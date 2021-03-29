  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Derek Chauvin trial live: Disturbing video shown of George Floyd's death; 911 dispatcher had 'gut instinct' something was wrong

N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Grace Hauck, Kevin McCoy, Eric Ferkenhoff and Tami Abdollah, USA TODAY
·16 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS – Prosecutors called their first three witnesses and began laying out their case Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd on a viral video that touched off worldwide protests and calls for police reform.

Any question about how and when the graphic bystander video of Floyd's death would be used in the trial was answered just minutes into Monday's opening statements. The prosecution played the whole video for the jury – all 9 minutes and 29 seconds of it, complete with audio of Floyd gasping "I can't breathe" 27 times and witnesses urging Chauvin to get off Floyd's neck.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, he could face 10½ years to 15 years in prison under sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders.

Follow the trial: Sign up here to get updates and analysis from the courtroom and Minneapolis via SMS. Follow USA TODAY Network reporters on Twitter here, or get email updates by subscribing to the Daily Briefing newsletter.

Latest updates:

  • Court was expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. CT Tuesday.

  • The state called its third witness, Donald Williams, Monday afternoon, but encountered some technical problems and sent the jury home for the day. Williams is a trained mixed martial artist who said he tried to intervene in Floyd's death.

  • The state called its second witness, Alisha Oyler, Monday afternoon. She was working as a cashier at Speedway on the day George Floyd died, across the street from where it happened.

  • The defense was cross-examining the first prosecution witness Monday afternoon. Jena Lee Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, was working the day of Floyd's death and alerted a supervisor in the 911 center that something was awry in the incident.

  • In the opening statement for the defense, attorney Eric Nelson spoke for 25 minutes, arguing the evidence in the case is "far greater than 9 minutes and 29 seconds."

  • In attorney Jerry Blackwell's hour-long opening statement for the prosecution, he gave jurors a visual timeline of what happened throughout the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck. He also played bystander video of the incident.

  • Monday morning before court opened, members of Floyd's family and lawyers linked arms and knelt down in front of the courthouse in silence.

200 protesters rally outside courthouse

About 200 protesters – accompanied by at least 30 journalists – rallied on Monday evening outside the county building to demand justice. Speakers were particularly angry that Chauvin’s attorneys, in their mind, were blaming Floyd for his own death.

"You would think the trial was for George and it isn’t – it’s for the police officer," said Lamar Pettis, 38, a Black man and protest attendee who watched portions of the trial’s first day at the dentist office. "I’ve got six kids and I don’t want to imagine them getting older and having this happen to them."

Waving pictures of Floyd and Black Lives Matter flags, the group listened to speakers for more than an hour, periodically breaking into chants of "Say his name: George Floyd" and "Say her name: Breonna Taylor."

Third witness, MMA fighter, says he saw Floyd 'slowly fade away'

The third witness to take the stand Monday was Donald Williams, a wrestler trained in mixed martial arts who witnessed Floyd’s death. Williams said he has been put in chokeholds dozens of times in MMA fights.

Williams was on his way to Cup Foods, where Floyd was arrested, when he arrived on the scene and saw Floyd "was vocalizing the distress that he was in."

"You see Floyd fade away, slowly fade away. Like (a) fish in a bag you seen his eyes slowly pale out ... and roll to the back of his head," Williams testified. He said Floyd was gasping for air and "pleading" for his life.

Williams recounted to the court that he told the officers to stop the "blood choke," which is a form of chokehold that renders someone unconscious. Chauvin was doing a "shimmy" to make the choke tighter, he said.

But in the midst of testimony, live video and audio feeds from the courtroom went down, and the nearby media center appeared to lose wifi access. Someone in the courtroom notified the judge, who called it "a major technical glitch." He dismissed the jury and closed court until Tuesday morning; Williams' testimony will resume then.

