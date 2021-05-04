Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial

Eric Nelson, the attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Last month, Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, in May 2020.

In the request for a new trial, Nelson claims that because the court did not allow for a change in venue and did not sequester the jury or "admonish them to avoid all media," jurors saw "prejudicial publicity" and suffered from "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution."

