Derek Chauvin trial: Verdict reached in George Floyd case

(Independent)

A verdict has been reached by jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

After deliberating for less than a day, the jury will deliver their decision between 3.30pm and 4.30pm local time in Minneapolis.

Jurors have been considering whether the former police officer is guilty or innocent of the three charges against him for his part in the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Mr Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The charges carry potential maximum sentences of 40 years, 25 years, and 10 years or a $20,000 fine, respectively.

More follows...