Second witness, cashier Alisha Oyler, filmed police “messing with” Floyd

The state called its second witness, Alisha Oyler, Monday afternoon. She was working as a cashier at Speedway across the street on the day George Floyd died. She took seven videos on her phone.

The videos taken from across the street seemed shaky at times and are occasionally disrupted by traffic, cars in her Speedway parking lot and passersby. Some of the videos show the three officers on top of Floyd during the arrest and Oyler narrating the incident.

She told Steve Schleicher, a special assistant attorney general, that she started recording after she noticed police “messing with someone.” As prosecutors played clips taken by Olyer alongside portions of city surveillance video, Oyler said several times that she didn't remember everything that happened. Asked on the witness stand if she was nervous, she nodded in agreement.

Olyer said she saw people yelling after Floyd was taken away in an ambulance, but didn't learn why until later. As she left work, the area where the incident happened was sealed off with crime scene tape and she had to leave by a different route.

On cross examination, lead defense attorney Eric Nelson questioned Oyler about the statements she made to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent, whether she saw a crowd forming and yelling during the incident and if she was able to make observations not captured in the videos. She agreed that as the incident progressed the crowd grew larger and more vocal.

On redirect, Oyler told Schleicher she did not see Floyd resist officers, did not see a large crowd forming while three officers were on top of Floyd and did not see the officers get off of Floyd until after the ambulance arrived.

200 members of the Minnesota National Guard deployed in Twin Cities

Police, sheriffs deputies and the National Guard are on high alert, although they maintained a deliberately low-key presence Monday. About 200 members of the Minnesota National Guard are deployed in the Twin Cities to provide peacekeeping and traffic control as needed.

Speaking at a press conference Monday afternoon to address security concerns, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo said his officers won’t permit the kind of violence and property destruction immediately following Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks to reporters at a briefing on safety and security preparations for the Derek Chauvin trial, which began March 29, 2021.
Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks to reporters at a briefing on safety and security preparations for the Derek Chauvin trial, which began March 29, 2021.

Arradondo said his approach is being driven in part by conversations he had with small business owners who saw their property damaged or destroyed in the riots. Some of them said they won’t rebuild, he said.

"We cannot allow that to happen again," Arradondo said Monday. "We all have an obligation to keep our community safe, and we have to do that."

Graffiti scrolled on the wall outside the Hennepin County Government Center complains that authorities have spent more money protecting a building than they did Floyd.

Arradondo said Minneapolis, like many other cities, must address deep-seated structural issues, from housing and education to mental health and health care. But right now, he said, the focus is on keeping the peace while the courts address justice.

Added Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson: "We do not welcome damage or destruction. We need to recover. We need to heal. We need that fair trial. We need a peaceful trial."

First witness, 911 dispatcher Jena Lee Scurry, had 'gut instinct' something was wrong

Two hours after the opening of court Monday morning, the prosecution called its first witness: Jena Lee Scurry, a 911 dispatcher who was working the day of Floyd's death and alerted a police department supervisor that something was awry in the incident.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank showed video from the street camera of the sidewalk and street outside of Cup Foods, where Floyd was arrested. Scurry said she remembered looking up at her screen and seeing portions of the live feed from city surveillance videos. She said she remembered seeing Floyd in the cop car. Later, she looked up and saw Floyd was on the ground, and the people in the video did not appear to move for a period of time, Scurry said.

"I first asked if the screens had frozen because it hadn't changed," Scurry said, adding, "I became concerned that something might be wrong ... it was a gut instinct of, in the incident, something's not going right."

Scurry said she called a sergeant. "If this was a form of use of force, I was calling to let them know," she said.

Frank then asked: "Have you ever, prior to that date, made a call like that to a sergeant?"

"No," Scurry replied.

Frank played the court a recording of the call Scurry made to the sergeant, where she can be heard saying, "You can call me a snitch if you want to ... I don’t know if they have used force or not. They got something out of the squad (car) and all of them sat on this man."

