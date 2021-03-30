Derek Chauvin trial: Off-duty firefighter called 911 when police refused to let her treat George Floyd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Firefighter Genevieve Hansen called 911 when cops refused to let her treat George Floyd&lt;/p&gt; (Court live stream)

Firefighter Genevieve Hansen called 911 when cops refused to let her treat George Floyd

(Court live stream)

An off-duty firefighter called 911 when police refused to let her treat George Floyd and worried about the safety of Black witnesses, a murder trial heard.

Firefighter Genevieve Hansen, 27, told a court that she was “desperate” to check Mr Floyd’s pulse but was denied access by the officers detaining him.

She emotionally described how she begged the officers to check for signs of life and that after Mr Floyd’s limp body was loaded into an ambulance she called 911 to report what she had seen.

“There was a man being killed, and had I had access to a call similar to that I would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities and this human was denied that right,” she told the court.

“I think it all settled in that I wished I had called 911 immediately, it was ridiculous that Fire Station 17 was a close as it was and they hadn’t been there.

Read more:

“I should have called 911 immediately but didn’t. When things calmed down I realised I wanted them to know what was going on and to basically report it.”

She asked to be transferred to a supervisor but the call ended quickly as “there was a lot going on.”

“I was still worried about the witnesses on scene, particularly as they were people of colour and Black men. I was worried for their safety as the officers were still on scene.”

Ms Hansen told the court that she was an EMT certified firefighter, and had been on a walk on a day off when she came across the incident.

She said she was “concerned to see a handcuffed man who was not moving with officers with their whole body weight on his back and a crowd that was stressed out.”

She then said she that Officer Thao had been “demanding” that she remained on the sidewalk and started to record the scene with her phone.

She said she recognized Mr Chauvin’s face from a previous call they had both attended but did not know him.

“I noticed they were leaning over his body, it appeared to be the majority of their weight on Mr Floyd. I remember seeing four on his body, we know now it was three.

“He was not moving and he was cuffed and three gown men is a lot of weight to put on somebody, too much.”

She described Mr Floyd has having a “puffy and swollen” face and was concerned about fluid leaking out of his body.

“We see a patient release their bladder when they die. That is where my mind went. He was not moving, he was being restrained but he was not moving,” she said.

She then said she had “assessed his alternative level of consciousness” and needed to know if Mr Floyd still had a pulse.

And she said that Mr Chauvin, whom she recognised from a previous call they had both worked, seemed “very comfortable” with his weight on Mr Floyd.

“In my memory he had his hand in his pocket he looked so comfortable,” she said.

Ms Hansen said she then identified herself to Officer Thao, but told the court that the policeman told her that “if you really are a Minneapolis firefighter you would know better than to get involved.”

“i was worried he would not believe me and would not let me help, and that is not right, that is exactly what I should have done,” she said.

“There was no medical assistance on scene, I got there and I could have given medical assistance. That is exactly what I should have done.

“Had they let me into the scene I already had decided what his level of consciousness was and I would have requested additional help and wanted someone to call 911 to get the paramedics and firefighters to come.”

She then detailed the life-saving measures she would have employed, including CPR, but added that she was unable “because the officers did not let me into the scene.”

“I also offered to walk them through it and told them if he didn’t have a pulse they needed to start compressions but that wasn’t done either. It is what I would have done for anybody.

“It made me feel totally distressed. I was pretty focussed on getting the officers to let me help. I tried different tactics of calm and reasoning and tried to be assertive. I pled and was desperate.”

She said eventually she raised her voice and swore at the officers.

“I was desperate to help and was not getting what I needed to do in gaining access,” she said.

She added that she never saw the officers take Mr Floyd’s pulse.

Prosecutors then asked why she had decided to record the scene on her phone.

“Im not sure why I did it, it was an instinct,” she said.

Under cross-examination Mr Chauvin’s defence lawyer, Eric Nelson, asked Ms Hansen is the crowd had been “upset or angry.”

“I don’t know if you’ve seen anybody be killed, but it’s upsetting,” she replied.

Mr Chauvin is charged in the death of Mr Floyd, who died in police custody, on May 25 2020.

He is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Keep it here for all the latest updates on the trial.

Deciding the case is a jury of nine women and six men, with nine identified as white, four Black, and two of mixed race, ranging in age from 20s to 60s.

