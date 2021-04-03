Derek Chauvin trial: what we've learned after the first week

Victoria Bekiempis
4 min read
<span>Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images</span>
The trial against Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, began in earnest Monday and lasted all week.

Floyd died after Chavin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. The public responded to Floyd’s death with mass protests across the US in what became the largest US civil rights movement since the 1960s.

Floyd’s death brought renewed attention to the Black Lives Matter movement. Protesters called for reform in policing – and the broader criminal justice system – to address longstanding racial disparities in arrests, prosecution, and punishment.

Bystander video of his killing went viral, showing Americans – and millions of people around the globe – Floyd’s slow death at the hands of Chauvin. The ex-officer has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Here are four crucial points during Chauvin’s trial so far:

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more time than originally thought.

Prosecutors revealed Monday that Chauvin held his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds – 43 seconds, more than the 8 minutes and 46 seconds than what was first reported, according to NPR. The prosecution said that Chauvin killed Floyd by “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”.

“What Mr Chauvin was doing, he was doing deliberately,” prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said.

He also argued that Floyd wasn’t breathing during the last minute Chauvin restrained him by the neck. Even after a paramedic told Chauvin that Floyd didn’t have a pulse, Chauvin kept his knee in place, Blackwell alleged.

The bystander who recorded the viral video described her feelings of guilt.

Darnella Frazier, who was just 17 when she recorded the now-viral video of Floyd’s death, said she felt guilty about having been incapable of intervening to save his life. “I ended up apologising and apologising to George Floyd for not doing more,” Frazier said, who sobbed at various points during her testimony.

Frazier did add that the issue is not whether or if she could have done anything. “It’s what he should have done,” Frazier remarked, apparently referring to Chauvin. She said he “had like, this cold look … it seemed as if he didn’t care.” She claimed that Chauvin responded to the crowd’s entreaties by applying more pressure to Floyd.

“If anything he was kneeling harder, like he was shoving his knee into his neck,” she testified.

Floyd’s struggles with addiction could undermine Chauvin’s defense.

Courteney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, told jurors that they both had an addiction to opioid painkillers and had tried to get clean in the weeks preceding his death. Ross testified Thursday that Floyd had been clean for some time after she brought him to hospital due to an overdose. Floyd started using drugs again some two weeks prior to his arrest by Chauvin.

Prosecutors have elicited this testimony to undermine the defense’s position that Floyd died from drug use and underlying health problems. Opioids and methamphetamine were detected in Floyd’s body. Ross’s description of Floyd’s history of substance abuse, however, helps show that he had built up a tolerance to opioids and that the amount in his body could not have killed him.

Ross, who dated Floyd for approximately three years, said they both developed addictions after receiving prescriptions for opioids to address chronic pain. She also explained that Floyd’s addiction was spurred by sports injuries.

Witnesses described officers acting callously toward Floyd.

Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen tearfully told the court that she happened upon the scene while off duty – and that the four officers there prevented her from helping Floyd. Hansen said these officers were led by Chauvin. Hansen, who has emergency medical training, said she urged these police to let her administer aid to Floyd, or render aid themselves, to no avail.

Eyewitness Charles McMillian, 61, testified Wednesday about why he confronted Chauvin after the lifeless Floyd was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Newly released police body camera footage captured audio of Chauvin interacting with McMillian. This recording, which is from Chauvin’s body camera, is the first time Chauvin has been publicly heard making any explanation for why he restrained Floyd during the arrest.

When McMillian takes issue with Chauvin’s use of force, Chauvin can be heard replying: “That’s one person’s opinion.”

Chauvin is also heard in the recording saying: “We had to control this guy because he’s a sizable guy. It looks like he’s probably on something.”

Prosecutors asked McMillian why he confronted Chauvin after Floyd was taken by ambulance. He responded: “Because what I watched was wrong.”

