Derek Diaz’s family holds vigil and demands answers from OPD after an officer-involved shooting

Derek Diaz’s family holds vigil and demands answers from OPD after an officer-involved shooting

At a vigil Sunday night in downtown Orlando, the family of 26-year-old Derek Diaz left flowers and candles to remember their son, father, brother, and friend, that was shot last week by an Orlando police officer.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“I lost my best friend, my brother and this just isn’t right at all,” said the brother of Derek Diaz.

Emotions fill the hearts of Derek Diaz’s loved ones as they gathered at the scene of the tragedy.

Last Sunday, on the corner of Jefferson Street and Orange Avenue, officers were conducting proactive patrols in an area known for drug activity on June 3rd, according to police.

Read: FHP: Arrest 40-year-old for double fatal crash in Orange County

Officers approached Diaz, believing he was involved in drug-related activities inside a car, and police say officers shot Diaz because he made a move for what they thought was a weapon.

Investigates did find drugs on Diaz, but no gun was recovered.

Diaz died at the hospital.

Read: Deputies ask for public’s help in Orlando shooting death investigation

Now, his family is demanding transparency and closure, urging the release of the bodycam video.

“I want to know what happened. We have the right to know,” said Yaneri Diaz Rodriguez, Diaz’s mother.

“The family doesn’t know anything beyond that. It is heart-breaking,” said attorney Benjamin Crump. “Our principles are liberty and justice for all. That means justice for Derek Diaz too. That’s why we need to see the video.”

It was an emotional Sunday night as the loved ones gathered to honor 26-year-old Derek Diaz, who was shot one week ago.

The Orlando Police Department plans to release the video within 30 days of an officer-involved shooting, per department policy.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.