Derek Chauvin's attorney says the murder trial 'is not about race.' His own line of questioning suggests otherwise.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS — In his effort to find an impartial jury, the lead defense attorney for Derek Chauvin has spent the past two weeks questioning potential jurors about their views on racism, discrimination, policing of communities of color and Black Lives Matter.

But on Thursday, Eric Nelson told a prospective juror that the trial is "not about race."

The response to George Floyd's death suggests many people believe otherwise. For weeks, thousands of people in all 50 states protested against systemic racism and police brutality, spurred by the sight of a Black man dying under the knee of a white police officer after centuries of white supremacist violence against Black people.

"We’re at an interesting point in society where people are telling us what is and what is not about race. I’m not sure that the defense attorney in this case gets to make that decision," said Samuel R. Sommers, a social psychology professor at Tufts University who studies the impact of race on the legal system, "It's a tragedy, but it's become a racially charged instance as well because of what else is going on our society."

Chauvin is not charged with crimes related to racial bias. But experts say the issue of race is at play not only in Floyd's death but in the courtroom during jury selection. And it will likely have an impact on deliberations and the verdict.

"Nothing magical happens to individuals who show up for jury duty that makes them somehow immune to racial biases," Sommers said.

Jurors who believe race impacts the legal system are 'absolutely right'

Nelson's assertion bears similarities to previous law enforcement denials that systemic racism is a factor in recent high-profile police killings of Black people.

In October, Louisville Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers who fired weapons in a failed drug raid that took the life of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker in Kentucky, said the incident was “not a race thing like people try to make it to be.”

When asked why a 17-year-old white teenager accused of killing two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was arrested but Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot several times in the back, former Attorney General William Barr told CNN in September he doesn't believe there are "two justice systems."

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter&#xa0;Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

"I think the narrative that the police are on some, you know, epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that that's based on race," Barr told CNN. "The fact of the matter is very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer."

And on Tuesday, after eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed in three shootings at Atlanta-area spas before police arrested and charged a white man, officials investigating the case said the incident does not appear to be a hate crime. Many people of color and others disagreed, viewing it as a crescendo of a year-long wave of racist violence.

Multiple studies and the lived experience of many Black people, in particular, dispute such claims.

Opinion: If Derek Chauvin is acquitted, the three other cases could collapse

An analysis of data from the Washington Post published in 2019 found that while Black Americans comprise just 13% of the U.S. population, they account for 36% of unarmed police shooting victims. Black Americans are 3.23 times more likely than white Americans to be killed by police, according to a study of nearly 5,500 police-related deaths between 2013 and 2017 published by Harvard researchers in June 2020.

"The data are very clear. Any prospective juror who says, 'Yes, I believe race has the potential to influence how individuals are treated,' is absolutely right," said Sommers. "If that’s going to be grounds for removing someone from the jury, that's a problem."

The jury's racial makeup will likely will be more varied than Minnesota

Thirteen jurors, five men and eight women, have been selected so far for Chauvin's trial. Seven of the jurors identify as white, two as multiracial and four as Black, according to the court.

The racial makeup of the jury likely will be more varied than the Minnesota as a whole, Hennepin County, or Minneapolis. According to mid-2019 U.S. Census data, Hennepin County was 74.2% white-alone, Minneapolis was 63.6% white-alone and Minnesota was 83.8% white-alone.

Months ago, the court sent a 13-page questionnaire to people in the jury pool asking their opinions on various subjects, including: whether police officers are more likely to use force against people of color, whether people of color receive equal treatment in the criminal justice system, whether police in their community make them feel safe, and how they feel about the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements.

Attorneys for the defense and prosecution have prodded potential jurors to expand on their answers and explain their reasoning. That has spurred some lengthy conversations about their experiences with police and discrimination.

More: 30 years after Rodney King, Derek Chauvin trial is 'like reliving history' for lawmakers, lawyers, activists and others who were there

On Thursday afternoon, one man said he didn’t believe Black and white people are treated equally in the criminal justice system. Nelson asked if the man believed an incident in which police stop a person of color is more likely to end "tragically." The man said yes.

He also said he would not believe a police officer's testimony. The judge excused him from the jury.

Another juror, the executive director of a youth organization, wrote in his questionnaire that he “somewhat disagreed” police treat Black people and white people equally and that he “strongly agreed” media reports on police brutality against racial minorities are only the tip of the iceberg.

The defense used a peremptory challenge against him.

