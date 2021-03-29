Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd told police ‘I can’t breathe’ 27 times as defendant accused of ‘betraying badge’

Protesters and activists march the day before opening statements in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, 28 March, 2021 (Reuters)

Opening arguments began today in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

State prosecutors on Monday said Mr Chauvin had “betrayed this badge” last May when he knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes as he was arresting him for using a counterfeit $20.

“You’re going to learn in this case a lot about what it means to be a public servant and to have the honour of wearing this badge,” prosecutor Jerry W. Blackwell told the court. “It’s a small badge that carries with it a large responsibility and a large accountably to the public.”

Jurors also watched a long section of video that a bystander shot of the arrest, where state attorneys said Mr Floyd said over and over again—27 times in one form or another—that he couldn’t breathe, before losing consciousness and falling limp.