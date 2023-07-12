Derek Diaz’s family, attorney speak after Orlando police release bodycam video of shooting

Relatives of a 26-year-old man who was shot to death by an Orlando police officer in downtown earlier this month spoke Wednesday afternoon outside the Orange County Courthouse after watching police bodycam video of the man’s shooting death.

Police said they were conducting proactive patrols July 3 at East Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue when they approached Derek Diaz in a car.

Investigators said they believed Diaz was involved in drug-related activities in his car, and Diaz was shot because officers thought he was reaching for a gun. He died at a hospital.

Police later determined that Diaz had drugs on him, but he was not armed with a weapon.

Officials announced for the first time Wednesday that Orlando police Officer Jose Velez was the person who killed Diaz. He has been with the agency for three years.

