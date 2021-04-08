  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How Derek Chauvin's trial is bringing down the blue wall

Janelle Griffith
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During his lengthy testimony Monday, the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department minced no words in condemning the actions of Derek Chauvin, the former officer who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

"To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy," Chief Medaria Arradondo said. "It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values."

Arradondo's testimony should have come as no surprise. In his opening statement, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors Arradondo would not hold back in his assessment that when Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds last May, he used "excessive force."

Still Arradondo's testimony was rare. That he was joined by a string of law enforcement officers was remarkable.

Among those joining Arradondo on the stand as prosecution witnesses were Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the longest-serving police officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, and Inspector Katie Blackwell, who at the time of Floyd's death was the commander of the training division.

Chauvin's former supervisor, Sgt. David Pleoger, also admonished his actions. Pleoger testified Thursday that, among other things, when Floyd "was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint" and that Chauvin did not initially divulge that he knelt on Floyd's neck.

Arradondo, Zimmerman, Pleoger and Blackwell did not protect Chauvin behind the so-called blue wall of silence for various reasons, legal experts say. The "blue wall of silence" is a term used to describe an unofficial oath among police officers not to report a colleague's wrongdoing, including crimes.

Paul Butler, a law professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said the blue wall means "that sometimes police officers close rank and — right or wrong — they're blue."

Many times when police officers are charged with killing someone, it is because they shot that person, said Butler, who is also a contributing columnist for The Washington Post and an MSNBC legal analyst.

"The act of shooting someone requires a split-second decision," he said.

In those instances, police officers might be reluctant to testify against a colleague in part because they resent being second-guessed by people who don't know the dangers of their profession, Butler said in an interview Wednesday.

Chauvin's restraint of Floyd, however, was measured, Butler said.

"He had 9 minutes and 29 seconds to consider his actions," he said.

The international protests against racism and police brutality spurred by Floyd's death also may be a reason why the blue wall of silence has crumbled in this case, Butler said.

"I think the officers who are testifying want to model what good cops look like, both for the jury and the public in contrast to Chauvin," he said. "I've been impressed by how many officers are willing to go on the record about how Chauvin violated both police procedures and criminal law."

On Friday, Zimmerman made a series of damning statements about Chauvin's actions last May.

"Pulling him down to the ground facedown and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time, it's just uncalled for," said Zimmerman, who joined the department in 1985 and leads its homicide unit.

Zimmerman responded to the scene after Floyd was taken away in an ambulance. He testified that what Chauvin had done was "totally unnecessary." He said he saw "no reason for why the officers felt they were in danger — if that's what they felt — and that's what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force."

His testimony was compelling, Butler said, because police witnesses are often reluctant to draw conclusions like that because they either don't want to be part of getting an officer convicted or they want the jury to make the determination about whether the force was excessive.

That hasn't been the case for some of Chauvin's former colleagues.

Arradondo, the city's first Black police chief, also testified in the trial of Mohamed Noor, a former police officer who was accused of murder in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called the police to report hearing what she thought was a sexual assault of a woman in an alley behind her home. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder.

DeLacy Davis, who retired as a sergeant with the East Orange Police Department in New Jersey in 2006, said it is rare for a police chief to testify against an officer in a criminal case.

Davis, a use-of-force and community policing expert, said he believes there are three reasons why Arradondo testified against Chauvin, the first being that Chauvin's actions were "egregious."

Davis said that was evidenced by how quickly Arradondo fired the four officers involved in Floyd's arrest. They were fired May 26 — a day after Floyd's death. Typically, Davis said, police chiefs will wait weeks or months to discipline officers for alleged misconduct — if they do at all — and in most cases, it is only after facing public pressure.

The second reason why he believes Arradondo testified was to bolster morale within the police department.

"To also support the men and women who are still working in Minneapolis but have to somehow pick up their morale and re-center their practice as professional law enforcement officers, he needed to send a very clear message," Davis said. "And I think he did that."

