships that are a cornerstone of the post-World War II order. Austin arrived in Berlin on Monday against the backdrop of a newly emerging crisis with Iran, which on Monday blamed Israel for a recent attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility. Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement, but the attack nonetheless imperils ongoing talks in Europe over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal.