Derek Correa making strides in recovery from campus attack, says Alfred State president

An Alfred State student who was the victim of a brutal beating in October is making progress in his recovery and is moving to a specialized medical center that focuses on his treatment needs, a top college official said.

Within the last several days, Derek Correa, a freshman studying CNC machinery at Alfred State, “has made strides to include nodding yes or no to questions, given some hugs, and has written ‘thank you,’” Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro said in message to the college community this week.

St. Jude's Chapel hosted a prayer service for Correa on Monday, one of several initiatives organized in and around the college to support the first-year student and his family.

Four suspects plead not guilty to attempted murder, gang assault

Authorities said Correa sustained severe head injuries when he was assaulted by four men as he returned to the Alfred State campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 15.

The attack, which Mauro called “a senseless act of violence,” left the Bradford (Pa.) Area High School graduate critically injured and in a coma, and the college community in shock.

Later in October, an Allegany County Grand Jury indicted four suspects — all from Elmira — with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree gang assault in connection to the incident.

A message saying "thank you" written by Derek Correa, an Alfred State student who police say was assaulted and critically injured by four men Oct. 15 on the college campus.

Indicted by the grand jury were:

Eric R. Plante, 19

Jayson E. Lewis, 20

William J. Blye, 20

Moses N. Scharborough, 19

The suspects, none of whom attend Alfred State, pleaded not guilty at a Nov. 3 arraignment before Allegany County Court Judge Terrence M. Parker. They are being held on bail.

All four are scheduled to return to court Jan. 11, 2024 for motions and pre-trial conferences, officials said.

Alfred State encourages continued support for Correa, family

A GoFundMe drive to support Correa and his family has raised nearly $60,000 as of Dec. 13. The organizer of the fundraiser posted earlier this month that Correa was moved from intensive care on Nov. 17, had a trach taken out Nov. 27 and is currently at a rehab facility where he has been following more commands.

Derek Correa

Mauro called news of Correa's progress "among the best gifts our campus can receive this holiday season."

Mauro added, "As you spend time this holiday season with family or friends, please remember Derek and his family as they focus on the most important things of all. My sincerest thank you to all of you who have shown support for Derek through his journey,"

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Alfred State student who was in coma after attack continues to recover