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: 9-year-old, teen who recorded video of George Floyd's death among witnesses

    Four witnesses have testified Tuesday in the Derek Chauvin trial, including two teens who recorded video of George Floyd. Latest updates.

  • Remains of woman missing since 2016 found in home’s crawl space, Mississippi cops say

    A man working in the basement made the grim discovery.

  • T cells induced by COVID-19 infection respond to new virus variants: U.S. study

    A critical component of the immune system known as T cells that respond to fight infection from the original version of the novel coronavirus appear to also protect against three of the most concerning new virus variants, according to a U.S. laboratory study released on Tuesday. Several recent studies have shown that certain variants of the novel coronavirus can undermine immune protection from antibodies and vaccines. But antibodies - which block the coronavirus from attaching to human cells - may not tell the whole story, according to the study by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

  • SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas -SpaceX

    "We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle," SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said in a webcast video of the rocket's flight test. The webcast view was obscured by fog, making it difficult to see the vehicle's landing. The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

  • Activist chains herself outside US court during Derek Chauvin trial

    An activist has chained herself to the security fence outside the Minneapolis court where the trial of the police officer charged with killing George Floyd is underway. "The defense have been trying to gaslight the world and tell us that we didn't see what we saw when Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck," says Kaia Hirt, who spent the night outside in protest, after chaining herself on Monday evening. At the intersection where Floyd died under the knee of Chauvin on May 25 of last year, tributes still pile up in a makeshift memorial honoring the memory of the 46-year-old Black man, whose death sparked outrage across the United States.