In cross examination, lead defense attorney Eric Nelson used the same surveillance video to show how the officers' initial attempts to get Floyd into the squad car caused the car to shake. He question Scurry about her knowledge of police use of force policies, and she said she was not a trained officer and was not sure, when she made the call to her supervisor, whether officers had broken policy or not.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson says evidence is 'far greater than 9 minutes and 29 seconds'

Lead defense attorney Eric Nelson gave a 25-minute opening statement, arguing the evidence in the case is "far greater than 9 minutes and 29 seconds." He said Floyd died as a result of the drugs in his system and underlying medical conditions.

Nelson said that other videos will be watched during the roughly month-long trial that give a broader view of what all took place May 25, 2020, depicting a scene where Floyd was on drugs and resisting arrest.

The arrest, Nelson said, was complicated by the size difference between Chauvin, at 5-foot-9 and about 140 pounds, and Floyd, who stood more than 6 feet tall and weighed more than 220 pounds. Rather than having his legs on Chauvin's neck and back – as the prosecution alleges – Chauvin, according to Nelson, had one leg on Floyd's shoulder blade and another on his arm.

Nelson stated that cause of death would be an enormous factor of the trial, disputing that Floyd died of asphyxia and stating:

"What was Mr. Floyd's actual cause of death? The evidence will show that Mr. Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the adrenaline flowing through his body – all of which acted to further compromise an already compromised heart."

Nelson said "there is no political or social cause in this court." He said Chauvin "did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career."

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell plays bystander video, says case 'is not about all police'

Attorney Jerry Blackwell gave the opening statement for the prosecution Monday morning, speaking for about an hour. He walked jurors through police procedures and rules that govern the Minneapolis Police Department, where Chauvin worked for 19 years.

"You will learn that on May 25 of 2020, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr George Floyd," Blackwell told the jurors. "He put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding, and crushing him until the very breath ... until the very life was squeezed out of him."

Blackwell told jurors the case "is not about all police" or the difficult, "split-second decisions police must make." He said Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, contrary to the widely reported estimate of 8 minutes and 46 seconds. "There are 569 seconds, not a split second among them," Blackwell said.

Blackwell provided jurors with a visual timeline of that period, pointing to when bystanders attempted to intervene and when Floyd spoke his last words. "You will see that he does not let up and he does not get up, even when Mr. Floyd doesn't have a pulse," Blackwell said. "You can believe your eyes. It's homicide. It's murder."

As the video played, Chauvin sat in the courtroom, taking notes on a yellow legal pad and occasionally looking up at the screen.

During jury selection, several of the jurors said they'd seen only part of the video. One juror, a retired woman in her 60s, said she had probably watched it on her own before the court proceedings "for four or five minutes" before turning it off. "It just wasn’t something I needed to see," she said.

Another juror, a single mother in her 50s, called the video "emotional" and said: "I decided I didn’t want to watch it." And another, a chemist in his 20s, said he had only seen snippets but "would be willing to be uncomfortable" by seeing the video in its entirety for the sake of the jury process.

George Floyd family members take a knee outside courthouse: 'The whole world is watching'

George Floyd's cousins, brothers and nephew, along with lawyers representing the family and the Rev. Al Sharpton, gathered in front of the courthouse Monday morning and spoke to the public before taking a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Chauvin was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck. Subsequent court documents, however, put the time at more than 9 minutes.

"Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all. It will be prima facie evidence," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. "The whole world is watching."

A news helicopter clattered overhead as Crump cited the Declaration of Independence and Floyd’s supporters demanded he receive the same justice as a white person would.

"This murder case is not hard when you watch that torture video fo George Floyd. And we have to call it what it is: it was torture," Crump said. "We’re not asking for anything extraordinary. We’re asking for equal justice under the law."

Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, attends a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on March 29, 2021.
Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, attends a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on March 29, 2021.

