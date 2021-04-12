  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Derek Chauvin trial: A role model. A mamma's boy. A football player. Younger brother recalls George Floyd for jurors

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jurors have repeatedly heard George Floyd's last words and seen images of him dying on a Minneapolis street. But on Monday, they got a different picture of him: Family photos taken throughout his life, narrated by the memories of his younger brother, Philonise.

A baby nestled on his mother’s chest. A teen leaning over a textbook. A basketball player on the South Florida Community College basketball team. A father holding up his daughter.

Philonise Floyd, 39, took the witness stand Monday afternoon in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, telling jurors stories about growing up with his "big brother" as prosecutors showed the old photos.

The younger brother choked up seeing the image of George – nicknamed "Perry" after his father – and his mother. "I miss both of them," he said.

Philonise Floyd said he was married on May 24. His brother died May 25, 2020. And his mother died on May 30, 2018. "It’s like a bittersweet month because I’m supposed to be happy when that month comes," he said, pausing to take off his glasses and wipe his eyes with a tissue.

Derek Chauvin trial live: George Floyd's brother testifies; judge won't sequester jury amid Brooklyn Center protests

In this image from video, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional as he testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over court Monday, April 12, 2021.
In this image from video, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional as he testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over court Monday, April 12, 2021.

He testified as a "spark of life" witness to give jurors a better sense of who George was. A 1985 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling allows prosecutors to humanize deceased subjects. "The victim was not just bones and sinews covered with flesh, but was imbued with the spark of life," the court said.

Philonise Floyd said his brother "was so much a leader to us in the household." He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and the family moved to Houston when they were young. The brothers have two older sisters. George Floyd was born after them, then Philonise and then Rodney.

"He would always make sure we had our clothes for school. He made sure we all were going to be to school on time," he said. George couldn’t cook — he "couldn’t boil water" — but he made "the best banana mayonnaise sandwiches," Philonise said.

Philonise Floyd, who is married with two kids living in Houston, said he grew up playing Nintendo games with George. He recalled George marking his height on the walls, saying he "always wanted to be taller." He said George was beloved in the community.

"People would attend church just because he was there," Philonise Floyd said. "He just knew how to make people feel better."

The younger brother talked about George Floyd’s love of sports. He said George excelled in basketball and football in high school and got a scholarship to go to South Florida Community College before transferring to Texas A&M University, where he played football.

Philonise said George taught him how to play basketball. "He'd say man, let's go hooping," Philonise said.

George taught him how to play football, too, Philonise said. "I always thought that my brother couldn't throw, but he never intended to throw the ball to me. He would always throw it at an angle where I had to chase it or jump for it or dive for it."

Philonise said George had a "one of a kind" relationship with their mother, nicknamed "Miss Cissy."

"I cry a lot, but George with my mom he would always just be up on her," Philonise said. "It was just so unique how they were with each other. He would just lay up on her in the fetus position like he was still in the womb."

Philonise said George was heartbroken by their mother's death in 2018. At the funeral, George was "just kissing her. He didn't want to leave the casket," Philonise said.

The funeral was the last time he saw George before he died, Philonise said. But the two would frequently talk on the phone in the mornings when Philonise was working as a truck driver.

"He would just listen," Philonise said.

Contributing: Kevin McCoy and Tami Abdollah

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd's brother Philonise testifies

Recommended Stories

  • Minnesota Twins game postponed in wake of police killing of Daunte Wright

    The Minnesota Twins postponed Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox out of respect for the "tragic events" surrounding the police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man on Sunday.Why it matters: Daunte Wright's death, about 10 miles from the scene of George Floyd's killing, has sparked outcry and reignited Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: The Twins decided "it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game," the team said in a statement, adding that the "Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright." The Twins consulted MLB as well as local and state officials on the postponement, according to their statement. Information regarding the rescheduled game will be released at a later time.The big picture: Police claim the officer who shot and killed Wright accidentally used their gun instead of their Taser. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in new vaccine production site in Singapore

    French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it would invest 400 million euros ($475.40 million) over five years in a new vaccine production site in Singapore. The new site would provide Sanofi with the ability to produce innovative vaccines on a massive scale for Asia and respond to future pandemic risks, the company said in a statement. Sanofi said it expected to start the construction of the site in the third quarter of 2021 and be fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Boehner slams Trump's conduct during the 2020 election, says the former president 'abused' his loyalists

    "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner told USA Today about Trump and his followers.

  • Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

    The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

  • Monday Sunrise Briefing: Iran facility sabotaged. Are we safer?

    Good morning! Welcome to your Monday, April 12, 2021, sunrise briefing. Here are three news events - a blackout in Iran, GOP disunity, and British film awards - this past weekend (while you may have been planting arborvitae trees, grilling shrimp, and enjoying an offline life). Also, what to look for in the news this week.

