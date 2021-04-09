Derek Chauvin trial told autopsy is ‘only a tiny part of the death investigation’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris McGreal
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: AP</span>
Photograph: AP

The trial of former police office Derek Chauvin entered a difficult phase for the prosecution on Friday as it sought to explain why the state autopsy on George Floyd came to conclusions about the cause of his death apparently at odds with evidence given by a string of medical experts over recent days.

Dr Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist and medical examiner brought in to review the official autopsy, told the trial that it is “only a tiny part of the death investigation” of the 46 year-old after it left open the exact cause of death.

Related: George Floyd died from lack of oxygen caused by restraint, lung expert testifies

A succession of medical experts has attributed Floyd’s death to “lack of oxygen” because of the position he was held in by the police. The defence says the autopsy does not directly attribute it to asphyxia.

Thomas said that the autopsy findings do not take into account wider evidence, such as Floyd’s neck being held down under Chauvin’s knee for more than nine minutes, but she was in no doubt that he died because he couldn’t breathe.

“The activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr Floyd’s death, and that specifically those activities were the subdual, the restraint and the neck compression,” she said.

Thomas was called in by the prosecution to investigate Floyd’s death after the Hennepin county medical examiner, Dr Andrew Baker, concluded it was caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression”. Baker also listed hardening and thickening of the artery walls, heart disease and illicit drug use as “other significant conditions”.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, said in his opening statement that this was evidence Floyd died of heart problems combined with drug use. Thomas said that ultimately everybody dies of cardiopulmonary arrest, which is no more than the stopping of the heart and lungs, and that it was not the cause of death.

Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death last May which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

The defence has claimed that the prosecution called Thomas to investigate Floyd’s death because it did not like Baker’s findings and so tried to come up with more conclusive ones.

The prosecution used Thomas, who helped train Baker many years earlier, to try and show that the autopsy findings are not at odds with the past three days of testimony from medical experts that Floyd died from lack of oxygen and that drugs were not a factor as as the defence claims.

Asked about the death certificate’s listing of “other contributing conditions”, including heart disease and drug use, Thomas said that does not mean they directly contributed to the cause of death and are often listed for medical data collection purposes. She said that heart problems and the drugs found in Floyd’s system would have resulted in a different kind of death if they had killed him.

Baker is expected to give evidence after Thomas and can expect to be grilled by the defence his more equivocal findings.

Documents obtained by the Star Tribune in Minneapolis show that Baker was less certain than other experts about the degree to which the actions of Chauvin and the other officers contributed to Floyd’s death.

He concluded that the arrest placed added stress on Floyd’s already damaged heart and increased the likelihood of a “bad outcome”. But he also questioned a key plank of the prosecution’s case that Floyd being held down with three officers putting their weight on him was dangerous.

On Thursday, Dr Martin Tobin, a pulmonary specialist, told the trial that told Floyd died when he was caught in a “vice” between Chauvin and the street as the breath was squeezed out of him.

Three other police officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The trial continues.

Recommended Stories

  • Virtual experience of George Floyd’s ‘final moments’ cancelled following backlash

    News of Floyd’s murder reenactment came from a pitch, but CrimeDoor later said it wouldn’t be featured on the app. CrimeDoor, an augmented-reality app that recreates true-crime events, has cancelled its planned rollout of an AR-based experience of the final moments of the life of George Floyd. A report from Variety notes that news of his murder reenactment came from a press release pitch sent to several reporters about the company’s forthcoming product offerings.

  • White House says J&J COVID-19 shot shipments to be low until U.S. vaccine plant cleared by regulators

    Johnson & Johnson will ship relatively few COVID-19 shots around the United States until it receives regulatory clearance for a large vaccine plant in Baltimore that has struggled to meet quality control standards, a top White House Health official said on a Friday press conference. J&J is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to resolve the issues holding up authorization, said Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator.

  • Born in Greece, Prince Philip faced exile from infancy

    Britain's irreverent media sometimes referred to him as "Phil the Greek" but in fact, Prince Philip only lived in the land of his birth for 18 months before his family was forced into exile while he was an infant. The future husband of Queen Elizabeth was born on a dining room table at "Mon Repos", a 19th century neoclassical villa on the Ionian island of Corfu, which belonged at the time to his family and is now headquarters of the local archaeological museum. Born Philippos Schleswig-Holstein Sonderburg-Glucksburg, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was part of the Danish royal family, but his birthplace tended to dominate in the public mind.

