Derek Chauvin's ex-wife will spend 20 days in jail and pay $38,000 after she admitted to evading taxes for 6 years

Kellie Chauvin, left, and Derek Chauvin, right.

Derek Chauvin's ex-wife will spend 20 days in jail and pay over $38,000 in fines and fees for evading paying taxes for six years, court documents from Washington County, Minnesota, reviewed by Insider show.

According to the court documents, a judge ordered Kellie Chauvin to spend 20 days in jail and pay $37,868 in restitution fees and $137 in additional fines and fees on Friday.

Kellie Chauvin was charged in 2020 with six felony counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns and three felony counts of failing to file a tax return for instances stretching from 2014 to 2019.

Prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint that Derek and Kellie Chauvin did not file income tax returns in 2016, 2017, or 2018. Prosecutors alleged that tax return files for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 did not report Derek Chauvin's off-duty security work for the Minneapolis Police Department or Kellie Chauvin's photography business. A 2014 tax return was filed late, and a 2015 tax return was filed in a "timely" manner, prosecutors alleged.

Minnesota prosecutors alleged that the couple's joint income for those years was "significantly above the threshold requirements" not to file an income tax return.

Prosecutors alleged that from 2014 to 2019, the Chauvins failed to report $464,433 in income, resulting in $21,853 in unpaid taxes.

Earlier this year, both Derek and Kellie Chauvin pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to file a tax return. Seven other counts in the case were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors said in court documents that in June 2020, while Derek Chauvin was in jail awaiting trial on charges tied to George Floyd's May 2020 killing, Kellie Chauvin called him about their taxes.

In the phone call, she told Derek Chauvin that people were looking into their unfiled tax returns from "16 to now," prosecutors said. Derek Chauvin, who is now serving 22 years in state prison for Floyd's murder and was last year sentenced to 21 years for violating Floyd's civil rights, told her to use "who we have used to handle for many years," prosecutors said.

"Yeah well we don't want to get your dad involved because he will just be mad at me I mean us for not doing them for years..." Kellie Chauvin responded, according to court documents.

