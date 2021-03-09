Derek Chauvin trial: What are the questions asked of potential jurors?

Tara McKelvey - BBC News, Minneapolis
·4 min read
The Hennepin County Government Center is secured for the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin
The Hennepin County Government Center is secured for the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin

The trial of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, could be one of the most highly charged in recent history. Finding a group of jurors - impartial men and women who reflect the city's diversity - is a challenge.

Legal experts say that the selection of the jury is crucial to the trial, and to the perception that people have of the legal process.

"The whole world watched this video, so the whole world is expecting there to be a response," says Artika Tyner, a law professor at University of Saint Thomas in Minneapolis.

Jury selection could take some two weeks - an unusually long time for the process. A questionnaire for potential jurors runs 14 pages - covering a myriad of details about the case and its impact - has been distributed to the individuals who are under consideration, in order to help select an unbiased panel.

On day one of jury selection, a succession of potential jurors were dismissed due to various concerns about their impartiality.

We put some of the questions to people in Minneapolis to get their thoughts.

Did you participate in marches against police brutality, and, if so, did you carry a sign?

David Lee, a heavy equipment operator in Minneapolis, says he does not usually attend street demonstrations, especially during the pandemic.

David Lee
David Lee said joining a demonstration was 'eye-opening'

But he and his wife joined a protest, National Mothers March Against Police Violence, in nearby St Paul last year. He says he did not carry a sign, but found the experience moving.

"You know, mothers losing their children to police brutality is pretty terrible, in any circumstance," he says, describing the event as "eye-opening".

Another Minneapolis local, Rosa Gomez, 19, says she has been involved in the movement against the excessive use of force by police officers. She is studying political science at the University of Wisconsin.

"I have been involved in several demonstrations against police brutality," she says. "And I have held signs, some including Latinx for Black Lives Matter; No Justice, No Peace; and Black Lives Matter."

Jack Frederickson, a health care consultant, says he didn't attend any of the demonstrations.

He adds: "But I did check out the protests early in the spring and summer. I was a little bit wary due to the Covid situation, but I have been trying to lend my support otherwise."

What are your views of the group Blue Lives Matter - favourable or unfavourable?

Nancy Erickson
Nancy Erickson expressed support for the pro-police Blue Lives Matter group

Nancy Erickson, who was sitting outside on Sunday morning with her dachshund, Siggi, a few blocks from a Minneapolis park, used to work for the US Senate in Washington.

She says she has a very positive view of police officers because of her family background, and understands the importance of recognising the officers, and of pro-police groups such as Blue Lives Matter: "I have brothers who are in law enforcement, so I, of course, believe that blue lives matter, and that all lives matter."

Breez Sapphira
Breez Sapphira says the pro-police group minimises the Black Lives Matter message

Breez Sapphira, a photographer who works at a sneaker and fashion boutique in Minneapolis, sees the Blue Lives Matter organisation in starkly different terms, and says she does not support the group.

"I think Blue Lives Matter is a construct that is there to minimise the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement. Police officers get to put on a uniform every day," she says. "We don't get to choose what we look like, or who we are."

Kristen Warsinkse, a clinical researcher who works in the medical field, is less decided.

"I guess I would say - it would be an unfavourable way," she says. "They're just trying to take away from Black Lives Matter, and essentially it should be be more focused on Black Lives Matter versus Blue Lives. I guess I don't know how to answer this."

Do you believe our criminal justice system works?

Alice Lindgern, a college senior, is majoring in communications at St Catherine University in Saint Paul.

She says the justice system works - for some: "I think it works for the right people, and if you're like a white-presenting straight person it works generally well for you, and if you're not, then it's flawed."

Alice Lindgern
Alice Lindgern says the US justice system is 'flawed'

Michael Schmitt, who used to work for a US airline, is now retired in Minneapolis, and he says that it is a hard question to answer. "The justice system does, I think, primarily work here," he says. Then he adds an important caveat: "If you have a good lawyer."

Tom Dolan is currently unemployed, but has spent some time studying law.

"I think the justice system is pretty self-evidently broken," he says. "I think it operates to protect privilege and property and to the detriment of marginalised groups."

Recommended Stories

  • CEO Secrets: Talking to male investors about bras can be 'awkward'

    Tanya Robertson of lingerie firm Womanhood explains how she pitches her business to male investors.