A veteran who appeared to be Black told the court he experiences racism on a daily basis. On his questionnaire, he “strongly agreed” Black people and white people aren’t equally treated by the criminal justice system and “strongly agreed” MPD is more likely to use force with Black people.

The defense used a peremptory strike against him.

Andrew Gordon, deputy director for community legal services at the Legal Rights Center in Minnesota, said the experiences that juror described are inextricably connected to him being a Black man. "To strike him for those reasons is tantamount to striking him because he is Black," he said.

"You are eliminating opportunities to have individuals on that jury who have an appreciation of race and law enforcement interactions with race that could help inform truth-seeking," Gordon said.

Jurors who react strongly to George Floyd video are 'systematically struck'

Most, if not all, of the potential jurors who told the court they had a strong, emotional reaction to seeing the video of Floyd's death were not seated on the jury, and most were dismissed by the judge because they said they couldn't be impartial or because it would cause them trauma. Most people seated on the jury said they had seen at least portions of a video of the incident.

One juror who appeared to be a young Black woman, a single mother, told the court she “cried hearing him call for his mother during his last moments of life.”

“I can’t unsee the video, so I’m not able to set that part aside,” she said. “It’s still going to be traumatizing to me.”

The judge dismissed her.

Another woman, who appeared to be a person of color, said she had a strong emotional response to the video of Floyd's death and struggled to speak in the courtroom Friday morning. She said the incident was "so close to home."

"I think it’s too much," she said. The judge dismissed her.

The video of Floyd's death is upsetting for almost everyone who watches, but it is acutely traumatic for people of color, Black people in particular, because of the cumulative nature of trauma resulting from racism, according to Monnica Williams, a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Ottawa in Canada, who studies African American mental health.

A protester carries a portrait of George Floyd during a protest march around the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Minneapolis where the second week of jury selection continues in the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis.
A protester carries a portrait of George Floyd during a protest march around the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Minneapolis where the second week of jury selection continues in the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis.

"You already have a layer of stress built into your genetic make up," she said. "The more of these sorts of things that we’re exposed to the more likely a person is to have a traumatic reaction or full blown PTSD."

Gordon said individuals who had a strong reaction to Floyd's death are among those being "systematically struck." This perpetuates the idea that jurors who identify with the fact that Floyd was killed by a white police officer because of their own racial identity can't determine truth.

"Our common sense tells us we are able as human beings decipher truth even in the presence of bias," he said. "That legal fiction reinforces a lot of the stereotypes, reinforces a lot of the racial animus, reinforces a lot of the indifference that you see built into the legal system."

'Do you want people on your jury that don’t think Black lives matter?'

In questioning, lawyers for the defense and prosecution often asked potential jurors to offer their thoughts on Black Lives Matter as an organization, the greater movement and the notion that Black lives matter, generally.

One potential juror, a former musician who identifies as Hispanic, told the court he has a favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement because it “continues on the tradition of the civil rights movement.”

The defense used a peremptory challenge against the juror. The state followed with a Batson challenge, which claims a potential juror has been eliminated on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity or religion. The judge denied the challenge, saying there was a non-race-based rational for striking the juror, including the fact that his wife attended a protest.

Asking potential jurors about their participation in Black Lives Matter protests is an unfair question, Williams said.

“Why should you be eliminated from a jury if you think Black lives matter?” she said. “Do you want people on your jury that don’t think Black lives matter?”

Experts said it's fairly easy to come up with a race-neutral explanation, even if the strike is motivated in part by race.

"That’s pretty hard to enforce," Sommers said. "It's a problem the legal system has wrestled with for very long time and continues to wrestle with."

Another juror, a white woman in her 50s who works at a nonprofit and has interacted with the Minnesota attorney general, wrote on the questionnaire that she is “somewhat favorable” of Black Lives Matter.

“Excessive force against Blacks must stop, but not everyone working in the system is bad,” she told the court. “I think there’s inherent bias in the system.”

She was seated on the jury.

One juror, a Black woman in her 60s who used to work in marketing and has grandchildren, said she was not very familiar with Black Lives Matter as an organization but that she supports the idea that Black lives matter.

“I am Black and my life matters,” she said. She was also seated on the jury.

Attorneys for both sides and the judge asked all potential jurors if they can put their opinions aside and impartially judge the case based solely on the evidence presented in court. Sommers said the key question becomes whether the judge believes them and why.

"When is it that the judge is willing to take their statement at face value and when is the judge not willing?" asked Sommers.