  • The Legal Line that Ties the Chicago Seven to Jan. 6

    David Fenton/GettyIn the wake of the political violence encouraged by Donald Trump and his allies, the government is now embarked on a wholly necessary enforcement offensive against the growing threat of right-wing terrorism. Some argue that prosecuting domestic extremists will, inevitably, lead the Department of Justice to confront a problem the nation has faced repeatedly since its founding: How should we draw the line between legitimate political dissent and criminal conduct?Over 50 years ago, Richard Nixon’s Justice Department brought a case under a then new anti-riot law against a diverse group of left-wing political activists, charging them with responsibility for violence at the 1968 Democratic Convention. As the resulting trial of what became known as the Chicago Seven demonstrated, the violence was actually the work of the Chicago Police Department. Indeed, the defendants and their counsel—including Yippie activists Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin along with eighth defendant and Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale (whom the judge ordered chained and gagged during the trial, before the charges against him were eventually dropped)—managed to use the trial as a national stage to demonstrate that it was actually the police that planned and carried out a brutal and violent riot against largely peaceful demonstrators.While the Chicago Seven posed no real threat, their case—and past cases of other politically charged prosecutions—are, once again, becoming highly relevant as law enforcement agencies confront a quite different, and very real, threat of politically motivated violence from the right.Upsetting Timely ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Is the Week’s Best New MovieLast week, former acting D.C. US Attorney Michael Sherwin said that the government is considering charging some participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection with sedition, that is, rebellion against the state, a charge rarely brought since the middle of the last century. Sherwin’s statement that sedition charges could be in the offing was met with howls of anger—as well as ‘I told you so’s—from many on the right, some of whom have been warning for weeks that the Biden administration is, as Tucker Carlson put it, preparing to institute a “police state.” "George Pierre Tanios watches as a video of the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, is shown during his hearing on charges of pepper-spraying Capitol police officers, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, U.S. March 22, 2021, in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg" REUTERS But the prospect of sedition charges also discomfited many in the civil liberties community, and for good reason. The history of criminal sedition charges in this country is long and ignominious, extending back to the prosecutions of Jeffersonian newspaper owners and other political opponents during John Adams’ presidency. President Lincoln also famously employed charges of treason and suspended the writ of habeas corpus when jailing Confederate sympathizers. During the first red scare of the last century, a 1918 sedition law was deployed against left-wing opponents of the World War I, including socialist leader Eugene V. Debs, who was tried and convicted for opposing conscription. Members of the Communist Party were charged under the infamous Smith Act, which was upheld by the Supreme Court despite its demonstrable use to target disfavored speakers for their political opinions and statements.Sedition laws are not the only statutes that have been misused to punish people for political activities, including members of racial minorities or left-wing organizations. The Chicago Seven were charged under the long controversial Anti-Riot Act of 1968, colloquially known as the H. Rap Brown Law. Brown was a civil rights activist and, for a time, served as chairman of both the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and as Minister of Justice of the Black Panthers. He was also among the prime targets of COINTELPRO, a covert FBI program that spent years using blackmail, surveillance, and other tactics against groups and individuals from Martin Luther King to the Weatherman organization and the Panthers.In 1967, after the FBI had identified Brown as a target for “neutralizing,” he was charged and prosecuted for carrying a gun across state lines and inciting a riot. The prosecution of Brown inspired segregationists and other advocates of “law and order” to insert the Anti-Riot Act in a 1968 fair housing bill. The act criminalizes, among other things, traveling in, or employing instrumentalities of, interstate commerce in connection with inciting or organizing a riot.After several of the Chicago Seven were convicted under the act, they argued to an appellate court that the statute was wholly unconstitutional because it effectively criminalized constitutionally protected political speech and assembly. While the court rejected that argument, one member of the three-judge panel, George Pell, a Nixon appointee, dissented, arguing that the statute wrongfully punished the exercise of rights protected by the First Amendment. Citing the then-recent terrorist attack against Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Judge Pell cautioned: “Indubitably the shock will be followed by popular demand for suppression of violence as a political weapon. An ideal state of civilization should find no person in any jeopardy of loss of life… To attain that state, however, by suppression of the free interchange of ideas and beliefs would be a pyrrhic sacrifice of a precious freedom for an illusory safety.”The H. Rap Brown Law has continued to be controversial in the ensuing decades, particularly among civil rights advocates, many of whom have long shared Judge Pell’s view that the statute is untenably focused on punishing political expression. But prosecutors have continued to bring charges under the act on occasion—and some of the targets would have been unhappy surprises to the segregationists who propounded the law.Over the last several years, at least two appellate courts have upheld cases brought against white supremacists under the H. Rap Brown law against constitutional challenges. Notably, however, those same courts pared back the scope of the law, ruling that that a provision criminalizing “urging” others to riot runs afoul of the Constitution, while upholding the remaining provisions that criminalize the incitement of, and participation in, riots.More recently, a number of the extremists who allegedly participated in, and organized, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have been charged under the act. But white supremacists and alleged right-wing terrorists are not the only defendants who have recently faced criminal charges under the controversial 1968 law. The DOJ has also brought charges under the H. Rap Brown Law against some of those accused of violence during the protests against racist policing that occurred last summer, including in Portland, Oregon. In a curious confluence of legal events, now some of those Oregon defendants, as well as some of those charged in the Jan. 6 attack, are likely to aggressively challenge the H. Rap Brown Law, and—if they are true to the positions they have held for decades—some civil libertarians are likely to argue in favor of the defendants in both the D.C. and Oregon cases.The DOJ should use the law enforcement tools available to it, when doing so is appropriate, even if some of those tools are controversial. But discretion may also counsel against using some of those tools. Many domestic terrorists—like those who invaded the Capitol—may have engaged in conduct that satisfies the legal definition of a crime like sedition; they also are typically thugs who have engaged in conduct that violates other more mundane but often serious crimes, including offenses involving violence like assaults on police officers, that carry with them the possibility of serious punishments. Accordingly, in many cases, the government will not need to avail itself of laws like the Anti-Riot Act or sedition statutes in order to charge and convict the individuals at issue of crimes that will send them away for substantial prison sentences.None of this is to say that the Justice Department should forswear from using tools like the Anti-Riot Act or the sedition statutes in cases where such laws have actually been violated, and doing so is otherwise appropriate, simply because of the prior history of misuse of these law enforcement tools, whether under Presidents Adams or Nixon. But there are good legal, as well as political, reasons to consider avoiding charges under such rarely used and, frankly, somewhat tainted, laws when there are other options available.As many politically charged prosecutions in the past have demonstrated, charging a defendant with what amounts to a political crime can give the defendant and their allies a signal opportunity to score propaganda points against the government. That is particularly true when, like Abbie Hoffman and the other members of the Chicago Seven, those who stand in the dock are entirely innocent of the charges against them. But even people who are actually guilty of crimes like seditious schemes to overthrow the government have more than occasionally managed to turn their trials and subsequent punishments into theatrical demonstrations of their own political grievances. Most notoriously, Adolf Hitler’s Munich putsch of 1923 and his subsequent jailing—during which he began writing Mein Kampf —ended up becoming the source of the myth on which the Nazi Party ultimately grounded its takeover of the German government.Plainly, today’s right-wing propagandists like Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump himself are waiting with bated breath for a show trial during which they can attempt to demonstrate that the government has been turned against the people. Carlson is now warning that “collective punishment is now the official policy of the federal government”, and Trump recently declared on Fox News that “they’re persecuting some of” the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, whom he described as palling around with the same police officers some members of the mob actually beat on the head, crushed, and may even have killed.As a general practice, ensuring that the charges best fit the actual nature of the offense is the best approach. For example, Professor Laurence Tribe has explained that the leaders of what most people in the country recognize to have been an insurrection at the Capitol could be charged under a post-Civil War criminal insurrection law. Furthermore, the good news is that violent terrorists tend to commit many crimes, and there is no reason for the government to fall into a trap of giving the guilty parties and their allies opportunities to make their criminal cases appear to be political show trials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teen Witnesses Who Recorded George Floyd's Arrest Testify In Derek Chauvin Trial

