Derek Chauvin trial live: Jury to hear closing arguments, then will be sequestered during verdict deliberations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Tami Abdollah, Grace Hauck, Kevin McCoy and Eric Ferkenhoff, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys for the prosecution and defense in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death, are expected to present their closing arguments Monday.

The attorneys will summarize their respective evidence and witness testimony, trying to focus jurors on the most important elements and what they argue those elements proved. The prosecution rested its case last week after calling 38 witnesses and playing dozens of video clips over the course of 11 days. The defense rested Thursday after calling seven witnesses over two days.

Judge Peter Cahill told the 14 members of the jury that they should return to court at 9 a.m. CDT Monday. Following closing arguments, Cahill will instruct the jurors on the laws in the case before verdict deliberations. Two members of the jury will be informed that they were alternates and will not be part of deliberations.

Stay updated on the Derek Chauvin trial: Sign up for text messages of key updates, follow USA TODAY Network reporters on Twitter, or subscribe to the Daily Briefing newsletter.

Pig's head left at former home of Chauvin defense witness Barry Brodd

Vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd, police said.

Blood was also smeared on the house in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, that once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the Minneapolis murder trial last week, according to a police statement Saturday.

Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified at the murder trial that he believes Officer Derek Chauvin's restraint of Floyd was in keeping with proper police practice. Brodd told jurors Chauvin was "justified" in his use of force – the first witness to claim the restraint on Floyd was acceptable.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said. “Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California.”

No arrests were announced. Read more here.

– Associates Press

How jury deliberations will work at Derek Chauvin trial

After closing arguments, Cahill will explain each charge and the legal elements that underlie those charges. Jurors must decide whether or not the government proved all of the elements of a given charge beyond a reasonable doubt. The defense bears no burden of proof, and Chauvin is deemed innocent unless convicted at trial.

The jurors will be sequestered during deliberations. The court will provide meals for the jurors and put them up for the night in a hotel, where security will be provided by marshals. The jurors are not allowed to discuss the case with anyone else, or even with each other when they're outside the deliberation room.

They are allowed to review any of the exhibits that were entered into evidence. They also are allowed to re-hear specific testimony from any of the witnesses. The jurors may send written messages out to the judge with any questions that arise.

"If I were you, I would plan for long (deliberations) and hope for short," Cahill told jurors Thursday. More on how jury deliberations will work here.

Derek Chauvin tells court he won't testify as defense rests its case

Derek Chauvin told the court Thursday he would not testify in his own defense. "I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said.

Chauvin, who has actively taken notes and participated in sidebars with his attorneys throughout the trial, smiled at one point when lead defense attorney Eric Nelson mentioned that they had "gone back and forth" about the issue of testifying many times. He offered short, direct answers to each question from Nelson and the judge.

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin speaks Thursday for the first time at his murder murder trial in Minneapolis.
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin speaks Thursday for the first time at his murder murder trial in Minneapolis.

Arthur Reed, George Floyd's cousin, was in the Floyd family seat in the courtroom. Asked about Chauvin’s decision not to testify, Reed said he felt the prosecution "would have chopped him down second by second" when asked why he knelt on Floyd for so long.

"We didn’t think they were going to put him on at all," he said, adding, "We’re just ready to get this over with, make sure he gets the justice he deserves. We think the state has put on an excellent case."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Chauvin trial live, George Floyd: Jury to hear closing arguments

Recommended Stories

  • Both sides to make closing arguments in Derek Chauvin murder trial

    Jurors will hear closing arguments on Monday before they begin deliberating on whether the way former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of a dying George Floyd in last year's arrest was murder. Prosecutors have told the jury they are weighing the guilt of only one man, but their verdict will nonetheless be widely seen as a reckoning in the way the United States polices Black people. Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, outside the grocery store that had accused Floyd of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