Contributing: Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Chauvin trial: Defense attorney, experts differ on role of race

Recommended Stories

  • Dear White People: Black people don’t need your ‘sorry’ — we need action

    Last week, we saw some of this play out when The Talk host Sharon Osbourne got into a heated conversation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood about a tweet she posted in support of her friend Piers Morgan. Morgan, who has had a nasty track record for being openly racist, said some really awful things about Meghan Markle. Instead of using her platform to challenge her friend, Osbourne tweeted that she stood by him, noting that Morgan is being paid to give his opinion and that he’s simply just “speaking his truth.”

  • Sen. Duckworth Introduces Bill Addressing Environmental Racism

    U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) introduced a bill Thursday that aims to provide health equity and climate justice for underserved communities and communities of color that have historically been impacted by environmental injustices.

  • Gwen Stefani on Why Blake Shelton Won't Write Songs with Her Anymore, Jokes 'Makes Me So Mad'

    "He just doesn't like writing that much," Gwen Stefani said of Blake Shelton but explains that she leans on him for his "good ear" and music input

  • Knicks' Julius Randle on pace to join Larry Bird as second player ever to pull off these stats

    Julius ﻿Randle is on pace to join Larry Bird in elite company.

  • Johnny Depp Calls Amber Heard's Pledge to Donate $7 Million Settlement a 'Lie' as He Seeks to Overturn Ruling

    Amber Heard’s pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity "subliminally" influenced the judge in Johnny Depp’s libel case, a London court was told Thursday

  • Oath Keeper members texted in early January about providing security detail for Roger Stone at the Stop the Steal rally

    "Looks like we might be security for Roger Stone, if we end up rolling with the Oathkeepers," Jessica Watkins texted Donovan Crowl on January 1.

  • With striking of Black juror, Floyd activists see racism

    A prospective juror who once lived in the neighborhood where George Floyd was arrested told the attorney for an ex-officer charged in Floyd's death that he had a personal reason for wanting to serve on the jury. “Because me, as a Black man, you see a lot of Black people get killed and no one’s held accountable for it, and you wonder why or what was the decisions,” Juror No. 76 said under questioning during jury selection in Derek Chauvin's murder trial. “We have a Black man who was probably in the best position to judge the case being excluded,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and head of a community activism organization called Wayfinder Foundation.

  • Biden picks former senator who flew in space to lead NASA

    President Joe Biden has chosen a former senator from Florida who flew on the space shuttle right before the Challenger accident to lead NASA. Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Bill Nelson as the space agency's administrator. If confirmed by the Senate, Nelson will become NASA’s 14th administrator, succeeding another former member of Congress, Jim Bridenstine, a Republican from Oklahoma.

  • The church where accused Georgia shooter Robert Aaron Long worshipped is kicking him out

    "In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the actions of Aaron Long as well as his stated reasons for carrying out this wicked plan," church said.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Coral Reef High teacher charged with having ‘romantic’ relationship with student, cops say

    A Coral Reef Senior High School teacher who authorities say has been involved in a “romantic” and sexual relationship with an underage student has been arrested and fired from the school.

  • Secret misconduct records of 83,000 New York cops were made public over the objection of police unions

    Access to the records, one expert said, could help squash the "wandering-officer phenomenon."

  • Chip Roy Pushes Back after Dems Accuse Him of Glorifying Violence: ‘No Apologies’

