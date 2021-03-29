Derek Chauvin trial – live: George Floyd murder case to open today with bystander video expected ‘early’

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, is introduced to potential jurors during jury selection in his trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, 15 March, 2021 (REUTERS)

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd during an arrest last May, will begin today in one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation.

The anger and grief over the death of Mr Floyd ignited some of the largest protests against policy brutality and for racial justice in US history after footage of Mr Chauvin kneeling on the Black man’s neck was shared widely online.

Mr Chauvin faces three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. The murder charges could carry 40 and 25 year sentences, respectively.

The former police officer has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The jury will gather on Monday as opening arguments commence in the trial at 9am (Central Time) in proceedings that will be streamed live and could last for weeks.

Jurors may not wait long to see parts of the bystander video that spurred national outrage and civil uproar. Prosecutors have not said when they will play the video but legal experts have predicted with could come as early as their opening statement.