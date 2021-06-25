Derek Chauvin's mother speaks at his sentencing: 'Derek has played over and over in his head the events of that day'

In this screen grab from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin mother Carolyn Pawlenty is seen during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 202 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Court TV, via AP, Pool

Derek Chauvin's mother lamented in court that her son's identity "has been reduced to that of a racist."

Carolyn Pawlenty addressed the court on Friday, telling the judge that her son is "a good man."

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Derek Chauvin's mother spoke publicly for the first time at her son's sentencing on Friday, telling the judge that she does not believe "a lengthy sentence will serve" him well.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in April 2021 for killing George Floyd last May in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chauvin's mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, delivered an impact statement on behalf of her son following similar statements from members of George Floyd's family.

Pawlenty did not address Floyd's death or his family, focusing her statement exclusively on Chauvin.

"Even though I have not spoken publicly, I have always supported him and always will," Pawlenty said.

She highlighted her son's 19 years on the Minneapolis Police Department and spoke directly to him at one point.

"Derek, my happiest moment is when I gave birth to you, and my second is when I was honored to pin your police badge on you," she said.

Pawlenty also lamented that her son's "identity has been reduced to that of a racist," an allegation she rejected.

"I want this court to know that none of these things are true and that my son is a good man."

She told her son that she "always believed in [his] innocence and...will never waiver from that."

Pawlenty asked the judge for leniency in sentencing, telling the courtroom that Derek "has played over and over in his head the events of that day."

Through tears, she bemoaned that she would not be able to talk to her son on the phone or give him a "special hug," noting that she and Chauvin's father "will most likely not be here" when he is released.

Story continues

"When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me," Pawlenty said.

Chauvin faces decades in prison over the death of Floyd. A sentencing decision is expected Friday afternoon.

Read the original article on Insider