    Representative Chip Roy (R., Texas) is defending the opening statement he delivered at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian-Americans on Thursday, after drawing criticism from Democratic lawmakers and liberal outlets for asserting that criminals should face harsh penalties. “Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. I meant it,” Roy said in a subsequent statement, obtained by National Review. “We need more justice and less thought policing. We need to stop evil doers, such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets,” he continued. “We should restore order by tamping out evil actors, not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek to destroy us. No apologies.” During the hearing, Roy – the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary — condemned the recent Atlanta shootings that killed six Asian women and eight people total, saying that “the victims of race-based violence and their families deserve justice.” Suspect Robert Aaron Long, who took “full responsibility” for the heinous deeds told police that he was not racially motivated, but rather lashed out in response to a “sex addiction.” Roy then pivoted, warning his colleagues and hearing participants that “my concern about this hearing is that it seems to want to venture into the policing of rhetoric in a free society, free speech — and away from the rule of law and taking out bad guys.” “We believe in justice. There’s an old saying in Texas about ‘find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree.’ You know, we take justice very seriously. And we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys. That’s what we believe,” Roy continued, referencing the lyrics of a Toby Keith song. While some have argued that increasing incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes stem principally from anti-Chinese rhetoric over COVID-19, Roy pushed back on the assertion. “Now we’re talking about whether talking about China, the ‘ChiComs,’ the Chinese Communist Party, whatever phrasing we want to use, and if some people are saying, ‘hey, we think those guys are the bad guys,’ for whatever reason . . . I’m not going to be ashamed of saying that I oppose the ChiComs. I oppose the Chinese Communist Party,” Roy said. “When we say things like that and we’re talking about that, we shouldn’t be worried about having a committee of members of Congress policing our rhetoric because some evil-doers go engage in some evil activity, as occurred in Atlanta, Georgia,” he added. “Because when we start policing free speech we’re doing the very thing that we’re condemning when we condemn what the Chinese Communist Party does to their country.” Roy’s comments drew an immediate rebuke from Judiciary chairman Steve Cohen (D., Tenn.), who remarked that “the incidents I mentioned in my opening statement — being spat at, slapped in the face, lit on fire, slashed with a box cutter, and shoved violently to the ground, as the video showed — that’s not speech.” Later in the hearing, Representative Grace Meng (D., N.Y.) also pushed back. “Your president and your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other country that you want, but you don’t have to do it by putting a bullseye on the back of Asian-Americans across this country, on our grandparents, on our kids,” she said to Roy, fighting back tears. “This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions, and we will not let you take our voice away from us.” The Daily Beast also criticized Roy for his Texas line with a piece titled “GOP Rep. Extols Lynchings During Hearing on Anti-Asian American Violence,” and accused him of “deploying some whataboutist logic.” Citing the alleged rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that NYPD officers should be empowered to visit New Yorkers at their homes to deliver “warnings” if they are reported for “harmful” behavior. “Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person—and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges—that’s another important piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio said at a press conference. When asked by Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Hogan how that process would work, de Blasio answered that the NYPD is already trained to deal with these types of incidents. “The NYPD is a great example: one of the things officers are trained to do is to give warnings,” de Blasio said. “If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them to say, ‘that was not appropriate, and if you did that on a higher level, that would be a crime.’ I think that has an educating impact on people.”

  • Top civil rights lawyer files $150m lawsuit over death of Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run

    Rapper’s father Robert Maraj hit and killed on Long Island in February

  • Demi Lovato Opened Up About Her History of Sexual Assault In Her New Documentary

    In&nbsp;"Dancing with the Devil,"&nbsp;Lovato opens up about being sexually assaulted and how it affected her.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • Bears offered Seahawks Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, other player options in potential Russell Wilson trade

    The Bears made an offer that the Seahawks could easily refuse.

  • Urban Meyer is not a fan of this free agency thing: 'That was awful'

    This ain't college football.

  • British-Iranian man in solitary confinement in notorious Iran prison 'after discussing politics in a coffee shop'

    A British-Iranian man has been held in solitary confinement for five months in a notorious Iranian prison after he was secretly recorded discussing politics in a coffee shop, campaigners claimed this week. Mehran Raoof, 64, a campaigner for workers’ rights, was arrested at his home in Tehran by Iranian Revolutionary Guards in October and taken to Evin prison, where other dual nationals and political prisoners are held, amid allegations of torture. Satar Rahmani, a London-based colleague of Mr Raoof’s, told the Telegraph that the former teacher from Islington, North London, was helping to translate English-language news articles into Farsi around the time of his arrest, as trade unions are banned in Iran. “He and 15 other workers were arrested. They were using a coffee shop as a place to talk about workers’ rights,” he said. “But without their knowing, there was a spy, a young girl, in the coffee shop who secretly recorded their discussions, and that led to the arrests.” Mr Raoof’s only contact with the outside world since his arrest has been a short telephone call three months ago, with a distant relative in Iran.

  • In Oregon, Democrats seek to end GOP boycotts of Legislature

    Walkouts by Republicans in Oregon's Legislature have become so frequent, with GOP lawmakers torpedoing progressive legislation, that Democrats want to sanction boycotters with $500 daily fines and even disqualify them from holding office. The issue has become acrimonious, with Democrats saying the boycotts harm the democratic functioning of the state. Oregon is particularly vulnerable to boycotts because, while 46 of the other statehouses in America require only a simple majority for a quorum, the northwestern state requires two-thirds of lawmakers to be present.