George Floyd's brother, Rodney, warned Americans watching the trial that attorneys for the defense were expected to cast doubt on Floyd's character. "Please, don’t be entertained by the lies they’re going to throw out on him. The truth is ... he was murdered in the streets," Rodney Floyd said.

Philonise Floyd sat in the Floyd family's seat in the courtroom Monday. No one was present for Chauvin.

On Sunday, the Rev. Billy G. Russell held an evening vigil at his church with members of Floyd's family, Sharpton and Crump. When he spoke Sunday, Sharpton pointed out that many cases never result in criminal charges against the officers involved, citing past incidents including the beating of Rodney King and the killing of Eric Garner. He said that Monday marks an opportunity for the country to hold police accountable.

"The criminal justice system is on trial," Sharpton said. "Chauvin is in the courtroom, but America is on trial."

How to watch opening statements in the Derek Chuavin trial

Chauvin’s trial is being broadcast on Court TV, and USA TODAY is livestreaming the court proceedings here and on YouTube.

Visual and audio recordings are not typically allowed in Minnesota courtrooms without authorization from a judge. Cahill upheld his decision to livestream the trial in December because of immense global interest in the case and limited courthouse space.

What's happened so far in Chauvin's trial?

Over the last 11 days, the judge and attorneys for the defense and prosecution selected a jury and decided what evidence the jurors will be allowed to hear.

Jury selection began in early March with an initial pool of more than 300 potential jurors who were asked to fill out a pre-trial, 13-page questionnaire about their prior knowledge of the case, their media exposure and whether they could set aside preexisting opinions to serve as an impartial juror. The judge and attorneys spent more than two weeks interviewing jurors and ultimately selected 15. Chauvin was in the courtroom each day, taking notes on a legal pad.

The process faced some delays after Minneapolis announced a historic $27 million wrongful death lawsuit with Floyd's family. The defense tried to delay or move trial, arguing news coverage of the announcement tainted the jury. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill denied those motions, but he dismissed two jurors who had been chosen already and excused three prospective jurors when they said they were swayed by the settlement.

The judge also ruled the jurors will be allowed to hear some evidence related to a prior arrest of Floyd. In a May 2019 arrest, police responded to information about illegal narcotics activity and found substantial amounts of drugs on and near Floyd, according to court filings. Cahill said the arrest is "remarkably similar" to the fatal 2020 encounter, and that jurors can hear evidence from the 2019 arrest only related to Floyd's medical state – not his emotional behavior – since it pertains to the cause of death in the 2020 incident.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson, front, defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson&#39;s assistant Amy Voss, back, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 17, 2021, over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson, front, defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 17, 2021, over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

Who are the jurors?

The jurors come from a wide array of backgrounds. Some are well-versed in the case; others haven't followed the months of developments.

The panel includes a chemist, a nurse who has been caring for patients on ventilators, a retiree and a social worker. Seven are in their 20s or 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s and one woman is in her 60s.

Given the circumstances of Floyd’s death – a Black man dying under the knee of a white police officer – the racial makeup of the jury is a key concern. Nine of the jurors self-identify as white, two as multiracial and four as Black, according to the court.

More: Here are the jurors who will decide if Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder in George Floyd's death

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, Christal Hayes, Clairissa Baker

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Chauvin trial live: 1st witness called after Floyd video shown

Recommended Stories

  • 911 dispatcher who watched Floyd arrest unfold called police

    Scurry was the first witness called to the stand in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

