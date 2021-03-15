Derek Chauvin's lawyer wants the trial delayed or moved over Minneapolis' settlement with George Floyd's family

Chauvin sits in court with his attorney during jury selection Court TV pool photo via AP

Former cop Derek Chauvin's lawyer asked a judge to move or postpone the murder trial.

The attorney claimed a civil settlement between Minneapolis and George Floyd's family could bias the jury.

Attorney Eric Nelson called the timing of the settlement announcement "profoundly disturbing."

The lawyer of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin - who faces murder charges in George Floyd's death - asked a judge to continue or move the trial because of a $27 million settlement reached between the city and Floyd's family last week.

The Minneapolis city council announced on Friday that it had voted unanimously to approve the settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Floyd's family.

The announcement came in the middle of jury selection in the trial of Chauvin.

Attorney Eric Nelson called the timing "profoundly disturbing" and argued that the language used was "highly prejudicial."

"The goal of this system is to provide a fair trial, and this is not fair," Nelson said.

"We got a mayor who's a lawyer," Nelson added. "He should know better."

The defense attorney filed a motion to postpone or change the location of the trial. Nelson also asked Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill - who is overseeing the trial - to give the defense more opportunities to dismiss additional potential jurors in the case.

The prosecution denied that it had any control over the civil settlement or when the city council would announce it.

Cahill denied giving the defense additional jury strikes, noting that if potential jurors seem biased they will be dismissed for cause.

Cahill said that he will call back the seven jurors already seated to question them on whether they heard about the settlement, and whether it changed how they will judge the facts of the case.

The judge took the motion of a continuance under advisement, and called the publicity of the settlement "unfortunate."

"I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much," Cahill said, noting that he didn't believe there was "evil intent" in the announcement.

Jury selection continued Monday morning, and the first potential juror told the court she was alerted to the settlement on Friday and believed, because of how large it was, she couldn't be impartial in the case.

She was dismissed for cause.

