Derek Chauvin trial verdict live: Jury deliberating as wait continues for outcome in George Floyd case

James Crump
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Frederick King listens to a speaker at a rally, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis, as the murder trial against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)&lt;/p&gt; ((Associated Press))

Frederick King listens to a speaker at a rally, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis, as the murder trial against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The jury is now deliberating in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, after the prosecution and defence delivered their closing arguments on Monday.

Mr Chauvin is currently standing trial for the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd, who died in the former Minneapolis police officer’s custody last May after he knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes.

Following weeks of testimony from both sides, the prosecution and defence ended their closing arguments on Monday, with Prosecutor Steve Schleicher urging jurors to “believe your eyes” as defence attorney Eric Nelson said that the state failed to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Chauvin murdered Mr Floyd.

The court is now in recess until the jury reaches a verdict, which could take just a few hours or up to several weeks.

Following both sides resting their cases on Thursday, Judge Peter Cahill told jurors to prepare for a lengthy deliberation process, telling them: “If I were you, I would plan for long and hope for short.”

Read More:

Meanwhile, Minneapolis is bracing for the verdict, with the National Guard stationed and the areas around the Hennepin County Courthouse boarded up, as protests are expected if Mr Chauvin is acquitted.

Minneapolis schools will also move to distance-learning from Wednesday in preparation for any possible disruptions in the city caused by the trial.

The verdict comes amid recent protests in the city relating to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black Man Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop last week.

Protesters demonstrated outside in Minneapolis following the end of closing arguments, as they called for an end of police violence against Black Americans.

Read The Independent’s updates and analysis below.