  • MMA Fighter Testifies Derek Chauvin Used ‘Blood Choke’ on George Floyd

    Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter, testified on the first day of the Derek Chauvin trial that he witnessed Chauvin use a “blood choke” on George Floyd and described the arrest as being “torture.” “I watched the position 1) of where the position of the knee was on the neck, 2) what body movements was going on while the knee was on the neck and 3) what was the condition of George Floyd as he was going through this torture,” Williams testified. “I felt the officer on top was shimmying to actually get the final choke in while he was on top.” Williams explained that a blood choke “specifically attacks the side of the neck and particularly cuts off the circulation of your arteries and stops the blood flowing from the top of your head to the bottom of your head.” “Sometimes you could get in a blood choke and not know you’re in a blood choke until you’re unconscious,” he added. Also Read: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial: How to Watch and Livestream Williams said he heard Floyd repeatedly say his stomach hurt, his head hurt and that his breathing was increasingly getting labored as he was in a chokehold, and that “no one” checked Floyd’s pulse. He also said Tou Thao, another officer at the scene, blamed drugs for Floyd’s reaction to the chokehold. “It pissed me off more because that wasn’t the case,” Williams said. Williams said the police officers at the scene should have known the harm they were causing, given that many of them also trained alongside him at the Minnesota Martial Arts Academy. Monday’s proceedings ended early after the live video feed of the courtroom cut out unexpectedly. Williams is expected to return to the stand on Tuesday. Read original story MMA Fighter Testifies Derek Chauvin Used ‘Blood Choke’ on George Floyd At TheWrap

  • Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death

    Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell showed the jurors the footage at the earliest opportunity, during opening statements.

  • New Underage Victim Accuses Ghislaine Maxwell of Abuse

    Frazer HarrisonGhislaine Maxwell, accused accomplice to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is facing more allegations of grooming underage girls for the pedophile.In a superseding indictment filed Monday, Manhattan federal prosecutors added a fourth unidentified minor victim to their case—and two new sex-trafficking charges against Maxwell. The complaint says the girl was 14 when the British socialite allegedly began grooming her for Epstein, who abused her from 2001 to 2004.In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, federal prosecutors said a Manhattan grand jury returned the superseding indictment on Monday.“At this juncture, while the Government’s investigation is still ongoing, if trial remains set for July 12, 2021 as scheduled, then the Government does not intend to seek any further indictments in this case,” the assistant U.S. attorneys wrote.According to the indictment, Maxwell met the girl, referred to as “Minor Victim-4,” at Epstein’s Palm Beach home when she was 14 and “subsequently interacted” with her knowing she was underage at the time.READ FOR YOURSELF: The Indictment Against Epstein Confidante Ghislaine MaxwellProsecutors say Maxwell asked the girl about her family and her life, as she did with the other victims mentioned in the complaint, and “sought to normalize inappropriate and abusive conduct” by discussing sexual topics in front of her and being present when the girl was naked in Epstein’s massage room.Maxwell “encouraged and enticed one or more minor victims to engage in paid sex acts with Epstein” from 2001 to 2004, the document states.The 59-year-old heiress would allegedly call the girl, at times from New York, to book appointments for her to “massage” Epstein in Florida.The indictment says that after these encounters, Epstein’s employees including Maxwell would allegedly pay the girl hundreds of dollars in cash.Both Epstein and Maxwell, court papers allege, invited Minor Victim-4 to travel with Epstein and offered to help her obtain a passport. The girl declined their invitations.Maxwell and other employees also allegedly sent the teenager “gifts, including lingerie, from an address in Manhattan, New York” to her home in Florida. One of those gifts was sent via FedEx in 2002, according to the indictment.Epstein and Maxwell encouraged the girl to recruit other victims, the indictment says, and she brought multiple underage “masseuses” to the Palm Beach residence. She was paid hundreds of dollars in cash to recruit for Epstein, prosecutors say.The initial indictment against Maxwell, who was arrested in July 2020, charged her with grooming and abusing three victims from 1994 to 1997.Maxwell, a former girlfriend and employee of Epstein, has denied the accusations against her, and her family has embarked on a public-relations campaign to fight for her release from a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.Her trial for sex-trafficking charges is scheduled for July.The feds charged Maxwell about a year after they cuffed Epstein at a New Jersey airport in 2019. The 66-year-old sex offender—who’d secured a lenient plea deal in 2008 for molesting girls in Florida—killed himself in a Manhattan lockup soon after.Other victims in Maxwell’s case include “Minor Victim-1” who was allegedly abused by both Epstein and Maxwell from 1994 through 1997, starting when she was 14, and Annie Farmer, who came forward as Minor Victim-2. Farmer said Maxwell groped her during an “unsolicited massage” at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 1996.Maxwell is also accused of grooming a third girl, Minor Victim-3, for Epstein from 1994 to 1995 after meeting her in London.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • George Floyd murder trial: What was said during opening statements

