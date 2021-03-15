Derek Chauvin's lawyer wants the trial delayed or moved over Minneapolis' settlement with George Floyd's family

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·2 min read
Chauvin in courtroom
Chauvin sits in court with his attorney during jury selection Court TV pool photo via AP

  • Former cop Derek Chauvin's lawyer asked a judge to move or postpone the murder trial.

  • The attorney claimed a civil settlement between Minneapolis and George Floyd's family could bias the jury.

  • Attorney Eric Nelson called the timing of the settlement announcement "profoundly disturbing."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The lawyer of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin - who faces murder charges in George Floyd's death - asked a judge to continue or move the trial because of a $27 million settlement reached between the city and Floyd's family last week.

The Minneapolis city council announced on Friday that it had voted unanimously to approve the settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Floyd's family.

The announcement came in the middle of jury selection in the trial of Chauvin.

Attorney Eric Nelson called the timing "profoundly disturbing" and argued that the language used was "highly prejudicial."

"The goal of this system is to provide a fair trial, and this is not fair," Nelson said.

"We got a mayor who's a lawyer," Nelson added. "He should know better."

The defense attorney filed a motion to postpone or change the location of the trial. Nelson also asked Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill - who is overseeing the trial - to give the defense more opportunities to dismiss additional potential jurors in the case.

The prosecution denied that it had any control over the civil settlement or when the city council would announce it.

Cahill denied giving the defense additional jury strikes, noting that if potential jurors seem biased they will be dismissed for cause.

Cahill said that he will call back the seven jurors already seated to question them on whether they heard about the settlement, and whether it changed how they will judge the facts of the case.

The judge took the motion of a continuance under advisement, and called the publicity of the settlement "unfortunate."

"I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much," Cahill said, noting that he didn't believe there was "evil intent" in the announcement.

Jury selection continued Monday morning, and the first potential juror told the court she was alerted to the settlement on Friday and believed, because of how large it was, she couldn't be impartial in the case.

She was dismissed for cause.

Read the original article on Insider

    Next year’s GCSE exams must be altered to make them fair for students who have missed more teaching time, the Labour Party has said, as research shows Year 10 students have lost one in eight days of classroom time since their courses began. Labour will on Monday urge ministers to set out plans for exams in 2022, including “meaningful adjustments” so students who have missed more teaching time are not disadvantaged. The Government has confirmed that GCSE, A-level and vocational exams will take place in 2022, after two years of disrupted results caused by school closures. Wes Streeting, the shadow schools minister, will use a Westminster Hall debate in Parliament to call for ministers to consult on possible changes, such as adjustments to individual exam papers, guidance for schools and extra revision aids. A Labour analysis of official attendance data shows the average Year 10 pupil has missed one in eight days of teaching time since starting their GCSE courses, or 43 days in total. Nick Gibb, the schools minister, has said “further announcements” will follow on 2022’s exams. Exams due to take place this summer have been replaced by teacher assessments, with exam boards offering guidance to schools but not using the controversial results “algorithm” that derailed last year’s results day.