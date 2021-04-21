Derek Chauvin wrote his attorney's phone number on his hand before being found guilty because he was preparing for the worst, his lawyer told TMZ

Writing was seen on Derek Chauvin's hand after his guilty verdict. Court TV/Pool

Derek Chauvin's bail was revoked on Tuesday after he was convicted in George Floyd's murder.

Before the verdict was read, he wrote his lawyer's phone number on his hand, his attorney told TMZ.

Chauvin is expected to be sentenced in eight weeks.

Derek Chauvin wrote his lawyer's phone number on his hand before being convicted of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, as a preparation for going to jail, his attorney told TMZ.

Images of Chauvin being walked out of the courtroom in handcuffs show writing on his left hand in black ink.

Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, told TMZ that his client knew that if he was convicted, he would likely have his bail revoked, so he was seemingly preparing for the worst.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death on Tuesday and is expected to be sentenced in eight weeks.

He's being held in the Administrative Control Unit at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, the state's securest unit.