  • Congress nears final passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

    This week Congress is expected to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave and Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about what comes next in the White House's legislative push.

  • Meteor tears across Vermont sky: ‘Extremely bright and absolutely spectacular’

    ‘The space rock fragmented violently, producing a pressure wave that rattled buildings,’ Nasa says

  • Blue Origin will upgrade New Shepard rocket with the ability to simulate lunar gravity

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will be providing NASA with a valuable scientific tool ahead of the U.S. space agency's goal of returning to the Moon: The ability to run experiments in simulated lunar gravity much closer to home, in suborbital space. NASA revealed that Blue Origin will be modifying its reusable New Shepard sub-orbital launch vehicle to add Moon gravity approximation via rotation of the spacecraft's capsule. It's not like there aren't already ways to simulate lunar gravity, but the way that New Shepard will implement its system will provide two benefits that none of these existing methods can match: Longer duration, offering over two minutes of continuous artificial Moon gravity exposure, and larger payload capacity, which will unlock experimental capabilities that are currently impossible just due to space restrictions.

  • Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness. In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they experienced minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. It said Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, who is 10 years younger and announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, will continue to work from home where they will isolate between two to three weeks.

  • 8 ways Meghan Markle's experience of royal life mirrored Princess Diana's

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey shed light on many similarities between their royal life and Princess Diana's.

  • QAnon Shaman ‘too dangerous’ to be released from jail as defence ruled ‘so frivolous as to insult court’s intelligence’

    Jacob Chansley not sincerely remorseful and seeking to blame others for Capitol riot, rules federal judge

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo can't get guest to agree that Pepé Le Pew is the latest victim of cancel culture gone 'overboard'

    WSJ writer Jon Hilsenrath pointed out the cartoon skunk's unacceptable "grabbing and groping" and said "maybe it's time for Pepé Le Pew to beat it."

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really did "tell all" when speaking with Oprah Winfrey about their exit from palace life on CBS on Sunday — though both refused to name names when it came to which royal allegedly voiced "concerns" about "how dark" baby Archie's skin was going to be. Viewers, though, almost immediately began to speculate that the remarks were made by Prince Charles, Harry's father. But go ahead and put that out of your mind, folks, because Prince Charles definitely isn't racist! How can you tell? Because on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London … where he appeared to only take photos with Black health-care workers and patients: An Instagram account used by the royal family just posted a series of pictures of Prince Charles with Black people at an NHS site. There’s a lot of speculation that he may have been the one who to raise concerns about Baby Archie’s skin color. https://t.co/Sr4g9Oig5n pic.twitter.com/U2WtiZdmqM — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 9, 2021 He's certainly not compensating! It's certainly just a coincidence that this is Charles' first visit to Jesus House since 2007! There is certainly nothing to see here! More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashUnnamed aide reportedly accuses Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at New York governor's mansion

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • HBO Max accidentally showed the long-awaited 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' when people clicked on 'Tom and Jerry'

    People attempting to watch "Tom and Jerry" got a surprise sneak peek at Zack Snyder's cut of DC Comics' "Justice League" movie ahead of its release.

  • What does a ‘slimmed down’ Royal family mean for Harry and Meghan’s security?