Davis said Arradondo did not "condemn all of policing; he condemned the actions of the four involved officers." Davis quoted a statement Arradondo issued in June in which he said Floyd's death was a "murder" that one of the responding officers had caused and the three "others failed to prevent."

Davis, who is Black, believes race also influenced Arradondo's decision to testify.

"Being a police chief of color, he has clearly demonstrated either the unwillingness or the inability to detach his melanin from the reality of what Black and brown people experience at the hands of law enforcement in this country," Davis said. "Because my experience has been, even with Black officers, they'll toe the company line."

Davis believes the Minneapolis police officers who condemned Chauvin's actions in their testimony did so because his actions were "indefensible."

"They could not defend it without shaming their entire agency," he said.

Floyd, who was Black, had been accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store. He was recorded on widely seen bystander video handcuffed, facedown on the pavement telling the officers he couldn't breathe.

Inspector Katie Blackwell, who took the stand Monday, said she has known Chauvin for about 20 years and that he had received annual training in defensive tactics and use of force. She said he would have been trained to use one or two arms — not his knee — in a neck restraint.

After the prosecution showed her a photo of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck, she said, "I don't know what kind of improvised position that is."

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, has argued that Floyd's use of illegal drugs and his underlying health conditions caused his death, not Chauvin's kneeling on him, as prosecutors have said.

The county medical examiner's office classified Floyd's death a homicide — a death caused by someone else. The report said Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." Under "other significant conditions" it said Floyd suffered from hypertensive heart disease and listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use. Those factors were not listed under cause of death.

Davis said he does believe Floyd's death was the result of a split-second decision.

"I believe Derek Chauvin made a split-second decision that George Floyd was not worthy of any of the basic humanity that he was pleading for," he said. "I hope this is a tipping point in law enforcement that we are now seeing officers of many races speaking up and speaking out."

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine bus rolls into New York's Sunset Park

    Emblazoned with the outline of a masked Statue of Liberty flexing a formidable bicep, the first COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics rolled into New York City on Wednesday to make vaccinations more easily available for underserved communities. The first buses set up in the Sunset Park community in Brooklyn, home to Chinatown, and residents lined up around the corner for a vaccination appointment. "This is an approach that's really going to help us reach a lot of people who are being missed so far," New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a news conference on Tuesday to announce the initiative.

  • Biden to tackle gun violence with executive actions on ‘ghost guns’ and pistols

    President will also nominate a gun control advocate to direct the ATF, and encourage Democrats in Congress to pass more reforms Joe Biden speaks after meeting with leaders from Georgia’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander community in Atlanta following shootings in the city. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter The Biden administration has unveiled several executive actions designed to curb gun violence, in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder. The administration is also planning to nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and gun control advocate, to direct the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The actions include a directive that the justice department, within the next month, issue proposed regulations on “ghost guns” – unregistered firearms that can be assembled from parts. Joe Biden will also direct the justice department to clarify regulations to ensure that pistols fitted with stabilizing braces, which essentially transform them into rifles, will be regulated under the National Firearms Act. Pistols are cheaper, and easier to carry across state lines, whereas rifles are more regulated. The suspect in the Boulder shooting used a pistol fitted with a brace that looks and operates like a rifle, and uses the same ammunition as the infamous AR-15, but isn’t regulated like a rifle under current laws. And the president will ask various agencies to direct more resources to community violence prevention measures, and call on the justice department to develop model “red flag” laws – which allow family members to petition courts to take firearms away from people who are deemed a threat – for states to take up and adopt. Several states, including Colorado, already have red flag laws on the books. Officials said that these new measures are only a start, and that the administration will encourage Democrats in Congress to pass more gun control reforms and consider other executive actions to reduce gun violence. Biden, who as vice-president was in charge of steering the Obama administration’s gun violence prevention efforts, promised ambitious reforms while campaigning for the presidency. In the run-up to the 2020 elections, he vowed to enact legislation requiring background checks for all gun sales, ban online firearms sales and ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines – and regulate or buy back those already in circulation. Gun control advocates were disappointed at the president’s lack of immediate, early action after taking office. Naming Chipman as ATF director could be a first step toward more action. The post has been vacant since 2015. But Chipman faces an uphill battle in the Senate. Although Democrats have a slim majority, even moderates may be weary of Chiman’s strong positions against all assault weapons and other restrictions. Getting gun control legislation passed through the Senate will be even more difficult, with Republicans staunchly opposed to legislation. After the mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012, Biden failed to push through major gun control legislation. Although Democrats had a majority then, the bill failed to garner enough support to overcome a filibuster. Democrats have an even narrower lead in the Senate now.