    The murder trial of Derek Chauvin begins with opening statements from the prosecution and defense; Martha MacCallum reports from Minneapolis, Minnesota with a recap.

  • Here are the jurors who will decide whether Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder in George Floyd's death

    Before being chosen, jurors were asked their opinions about George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, police, racial discrimination and last summer's protests.

  • Even professional chefs are 'impressed' by this thermometer — and it's on sale

    It's a perfect addition to your kitchen ahead of Easter dinner.

  • Watch live: Trial of ex-police officer accused of killing George Floyd

    Watch the latest news and updates above.

  • 911 dispatcher, the 1st witness at Derek Chauvin trial, recounts watching George Floyd's killing in real time

    Jena Scurry, the first witness called in Derek Chauvin’s trial, testified Monday that she thought the video had frozen as George Floyd lay motionless on the ground.

  • Troy Hill’s free agency decision came down to Browns and Rams

    Troy Hill says he was between the Rams and Browns in free agency, but decided to return home to Ohio.

  • Prosecution shows George Floyd video in court

    Prosecutors at Derek Chauvin's trial played a video showing the former Minneapolis police officer with his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Jerry Blackwell told jurors that Chauvin “didn’t let up, he didn’t get up” even after Floyd went motionless. (March 29)

  • Logano takes the checkered flag in a haze of Bristol dirt

    Somewhere under the thick red haze floating over Bristol Motor Speedway, Joey Logano took the checkered flag for NASCAR's first Cup Series race at a dirt track in 50 years. Logano got a jump on Denny Hamlin on the overtime restart to earn his third career victory at Bristol.