  • Altered photos of Cambodian torture victims stir controversy

    Cambodians on Monday continued to condemn an Irish photo restorer for altering photographs of victims of their country’s 1970s genocide to show them smiling, saying his decision and that of an international media group to publish them showed horrible judgement. Vice on Friday published an interview with Matt Loughrey, who had colorized photos taken of prisoners of the Khmer Rouge's notorious S-21 prison in Phnom Penh, where an estimated 17,000 people suspected of being enemies of the communist regime were jailed and tortured before being executed. Vice has since taken the article off its website and released a statement saying it was investigating the issue.

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the blackout will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Daunte Wright was ‘accidentally’ shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him

    Daunte Wright was “accidentally” shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him, police say. The Brooklyn Center police chief says that the female officer meant to pull out her taser weapon but instead grabbed her handgun and shot Mr Wright. Police Chief Tim Gannon told a press conference that if was “an accidental discharge that resulted in the death of Mr Wright.”

  • MPs could finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on parliamentary estate

    MPs and peers could personally finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on the parliamentary estate, with Conservative MPs rallying support for the proposal. One idea being discussed is for a memorial to be placed in the cavernous Westminster Hall, which dates back to the 11th century and is the oldest part of the estate. Another is for part of the Palace of Westminster to be renamed after the Duke, such as St Stephen's Entrance, which for many years was the arrival point for visitors. The early backing for a permanent memorial and one that is funded by parliamentarians reflects the high-esteem the Duke was held in by scores of MPs. It is understood Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker, is open to proposals and will be monitoring the views of MPs over the coming weeks.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • You No Longer Have to Live in Some States to Get Vaccinated There

    As the U.S. supply of COVID-19 vaccines continues to grow and states plan to meet or beat President Joe Biden’s April 19 deadline for expanding eligibility to all adults, some states have begun dropping one of the last barriers to vaccine access: residency rules. New Hampshire and Oklahoma are the latest states to announce they will open up vaccine eligibility to nonresidents. Experts hope that more will soon follow suit as the production and distribution of vaccines ramps up. The United States is giving out about 3.1 million shots a day, an increase from roughly 2 million in early March. The push remains urgent as dangerous variants of the coronavirus circulate and the country reports a sharp rise in new cases, with an average of almost 68,000 a day over the past week, according to a New York Times database. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said Wednesday that officials were confident that there would be enough shots to vaccinate out-of-state residents by April 19, the deadline that Biden set for universal adult eligibility, which all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have said they will meet. Sununu said New Hampshire was “well ahead” of that deadline after making all state residents 16 or older eligible for a vaccine April 2. The change came after Sununu faced criticism from students and Democratic lawmakers for not allowing out-of-state college students to get vaccinated in New Hampshire. He said this month that residents had to “come first” and that college students were at lower risk compared with older people. In addition to college students, moves like the one in New Hampshire make it easier to vaccinate other people with floating residency statuses, such as those who commute to work across state lines, said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. This is especially relevant for places like Kansas City, Missouri — which sits on the edge of Missouri and borders Kansas — or metropolitan areas like New York, Philadelphia or Chicago whose suburbs stretch well into neighboring states. Hotez said he expected, and hoped, that more states would lift these restrictions soon. “As we have more vaccine supply, I think we need to liberalize restrictions as much as possible,” he said, adding: “Remember how this works. The virus does not recognize state boundaries.” About 49% of New Hampshire’s population of about 1.4 million has received at least one shot, the highest portion out of any state, according to a New York Times vaccine tracker. Oklahoma began allowing nonresidents to get vaccinated in the state Thursday, nearly two weeks after it expanded eligibility to all in-state residents 16 or older. About 35% of Oklahoma’s population has received at least one shot,. More than half the states and the District of Columbia still have residency requirements for vaccination, although most allow exceptions for workers employed in that state who live in another, according to a vaccine tracker from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on national health issues. Jennifer Kates, a senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, said more states were likely to open vaccines to all. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • Cops went to a Florida mom’s home on a child abuse call. Then they saw a Dr. Seuss book

    Dr Seuss books have made headlines lately, but not for this reason.

  • Biden is likely to cut about $700 billion from his infrastructure plan in compromise, Goldman says

    Goldman also predicted the infrastructure package would be a solitary reconciliation bill with a 25% corporate tax rate, not Biden's desired 28%.

  • Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tied the knot in Bluffton on Saturday. Take a look

    Photos show the couple saying “I do” inside Montage Palmetto Bluff’s May River Chapel. The projected No. 1 overall pick, sporting his famous golden locks, is seen with tears in his eyes.

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Police report multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting

    Multiple people including a police officer were shot Monday at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville, authorities said, adding that the scene had been secured. The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were at the site of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.