    Much was made of the issue of young Archie’s security in the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey; Harry mentioned the topic repeatedly, while Meghan appeared to believe that in it not being granted to her son, he was being deprived of a royal privilege that would have been afforded to others. It seems possible that Prince Andrew demanding protection for his daughters may have influenced her concerns. She had known Eugenie and Beatrice, who bear royal titles, prior to meeting Harry; until 2011 the pair had 24-hour police protection – the source of much consternation within the palace – at a cost of £500,000 to the taxpayer each year, which came to an end when they were in their early 20s. Prince Andrew lobbied hard for their security to remain in place, arguing that their status as minor royals differed from their cousins on account of their HRH titles. But there can have been no discussion as to anyone “granting” a royal title – and the security that comes with it – to Archie. The rules were set in stone in 1917 and, with Prince Charles and William reportedly seeking to “slim down” the monarchy, the firstborn of the younger son could have never been expected to match the royal credentials of the young Cambridges. When George V created the House of Windsor in 1917, he restricted the scope of the Royal family: the title of Royal Highness was reserved for the sons and daughters of the Sovereign, and the sons and daughters of sons of the Sovereign (but not daughters). It was also to be granted to the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (eg today, Prince George). That is why the children of Princess Mary (daughter of George V), Princess Margaret and Princess Anne got no titles from their mothers, though some did from their fathers – the Earl of Harewood (hereditary) and the Earl of Snowdon (created for him). George V did not, however, take into account the possible longevity of monarchs. So in 2012 the Queen extended the concept so that if the Duchess of Cambridge had a first born girl, she would be HRH. Later the younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were born as HRHs. Archie will become an HRH automatically when Prince Charles becomes King. Security for the Sussexes – and not Archie specifically – would have been adequate while Prince Harry was a working royal, since young children are not out and about on their own. He would be protected, and it is certain that if there were any need for protection later, that would have happened. But what the plan for a slimmed down monarchy seems not to have addressed is how would things look for Harry’s children – and how Meghan might have wanted to change things. In the interview, contradicting the couple’s decision not to give Archie any title at all, the fact that her son was not a prince was held as a grudge against the Royal family, as if the lack of such a title put him at risk from external threats. She was clearly unwilling to accept well established rules, perhaps a rather more American approach to things than taken by others marrying into the family. Another factor could be that Prince Harry mythologised the idea that security was removed from his mother, leading to her death – whereas in fact Diana, Princess of Wales, decided she didn’t want it. Certainly in the interview he appeared unduly nervous about his family’s safety, while allowing glimpses of walks with Archie on a nearby beach seemed, to say the least, foolhardy. But Harry must be realistic about what his current position in the royal framework should allow – and a glance back at history might have served him well. When Edward VIII abdicated and became Duke of Windsor, he was never given security by the British Government – arguably at a time when he might have needed it most – roaming, as he did, around Europe. Of the many grudges that the Duke felt had been landed on him, this issue was never raised on either side. He neither expected security – nor was it offered. It could possibly have been argued that some sort of protection might have been granted to a man who had once been Britain’s king – as happens with former US Presidents, and nowadays former Prime Ministers. Instead, the Duke paid for his own security, such as it was. In the interview Prince Harry complained that at a certain point, while out in Canada, he was told that the British taxpayer would cease to pay for his security. Clearly this was because he was no longer a working member of the Royal family. He had stepped down – or back – as he insists. It would have been shocking for the British taxpayer to have had to finance expensive security (estimated to be around £1 million per year) for a man doing absolutely nothing for Britain. Now that he is operating commercially and independently, does he really expect us to foot what could amount to a rather considerable bill? Royal security is ultimately a matter for New Scotland Yard, who are in overall control of who is protected, how and when. The whole issue was readdressed after the serious incident in the Mall in 1974 when Princess Anne’s car was attacked and she was nearly kidnapped at gunpoint. The Princess courageously outwitted her assailant by refusing to get out of the car, and he did not have a plan B. She was rescued, but her policeman was badly wounded. Protection plans were revised. By 1982 (when the Queen’s personal detective was obliged to step down on account of his involvement with a male prostitute), the Royalty Protection Group consisted of 43 men from the uniformed branch of the Metropolitan Police who from then on accompanied members of the Royal family on public engagements, but in plain clothes. And now there is always a second car with backup sergeants in addition to the protection officer in the lead vehicle when they are on public engagements (not on private excursions). The disappearance of British security is one of the many things that Prince Harry needs to come to terms with in his self-imposed exile – an unfortunate truth they will need to resolve.

  • Former Australian PM says Harry and Meghan interview strengthens case for becoming republic

    Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has again called for the country to become a republic after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Mr Turnbull, who met the couple in 2018 in the final months of his prime ministership, told ABC on Tuesday that the situation “seems very sad”. “My view in 1999 was that if we voted no to the republic, we wouldn’t come back to the issue until after the end of the Queen’s reign… She’s been an extraordinary head of state, and I think, frankly, in Australia, there are more Elizabethans than there are monarchists. “After the end of the Queen’s reign, that is the time for us to say – OK, we’ve passed that watershed and do we really want to have whoever happens to be head of state, the King or Queen of the UK, automatically our head of state?”