  • Some Elephants in Africa Are Just a Step From Extinction

    While some African elephants parade across the savanna and thrill tourists on safari, others are more discreet. They stay hidden in the forests, eating fruit. “You feel pretty lucky when you catch sight of them,” said Kathleen Gobush, a Seattle-based conservation biologist and member of the African Elephant Specialist Group within the International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN. The threat of extinction has diminished the odds of spotting one of these wood-dwelling elephants in recent decades, according to a new IUCN Red List assessment of African elephants released Thursday. The Red List categorizes species by their risk of forever vanishing from the world. The new assessment is the first in which the conservation union treats Africa’s forest and savanna elephants as two species instead of one. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Both are in bad shape. The last time the group assessed African elephants, in 2008, it listed them as vulnerable. Now it says savanna elephants are endangered, one category worse. The shy forest elephants have lost nearly nine-tenths of their number in a generation and are now critically endangered — just one step from extinction in the wild. Led by Gobush, the assessment team gathered data from 495 sites across Africa. A statistical model let them use the elephant numbers from each site to see broader trends for both species. “We essentially looked at data from as far back as possible,” Gobush said. The IUCN aims for three generations of data to get a full picture of an animal’s well-being. But for the long-lived elephants, that’s a challenge. The average savanna elephant mother gives birth at 25 years; forest elephant moms are 31 on average. Because the earliest surveys researchers could find were from the 1960s and 1970s, they could peer back only two generations for savanna elephants, and a single generation for forest elephants. Even during those few decades, the changes were drastic. The population of savanna elephants has fallen at least 60%, the team found. Forest elephants have declined by more than 86%. “That is alarming,” said Ben Okita, a Nairobi-based conservation biologist with Save the Elephants. Okita is co-chair of the conservation union’s African Elephant Specialist Group but did not work on the new assessment. Okita said that considering the two elephant species separately was helping to reveal just how bad things are, especially for the forest elephant. “The forest elephants, in most cases, have been largely ignored,” he said. Grouping the two elephants together probably masked just how bad things were for the forest elephant, he said. The IUCN made the change because in recent years, “It’s become clear that genetically these two species are different,” Okita said. The final piece of evidence for the conservation union was a 2019 study it commissioned that showed the two elephants only rarely reproduce with each other. Alfred Roca, a geneticist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said the IUCN’s recognition of two African elephant species was a little tardy. More than two decades ago, a study of 295 skulls in museums found “enormous differences” between the two types of elephants, he said. In life, forest elephants have smaller bodies, rounder ears and straighter tusks than savanna elephants. Genetically, “The separation between them is probably greater than the separation between lions and tigers,” Roca said. Still, he said: “It’s never too late. I’m delighted that they’ve done this, because it really highlights the terrible situation that the forest elephant is in.” It will be especially hard for forest elephants to bounce back, Roca added, because of how long they wait to reproduce — six years longer than the savanna elephants. The IUCN assessment also found that 70% of forest elephants might live outside protected areas, leaving them especially vulnerable to ivory poachers. Elephants being killed for their ivory tusks isn’t a new problem, and neither is the habitat loss they face. “It’s the same two main threats that have afflicted the animals forever,” Gobush said. Poaching comes in waves, she added; it was especially severe in the 1980s and reached another peak in 2011. Where elephants disappear, they leave a big gap — not just physically, but also in the work they do. Some tree species depend entirely on forest elephants to eat their fruits, swallow their large seeds and deposit them elsewhere in a pile of dung. As they knock down trees and chew up huge amounts of plant material, both forest and savanna elephants change their environments in ways that create new habitat for other species. “Both of them really could be considered gardeners tending to the vegetation, more than probably any other animal,” Gobush said. “We just can’t afford to lose them, really.” But there is some good news. Savanna elephants are “thriving,” Okita said, in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, which overlaps five countries in southern Africa. In some parts of Gabon and the Republic of Congo, forest elephant populations have stabilized or even grown. Where people are protecting elephants against poachers and planning land use carefully, Okita said, there has been progress. He wonders, though, whether reversing the African elephants’ decline will require not just policy, but also reaching people on a personal level and making them feel the urgency. “At the moment we are getting to the minds of the people,” Okita said. “But we need to get to the hearts.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Jury Sees Graphic Video Of George Floyd Arrest In Opening Arguments Of Derek Chauvin Trial

    UPDATE, 9 AM PT: Derek Chauvin’s attorney laid out a defense that will claim that George Floyd died of a host of other factors than the use of excessive force. Eric Nelson told jurors that Floyd died of cardiac arrhythmia, which he blamed on preexisting conditions of hypertension and coronary disease as well as his […]

  • Deshaun Watson facing 3 more lawsuits, including claim he's 'deleting Instagram messages'

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing lawsuits from 19 women, one of whom also claims that he is deleting Instagram messages.

  • The chair of Michigan's GOP apologized for calling top female Democratic lawmakers 'witches' who should face 'burning at the stake'

    Michigan GOP chair Ron Weiser also joked about GOP congressmen who voted to impeach Trump being assassinated.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Asia shares set to rise as broader worries about hedge fund default ease

    Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday as investors shook off earlier worries about a hedge fund default that roiled global banking stocks overnight, while rekindled concerns about inflation pushed bond yields higher. The firmer tone in Asia comes as Wall Street pared earlier losses driven by the banking sector on fears that issues with a defaulting hedge fund could spread throughout the banking sector. Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else might be exposed.

  • Panthers beat Stars, but expect Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time’ with leg injury

    Jonathan Huberdeau knew from the screams how bad Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury must have been.

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.