  • Minneapolis braces for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial

    Minneapolis is waking up to images of an occupied city on Monday, as the city and the world await a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.What it's like: Residents running errands, picking up dinner and heading to the dog park in recent days encountered heavily-armed National Guard troops stationed throughout the city. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Some streets downtown are barricaded as far from the courthouse as Hennepin Ave. and even more businesses across Minneapolis and St. Paul are boarded up.The big picture: For months, officials and residents have braced for the possibility of more unrest at the culmination of the trial. Operation Safety Net, a centralized command of state and local law enforcement, was formed to prevent a repeat of the fires and looting that followed George Floyd's killing last summer.But the jury deliberations, which will begin following Monday's closing arguments, are coming at an especially fraught time. What's happening: The police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center has raised already heightened community tensions ahead of the verdict. While the protests have been largely peaceful, the situation has escalated into clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators on several nights.Crowd-control tactics, including tear gas and other "less lethal" munitions, and treatment of the press sparked intense backlash from protesters, local lawmakers and even doctors. The Minneapolis City Council passed a largely symbolic resolution Friday seeking to rein the operation in, as some activists and local lawmakers call on Gov. Tim Walz and the mayors to dismantle Operation Safety Net altogether. The other side: Top state law enforcement officials and leaders say the operation — and its actions in Brooklyn Center — are necessary to keep the peace and protect property. Of note: A more restrained response Saturday resulted in a night of peaceful protest without arrests or confrontation, as MPR News reports.Businesses, meanwhile, remain on edge after last year. Last week's "crime spree" targeting Twin Cities establishments further rattled many.Given those stakes, leaders in the business community are also defending OSN. "Safety Net has been effective and efficient and done the work that that it was supposed to do," Minneapolis Regional Chamber CEO Jonathan Weinhagen told Axios. "As we head into the next phase of the operation ... I have every confidence that it's going to continue to do just that."The bottom line: We don't know how long the jury deliberations will take. But expect tense days and weeks ahead. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch

    Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments Monday, each side seeking to distill three weeks of testimony to persuade jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict. For prosecutors, Derek Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd as he and two other officers pinned him to the street for 9 minutes, 29 seconds outside a corner market, despite Floyd's repeated cries that he couldn't breathe — actions they say warrant conviction not just for manslaughter but also on two murder counts. For the defense, Floyd, who was Black, put himself at risk by swallowing fentanyl and methamphetamine, then resisted officers trying to arrest him — factors that compounded his vulnerability to a diseased heart and raise sufficient doubt that Chauvin, who is white, should be acquitted.

  • Reverend Jesse Jackson Meets Protesters Outside Brooklyn Center Police Department

    Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson visited Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 17, on the seventh night of protests against the police shooting of Daunte Wright.Footage of the reverend, captured by Jonathan Stegenga, shows him walking among the crowd gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Station.According to local news reports, Rev. Jackson had spoken with Daunte Wright’s brother, Damik Wright. Credit: Jonathan Stegenga/Humanizing Through Story via Storyful

  • Six English clubs join breakaway to form new European Super League

    Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have linked up with six other clubs from Europe.

  • Many gather to honor Daunte Wright’s life while LA memorial is vandalized

    Community organizations and residents of Brooklyn Center, MN gathered Saturday at the site of Daunte Wright‘s death to mourn their loss and celebrate all that’s not yet lost. The spot where Wright was shot turned into a healing space of prayer, art, music and food for those grieving his death and suffering the trauma induced by the loss of many other Black lives, reported CBS Minnesota (WCCO). Another memorial mounted in Wright’s memory in Los Angeles was vandalized on Thursday night as parties were filmed destroying posters and flowers honoring Wright.

  • Sen. Daines: Court-packing would put leftist government on 'speeding train'

    Montana Republican responds to the administration entertaining the addition of four more justices to the Supreme Court.

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Pakistan foreign minister says no plan to meet Indian counterpart in UAE - newspaper

    Pakistan's foreign minister has welcomed mediation efforts by the United Arab Emirates between his country and India but told UAE newspaper Khaleej Times that he was not planning to meet his Indian counterpart in the country. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are visiting the Gulf state at the same time.

  • Two men killed in Tesla car crash 'without driver' in seat

    One victim was found in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back after the accident in Texas.

  • Tesla crash: ‘No one driving’ vehicle in fiery collision that left two dead, officials say

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle

  • Mother: Girl, boyfriend fought before Tenn. school shooting

    A Tennessee woman said she called police about a physical fight involving her daughter and the girl's boyfriend before he was fatally shot by officers in a high school bathroom. Regina Perkins said she called police last Monday on 17-year-old as Anthony J. Thompson Jr., the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Police said Thompson had a gun inside Austin-East Magnet High School in east Knoxville later Monday and was shot to death in a confrontation with officers in a bathroom.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Cuban dissidents decry harassment, as congress denounces 'counterrevolution' attempts

    Cuban dissidents accused authorities of cutting their web access and preventing them from leaving their homes during the Cuban Communist Party Congress where leaders denounced renewed U.S.-backed attempts at "counterrevolution" using online platforms. The four-day congress, where Raul Castro is set to step down as Communist Party leader, takes place amid a dire economic crisis that has fueled social discontent. During a speech opening the congress on Friday, Castro warned the "counterrevolution" lacked popular support or leadership but was adept at manipulating the web.