  • Taiwan train crash: Lorry boss offers 'deep remorse'

    At least 50 people died in Friday's crash, which was caused by a vehicle slipping onto the tracks.

  • Biden moves up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    President Joe Biden announced that he moved up the deadline for all adults to be eligible for coronavirus vaccine to April 19, two weeks sooner.

  • What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

    The seven-year veteran NFL quarterback lasted just one season with the Carolina Panthers before apparently being replaced by Sam Darnold.

  • NYC doormen fired for not intervening in attack

    The staff are accused of watching an attack on a 65-year-old Asian-American woman in Manhattan.

  • A guide to teeth whitening, from the best products to the most effective natural home remedies

    Teeth whitening kits, strips, gels, and toothpaste can all be effective - but it's also important to brush and floss regularly for a brighter smile.

  • Thai rescue unit frees Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    Thai rescue workers said on Wednesday they had freed a Buddhist monk trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand's Phitsanulok province, after he went inside days ago to meditate. The monk, identified by a local rescue unit as 46-year-old Phra Ajarn Manas, was on a pilgrimage from another province and had gone into the Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok on Saturday. An unseasonal rainstorm that struck on Sunday and continued through Tuesday flooded parts of the cave while he was inside, the local rescue unit said on its Facebook page.

  • Stars urge Hollywood to take urgent action on disability inclusion

    Amy Poehler and Naomie Harris are among 80 actors and industry figures to have signed an open letter.

  • Tokyo Olympic organizers postpone water polo test event

    Tokyo Olympic organizers on Tuesday postponed a water polo test event set for this weekend and said it might be rescheduled for May or June. Reports in Japan say technical officials were unable to go to Japan because of strict procedures to enter the country. Organizers did not confirm that but said in a statement: "Considering the schedule of each stakeholder under the current global COVID-19 conditions, it was felt that postponing the event was necessary.”

  • Mitch McConnell retracts his demand that corporations 'stay out of politics' amid outrage over Georgia's voting law

    "I didn't say that very artfully yesterday," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics."

  • Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family says

    Famed zookeeper Jack Hanna is believed to have Alzheimer's disease, and his condition has progressed faster than anticipated, his daughters said.

  • 1st Black UNC head coach Hubert Davis says he’s ‘proud wife is white’

    Davis’ comments, shared in a 50-second clip, quickly made the rounds on social media and promptly garnered confused responses. Hubert Davis, who was an assistant basketball coach for years at the University of North Carolina, spoke at his first news conference since being named successor to coaching legend Roy Williams, where one part of his comments has quickly gone viral.

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPPeter Thiel suggests Bitcoin may be 'Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.'Clarence Thomas and the enigma of social media

  • A blogger says Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James were spotted together. Here's a complete timeline of 'The Bachelor' scandal that started with a plantation-themed fraternity party.

    Reality Steve has claimed that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell aren't over, and said they're currently spending time in New York together.

  • Pfizer's CEO says Trump mentioned the upcoming election when discussing the COVID-19 vaccine

    Trump has accused Pfizer of waiting to announce its trial results after the election "because they didn't have the courage to do it before."

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator didn't like becoming a meme star but said the attention made him work harder

    Pictures of a tiny excavator next to the huge Ever Given at the Suez Canal amused the world - but it was different for the man who operated it.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank that indicated 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.