    A 9-year-old girl also took the stand during a day of emotional witness testimony.

  • Jen Shah, 'Real Housewives' star, arrested and accused of wire fraud

    The reality TV star, who the New York police commissioner said "allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims," could face prison if convicted.

  • Venezuela receives doses of Russian EpiVacCorona vaccine for trials

    Russia has supplied Venezuela with doses of EpiVacCorona to be used as part of trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine candidate, officials said on Tuesday. Russia has said that more than 115,000 EpiVacCorona doses have been deployed in its national inoculation program, calling it "100% effective" in producing antibodies - though some trial volunteers have expressed concerns about its efficacy. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his government will receive 10 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia's flagship inoculation, but so far has received only several hundred thousand doses.

  • Fact check: Post misrepresents U.S.-Mexico border apprehensions under Trump, Biden

    A viral Facebook post inaccurately reports the number of Southwest border crossings and apprehensions in 2020 and 2021.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • White House clarifies VP Kamala Harris' role in border crisis response

    FOX News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher has the details on 'Special Report'

  • Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters defy junta's forces

    Another 14 civilians were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as it also updated figures for previous days. The White House condemned the killings of civilians as an "abhorrent" use of lethal force and renewed a call for the restoration of democracy, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's generals to stop the killings and repression of demonstrations. Monday's dead included at least eight in the South Dagon suburb of Myanmar's main city, Yangon, the AAPP said.

  • Analysis: Inter-Korean missile race may leave North Korea with tactical nuclear weapons

    North Korea has surged ahead during recent years in an inter-Korean arms race that has led to a proliferation of short-range missiles on the peninsula and left Pyongyang closer than ever to deploying tactical nuclear weapons. North Korea's years-long quest to develop precision missiles capable of evading detection and striking targets in South Korea has accelerated in the wake of the country's 2018 self-imposed moratorium on testing its larger intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Meanwhile, a 2017 agreement between Washington and Seoul lifted bilateral limits on South Korean missile payloads, leading to the development of at least one heavier weapon that could play a key role in strategies aimed at preempting North Korean attacks or "decapitating" its leadership.

  • Consumer confidence surges in March to highest point in year

    The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to 109.7 in March, the best showing since it stood at 118.8 in March of last year as the pandemic was beginning to hit the United States. The present situations index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 110.0, up from 89.6 in February. The expectations' index, based on consumers outlook for income, business and labor market conditions six months into the future, also improved, rising to 109.6 in March, up from a reading of 90.9 in February.

  • Nearly 30 years after Bruins fell to Michigan, Tyus Edney wants UCLA to take its best shot

    With UCLA playing Michigan in the Elite Eight, Tyus Edney remembers another March Madness matchup between the two teams that did not end well for the Bruins.

  • Biden selects diverse raft of judicial nominees

    As president, Donald Trump appointed 226 judges to the federal courts, including three Supreme Court justices. Now President Biden is set to exert his own influence on the nation’s courts, with 11 nominations to circuit and district courts announced on Tuesday.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".