  • Jerry Falwell Jr. got the COVID-19 vaccine, would like you to, also

    Jerry Falwell Jr., the former head of Virginia's Liberty University and among the most prominent white evangelical Christian supporters of former President Donald Trump, got his first shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, and like many of the newly inoculated, he posted a vaccine selfie to Instagram. He urged his followers to get vaccinated as well, portraying it as a way to keep Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) from enacting "mindless restrictions." Jerry Falwell Jr. posts a vaccination selfie. "Please get vaccinated so our nutcase of a Governor will have less reasons for mindless restrictions!" pic.twitter.com/YoxrzUT0Ej — Ruth Graham (@publicroad) April 8, 2021 With polls showing white evangelicals among the least likely to get vaccinated, prominent evangelicals like Falwell are working to decrease vaccine hesitancy among their followers, The Associated Press reports. The response so far has been ... mixed. Rev. J.D. Greear, head of the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation's largest evangelical denomination, posted a photo of himself getting vaccinated last week, as did Franklin Graham. Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress has spoken in support of vaccinations, as has Rev. Russell Moore, head of the SBC's public policy arm. The vaccine skepticism among white evangelicals "doesn't have anything to do with religious beliefs," Moore told PBS NewsHour on Thursday. "It's instead about the mistrust and distrust that's evident in American society right now," combined with "the fact that we have been isolated from one another in lots of ways for over a year," allowing misinformation to spread. "And that's why lots of us are doing what we can to say, vaccination is not only something that's acceptable for Christians," he said, "it's something we ought to thank God that we have the technology for." Many evangelicals hesitant now, "I think, will eventually come around," especially if everyone focuses on "what's possible if we get vaccinated in large numbers," Moore said. "We want to be able to get as close back to normal as we can. And that's probably especially true for people who are religious communities, because we believe we ought to be congregated together." And if that isn't persuasive, Thursday's Late Show had a similar message, wrapped in a Beach Boys homage. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

  • Toronto police reprimand landlord for lying about Black family having gun

    ‘Is every black kid a criminal or owns a gun because they have dreads?’ a family member questioned after the traumatic incident. A viral video shows a family lying to the Toronto Police during a disagreement, claiming the Black family on the opposing side had a gun. In video footage uploaded to Instagram by Tessah Janae Munroe, a professional hairstylist, her family is threatened with police presence by landlords of a rental property last Saturday.

  • Tishaura Jones elected 1st Black female mayor of St. Louis

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Tishaura Jones, the first Black woman elected as mayor of St. Louis, to discuss the challenges she faces as the city battles high homicide rates.

  • DNC chair: 'Voting should not be a partisan thing'

    As Democrats push for the passage of voting-related reforms in an effort to roll back efforts by Republicans to ‘suppress the vote’, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told Yahoo Finance that it’s necessary to act now to ensure ‘voting is not a partisan thing.’

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Software flaw led to 'serious incident' on Tui flight

    A language difference meant some women were labelled as children, throwing out weight calculations.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Ecuador, Peru to elect presidents amid strengthened pandemic

    A surging coronavirus pandemic that has brought on new lockdown measures and exacerbated fatigue in Ecuador and Peru has left many voters generally indifferent to the names they will see on the ballots Sunday, when the neighboring South American nations are set to choose new presidents. No candidate in each nation has garnered enough support to be a clear favorite, and after a year of collective suffering and corruption scandals, voters seem to be hoping for a winner who can pull them out of the pandemic’s economic mess with the least stumbles possible. Ecuadoreans face a runoff between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa.

  • Nelson leads Islanders to 3-2 shootout win over Flyers

    Brock Nelson scored in regulation and got the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight. New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.

  • Hollywood lawyer Howard Weitzman, attorney to Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, dies

    Hollywood attorney Howard Weitzman dies at age 81 after an illustrious career representing some of the entertainment industry's biggest names.

  • Novant Health closes its NC mass COVID testing centers as demand drops

    Demand for the COVID-19 tests has steadily dropped in Mecklenburg County.

  • It's Modernism Week in Palm Springs. This DIY tour points the way

    Cruise the coolest pads and businesses in Palm Springs, home to more Midcentury Modern homes and businesses than anywhere else on the planet.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • NBA betting preview: Clippers vs. Suns; Lakers vs. Heat

    The Clippers head into their Western Conference showdown with the Suns as the favorites with Phoenix coming off a big game against the Denver Nuggets.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • Clippers pull away in chippy victory over streaking Suns

    The Clippers snap the Phoenix Suns' seven-game winning streak with a 113-103 win on Thursday at Staples Center.