Derek Chauvin trial live: Body-camera video shows Chauvin's reaction to George Floyd encounter

N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Grace Hauck, Kevin McCoy, Tami Abdollah and Eric Ferkenhoff, USA TODAY
·5 min read
MINNEAPOLIS — Moments after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin took his knee off of George Floyd's neck, he defended his actions to a bystander, according to videos shown Wednesday in Chauvin's murder trial.

The bystander, Charles McMillian, 61, broke down sobbing on the witness stand as he recounted his memories of last Memorial Day. Videos shown to the jurors reveal McMillian confronted Chauvin as the ambulance carrying Floyd pulled away from the scene, sirens blaring. McMillian told Chauvin he didn't respect what Chauvin had done.

"That’s one person’s opinion," Chauvin said from inside his squad car to McMillian on the sidewalk, according to body-camera video. "We gotta control this guy 'cause he’s a sizable guy ... and it looks like he’s probably on something."

Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Latest updates:

George Floyd pleads in body-cam video

During intense testimony Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors introduced body-camera footage showing George Floyd pleading for his life. Taken together with the store and street surveillance videos, the videos provide a compelling 360-degree view of the encounter, as well as what happened before and after the actual struggle with police.

First to be shown was the body-cam video from officer Thomas Lane, who can be seen on video walking over to Floyd's SUV. Lane quickly drew his firearm and yelled at Floyd through Floyd’s closed car window to raise his hands. The video became more intense as Floyd appeared to only raise one hand to the steering wheel, seemingly angering Lane, who had been on the job only four days by the May 25 incident.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry," Floyd cried.

"Let me see your hands," Lane said. "Put your f*** hands on the wheel."

Soon, Floyd pleads, "Officer, please don't shoot me."

Officers then take Floyd over to sit on the sidewalk, according to the video from officer J. Alexander Keung, showing a different angle of the same moments. The incident grew more tense as the officerstry to force Floyd into the squad car as Floyd pleads with the officers, saying he's claustrophobic and has anxiety.

Body-cam video from officer Tou Thao gives a view of Floyd sliding across the back seat of the patrol car and out the other side. Then, Floyd is forced to the ground, with nearby bystanders heard warning officers Floyd is going to have a heart attack.

Lane can be seen with what looks like the equipment for a hobble restraint, which is part of the "maximal restraint technique" for a resisting person.

"He's got to be on something," one of the officers said, at times guessing if it was PCP because Floyd’s eyes were shifting back and forth.

As Floyd shouts that he can't breathe, Lane says, "You're talking fine, man. Deep breaths."

"I'm through, I'm through," Floyd says. "You're doing a lot of talking ... it takes an awful lot of oxygen," an officer says.

Rodney Floyd, George Floyd's brother, shook his head from side to side, and at one point glared briefly at Chauvin. When prosecutors played the first video, Floyd looked stoic and sad, hugging his midsection lightly and swiveling in his chair. He sat through the second, third, fourth videos of the incident, all from different angles.

According to the videos, Lane is the first person who gets off of Floyd. Chauvin continues to keep his knee on Floyd while a paramedic checks his neck for a pulse. He appears to slightly ease up pressure, but does not take his knee off until the paramedics are ready to load Floyd onto the gurney.

Watching George Floyd die had a 'profound' impact on witnesses

On Wednesday, Judge Peter Cahill had to call a 10-minute recess when Charles McMillian, 61, began to sob as he watched the video showing Floyd struggling with police and calling out for his mother. "I feel helpless," McMillian said, struggling to regain his composure in court. "My mom died June 25th."

Almost everyone who has testified in Chauvin's trial became choked up on the witness stand Tuesday and Wednesday as they described watching Floyd go unconscious and lose his pulse. Many expressed regret that they couldn't help Floyd.

Sometimes survivors of traumatic events hold a "false belief" about their role – for example, that they could've saved Floyd from dying, said Nadine Kaslow, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory School of Medicine.

Witnessing a severely traumatic event – such as Floyd's death – in person can have "profound" psychological effects, both short and long term, she said.

"It will impact them for the rest of their lives," Kaslow said. "When people are telling the story, it’s almost like they are reliving a lot of memories." Read more.

Contributing: Trevor Hughes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Chauvin trial live: Chauvin defends George Floyd action in video

