Derek Chauvin trial: Video dominates as witness testimony of George Floyd's death continues

Rozina Sabur
·5 min read
People gather at the unveiling of artist Kenny Altidor's memorial portrait of George Floyd - ANGELA WEISS /AFP

Video of the minutes before and after George Floyd’s death was shown as the trial against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of his murder, reached its third day.

Clips shown to the jury on Wednesday addressed some of the central issues in one of the most closely watched US police misconduct trials in decades.

Mr Chauvin, 45, pressed his knee on Mr Floyd's neck for over nine minutes on May 25 while trying to arrest him on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Mr Chauvin denies the charges of murder and manslaughter.

Video footage plays key role

Video is playing a huge role in the early stages of the trial.

On Wednesday the court was shown a short recording from Mr Chauvin's own body camera - the first time the public has heard the former officer's perspective in the nearly 10 months since his actions triggered worldwide protests.

Mr Chauvin told an eye witness to the incident that he restrained him during an arrest because he was "probably on something", implying the 46-year-old had taken drugs.

After it was over, Mr Chauvin could be heard coolly telling a horrified bystander why he felt the need to kneel on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

"I had to control this guy because he's a sizable guy," he said. "It looks like he's probably on something."

Footage from other officers at the scene, including that from Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, was presented to the jury.

Mr Floyd can be heard begging, "Please don't shoot me ... I just lost my mom” in Mr Lane’s recording. Later Mr Floyd calls out to tell his family members that he loves them.

The atmosphere was extremely tense in the courtroom as the police body camera footage was played.

Mr Floyd's younger brother, Rodney Floyd, shook his head from side to side and hugged his midriff as the video was played.

At one point he glared at Mr Chauvin, who sat watching the video intently.

Floyd was 'friendly and approachable'

The court also heard a detailed account of the events leading up to Mr Floyd's arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Christopher Martin, the cashier who served Mr Floyd in the Cup Foods shop in south Minneapolis, described him as "friendly and approachable" but noted his speech was a little delayed.

"So it would appear that he was high," the 19-year-old said.

Mr Martin said he immediately recognised the $20 that Mr Floyd paid with as a forgery, but accepted it and initially planned to just put the bill on his "tab".

But he then second-guessed himself and told a manager, who sent him outside to ask Mr Floyd to return to the store. Mr Floyd refused to return and the shop later called the police.

In this image from store video, George Floyd, right, is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020 - Court TV Pool

Mr Martin told the court he immediately regretted the incident and watched the police officers' behaviour with "disbelief and guilt".

The teenager, who is black, said: "I was standing there on the curb, and I was just like, they’re not going to help him. This is what we have to deal with."

Mr Martin said he witnessed another officer on the scene, Tou Thao, push another shop worker as he approached the spot where Mr Chauvin was kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck.

CCTV footage from the scene showed Mr Thao pushing the man twice. Asked by prosecutors if Mr Martin saw his colleague touch Mr Thao at any point, he replied: "No.”

'What I watched was wrong'

Charles McMillian, 61, one of the first eye witnesses to the arrest in Minneapolis last May, detailed the incident on Wednesday.

He told the trial of former officer Mr Chauvin, who is charged with murdering Mr Floyd, that what he watched was "wrong".

Mr McMillian said he admonished Mr Chauvin after Mr Floyd was taken away in an ambulance, telling the then officer: "I don't respect what you did".

Mr Chauvin could be heard responding: "That's one person's opinion".

Derek Chauvin is he main officer charged in the death of George Floyd - AFP

In court Mr McMillian broke down as he watched the graphic footage of Mr Floyd's final moments, during which he could be heard telling the officers he was struggling to breathe.

"Even I said to the officer, I said, 'man said he can't breathe.' They said, 'if he keeps talking, well, he can breathe'," Mr McMillian told the court.

Mr McMillian, who is black and lives in the neighbourhood, said he tried to persuade Mr Floyd to cooperate with the police, telling him "you can't win", adding he has had "interaction with officers" himself.

Protesters demand police reform

Outside the courthouse, a group of protesters have been holding round the clock demonstrations to call attention to the urgent need for police reform.

Kaia Hirt, a high school teacher who had organised the gathering, spent 24 hours on Tuesday chained to a fence outside the courthouse to show support for victims of police killings and their families.

People gather in Trafalgar Square, London, after marching through central London, following a Black Lives Matter rally - Yui Mok /PA

Her spot was later filled by Grace Busse, a 22-year-old student, who said she was there to "keep the focus on social justice reform" as well as Mr Chauvin's trial.

"I’m praying for the trial's outcome," she told The Telegraph. "But I don’t trust our [justice] system yet."

Over in south Minneapolis, customers inside the Cup Foods shop, where the incident took place, watched the trial from a mounted TV in the store.

The intersection outside the shop has now been renamed George Floyd Square and activists have also gathered there each day to call for police reform.

