Derek Chauvin's legal team requests new trial, alleging jury misconduct

Shawna Chen
·2 min read
Derek Chauvin's lawyer filed a motion on Tuesday in Hennepin County, Minnesota, for a new trial on multiple grounds including jury misconduct.

The big picture: Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last month in George Floyd's death. Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe sparked global protests.

What they're saying: "The State committed pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct, which deprived Mr. Chauvin of his constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial, including but not limited to: disparaging the Defense; improper vouching; and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses," the motion reads.

  • The filing cites factors such as "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law."

  • Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson, who filed the motion, did not name any jurors or explain what specific misconduct he was referring to.

  • "The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," the motion read.

  • What to watch: Nelson filed a request for a hearing to impeach the verdict “on the grounds that the jury committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations, in violation of Mr. Chauvin’s constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial.”

  • He also asked the court for time to fully investigate the issues.

  • Wednesday is the deadline for post-conviction filings, per Minnesota court rules cited by the Wall Street Journal.

  • Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asks judge for new trial

    (Reuters) -Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a Minneapolis judge on Tuesday for a new trial, court records showed, two weeks after he was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. In a series of motions filed to District Court Judge Peter Cahill, Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, said his client was deprived of a fair trial, adding there was prosecutorial and jury misconduct, errors of law at trial and that the verdict was contrary to law. On April 20, a 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all three counts he faced after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts.

  • Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial on multiple grounds, including a claim of jury misconduct

    Chauvin's attorney filed a motion in Hennepin County requesting a new trial for the ex-police officer, alleging jury misconduct.

  • Derek Chauvin Requests New Trial, Alleges Jury Misconduct

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted last month of killing George Floyd, filed an appeal for a new trial on Tuesday. The request, filed by Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson, alleges that the former police officer’s ability to have a fair trial was affected by pretrial publicity. It also claims that the court abused its discretion by refusing to grant requests for a change in venue outside of Minneapolis and a new trial. The filing says that due to the court’s failure to sequester the jury or “admonish them to avoid all media,” jurors were subjected to prejudicial publicity and “jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution.” Nelson also accuses the prosecution in the case of having “committed pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct, which deprived Mr. Chauvin of his constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial.” Last month a jury convicted Chauvin of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, even after Floyd became unconscious. Chauvin is set to be sentenced next month. Minnesota’s attorney general filed paperwork last week requesting that the former officer receive a more severe prison sentence as he claims Chauvin treated Floyd with “particular cruelty.” “Defendant continued to maintain his position atop Mr. Floyd even as Mr. Floyd cried out that he was in pain, even as Mr. Floyd exclaimed 27 times that he could not breathe, and even as Mr. Floyd said that Defendant’s actions were killing him,” Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison said, according to USA Today. Ellison noted that Chauvin remained in position as Floyd yelled for his mother, stopped speaking and ultimately lost consciousness.

  • Derek Chauvin files for new trial after murder conviction in George Floyd case

    Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, filed the request alleging that the former officer's ability to have a fair trial was affected by pretrial publicity.

  • Photo of Chauvin juror wearing "BLM" shirt raises questions about potential appeal

    A photo of one of the jurors who convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has raised questions about his impartiality during the trial, and about whether the verdict could be overturned in an appeal.Why it matters: 31-year-old juror Brandon Mitchell said he answered "no" to questions in a juror questionnaire about whether he attended demonstrations or marches in Minneapolis after Floyd's death, and about protests against police brutality. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A photo that surfaced on social media shows Mitchell attending the anniversary of the March on Washington last summer, while wearing a T-shirt depicting Martin Luther King Jr. with the words, “Get your knee off our necks" and "BLM." He is also wearing a hat that says "Black Lives Matter."Defense attorney Mike Padden told the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune it is "disconcerting" that Mitchell did not divulge his participation in the march, adding that he may have been removed from the jury pool had he done so. What he's saying: "I think I was being extremely honest, for sure," Mitchell told the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune about attending the event, which he characterized as a voter registration rally. "I gave my views on everything — on the case, on Black Lives Matter.""I'd never been to [Washington] D.C.," Mitchell added. "The opportunity to go to D.C., the opportunity to be around thousands and thousands of Black people; I just thought it was a good opportunity to be a part of something."Mitchell said the picture was posted by his uncle, and that he doesn't remember wearing or owning the shirt. He said the event was "100 percent not" a march for Floyd.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

